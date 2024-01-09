In last year’s matchup, Missouri established itself as both one of the SEC’s better squads and an NCAA tournament challenger with an 89-75 home win over the Wildcats. The Tigers will hope this year’s road game at Kentucky has the same impact.

During non-conference play, the Wildcats blew out Miami at home, 95-73, took down North Carolina on a neutral court, 87-83, and blasted Louisville on the road, 95-76. In Kentucky’s conference opener on Saturday, freshman guard Reed Sheppard went 6-6 at the free throw line in the closing 20 seconds to edge out Florida on the road, 87-85.

The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the SEC to this point and look like legitimate title contenders in head coach John Calipari’s 15th season with the program. Kentucky has dropped just two contests so far, a neutral site game against Kansas and a home game against UNC Wilmington in which the team was missing starting freshman point guard D.J. Wagner .

While Mizzou showed some grit in its conference opener against Georgia on Sunday, a few key mistakes down the stretch by the Tigers ended up costing them the game, suffering a 75-68 loss. The team will look to make a quick turnaround, but will have to do so against a blue blood in No. 6 Kentucky.

1. Pick your poison on defense. It’s not an exaggeration to wonder if Kentucky might be the country’s best offense. The team currently ranks eighth in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rating, scoring 119.5 points per 100 possessions. The Wildcats have several players capable of putting up big numbers and multiple ways of scoring baskets. The biggest change for this year’s group compared to recent years has been the willingness and ability to shoot 3-pointers. Kentucky is shooting 40.6% from deep as a team. Four different players are connecting at above a 36% clip, led by Sheppard, who ranks third in the NCAA making 54.7% of his tries from outside. Triples accounted for 25.2% of the Wildcats’ points last season — this year, that number’s up to 33.6%. But even if Missouri manages to run Kentucky off the 3-point line, it’ll have trouble stopping them inside. The Wildcats have five different players sinking at least 57% of their 2-pointers, hitting 55.4% of their 2s as a team. Pressing for steals won’t do much good either — Kentucky ranks second in the country turning the ball over on just 12.4% of possessions. The Tigers will have their hands full trying to slow down Kentucky.

2. Limit second-chance opportunities. One way Mizzou can keep the Wildcats in check is to hold them to just one shot per possession. Despite possessing elite positional size, Kentucky doesn’t pull down a high volume of offensive rebounds, getting to just 27.3% of those available, which ranks 254th in the nation per KenPom. The Tigers did a solid job on the defensive glass against Georgia last weekend, holding the Bulldogs to just four second-chance points. Senior big man Russel Tchewa had four of the team’s eight, though, and MU graduate senior forward Noah Carter thought it was one of the reasons the black and gold fell into scoring droughts.

“What got us in trouble was just not getting rebounds,” Carter said. “I want to take accountability on that, I only got three rebounds. So gotta be better on that part.”

3. Get to the free throw line. Missouri’s struggles drawing fouls has been one of head coach Dennis Gates’ biggest gripes this season. The seven free throws the Tigers took against Georgia were tied for the fewest in any contest since Gates took over — the team’s loss to Princeton in the second round of the NCAA tournament last season being the only other time it’s taken that few. The Wildcats have a few foul-prone defenders in their rotation and free throws played a big role in some of Kentucky’s tightest games: Kansas made 27-36 at the stripe in its 89-84 win in November, North Carolina shot 21-27 in its 87-83 loss in December and Florida went 18-29 at the line in its 87-85 loss last on Saturday. If Mizzou can take a high number of free throws, it could help in keeping pace with the Wildcats’ offense.