Mizzou’s had a week to rest and recover from some of the injuries it’s sustained this season, both minor and significant. But heading into this weekend, it sounds like the Tigers are still pretty banged up.

Sean East II, for example, the team’s leading scorer, is questionable for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. East injured his knee during the first half of Missouri’s game against Vanderbilt on Feb. 3 and while he was able to return for the second half, he was ruled out in the team’s next two games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Head coach Dennis Gates said on Thursday that East is “progressing,” returning to practice in a limited capacity. Gates said they wanted to see what East looked like in the last few days leading up to the game before clearing him to play.

The same can’t be said for graduate senior guard Caleb Grill or freshman forward Trent Pierce, who have been sidelined for weeks. Gates described Grill as having “setbacks,” suffering swelling and pain in the wrist he had surgery to repair. Gates said Grill has not been able to complete a full practice since he suffered the injury on Dec. 3. Pierce has been out since playing one minute in a road game against Texas A&M on Jan. 23. Gates said an ear infection is currently ailing the rookie, making it difficult for him to ride airplanes for road games. Pierce is doing non-contact work in practice but the Tigers are looking into the possibility that he’ll need to have a procedure on the infection.

Gates does, however, expect Jesus Carralero Martin to be available against Ole Miss. The senior forward made his return to the court from a foot contusion in the team’s home game against Mississippi State a week ago, but was held out in the second half as Gates wanted to be cautious. The head coach also said players who’ve already been ruled out for the season, Kaleb Brown and John Tonje, have made good progress in their recovery as well.

Going up against a Rebels squad trying to keep itself inside the NCAA tournament bubble after dropping three straight, Gates said Mizzou has to do what it can to navigate all the health-related issues.

“Right now, our weakness — our biggest weakness — that we've been battling is the injuries that have taken place and having a consistent lineup. It impacts our every day. It impacts our inability to grow, our inability to be consistent, have consistent lineups, or even rotations,” Gates said. “But again, there's no excuses for where we are. I'm still a coach that's demanding excellence from our guys, on and off the court, excellence between the lines and games, and different things like that.”