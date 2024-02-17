Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Ole Miss
Mizzou’s had a week to rest and recover from some of the injuries it’s sustained this season, both minor and significant. But heading into this weekend, it sounds like the Tigers are still pretty banged up.
Sean East II, for example, the team’s leading scorer, is questionable for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. East injured his knee during the first half of Missouri’s game against Vanderbilt on Feb. 3 and while he was able to return for the second half, he was ruled out in the team’s next two games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Head coach Dennis Gates said on Thursday that East is “progressing,” returning to practice in a limited capacity. Gates said they wanted to see what East looked like in the last few days leading up to the game before clearing him to play.
The same can’t be said for graduate senior guard Caleb Grill or freshman forward Trent Pierce, who have been sidelined for weeks. Gates described Grill as having “setbacks,” suffering swelling and pain in the wrist he had surgery to repair. Gates said Grill has not been able to complete a full practice since he suffered the injury on Dec. 3. Pierce has been out since playing one minute in a road game against Texas A&M on Jan. 23. Gates said an ear infection is currently ailing the rookie, making it difficult for him to ride airplanes for road games. Pierce is doing non-contact work in practice but the Tigers are looking into the possibility that he’ll need to have a procedure on the infection.
Gates does, however, expect Jesus Carralero Martin to be available against Ole Miss. The senior forward made his return to the court from a foot contusion in the team’s home game against Mississippi State a week ago, but was held out in the second half as Gates wanted to be cautious. The head coach also said players who’ve already been ruled out for the season, Kaleb Brown and John Tonje, have made good progress in their recovery as well.
Going up against a Rebels squad trying to keep itself inside the NCAA tournament bubble after dropping three straight, Gates said Mizzou has to do what it can to navigate all the health-related issues.
“Right now, our weakness — our biggest weakness — that we've been battling is the injuries that have taken place and having a consistent lineup. It impacts our every day. It impacts our inability to grow, our inability to be consistent, have consistent lineups, or even rotations,” Gates said. “But again, there's no excuses for where we are. I'm still a coach that's demanding excellence from our guys, on and off the court, excellence between the lines and games, and different things like that.”
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (8-16, 0-11 SEC) at Ole Miss (18-6, 5-6)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: The Pavillion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
SERIES: Ole Mis leads, 15-7
KENPOM PREDICTION: Ole Mis 78, Missouri 67
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Jaylen Murray
|
JR
|
5-11
|
14.0
|
2.4
|
4.0
|
Matthew Murell
|
SR
|
6-4
|
16.8
|
3.8
|
2.4
|
Allen Flanigan
|
SR
|
6-6
|
15.5
|
6.7
|
3.1
|
Jaemyn Brakefield
|
SR
|
6-8
|
11.9
|
4.8
|
2.4
|
Moussa Cisse
|
SR
|
7-0
|
4.5
|
4.4
|
0.3
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Nick Honor
|
GR
|
5-11
|
10.8
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
Tamar Bates
|
JR
|
6-5
|
14.0
|
2.5
|
1.2
|
Curt Lewis
|
JR
|
6-5
|
2.1
|
1.5
|
0.6
|
Noah Carter
|
GR
|
6-6
|
11.8
|
5.2
|
1.5
|
Jordan Butler
|
FR
|
7-0
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
0.1
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Ole Miss
|
72.0
|
PPG
|
75.8
|
74.3
|
Opponent PPG
|
71.6
|
44.2
|
FG%
|
45.5
|
32.4
|
3PT%
|
37.9
|
77.9
|
FT%
|
74.2
|
-5.9
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-2.8
|
1.1
|
AST/TO Ratio
|
1.5
|
149
|
KenPom Rank
|
63
|
148
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
40
|
169
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
112
|
225
|
Tempo Rank
|
241
|
61
|
Strength of Schedule Rank
|
70
KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Take good care of the ball. One of the things that plagued the Tigers in their 75-51 loss to Mississippi State last weekend was their carelessness with possessions, committing a season-high 20 turnovers. Ole Miss is even better at coming up with takeaways. The Rebels have forced a turnover on 18.5% of possessions in SEC play, which ranks second in the conference according to KenPom. All three of the teams starting guards, Jaylen Murray, Matthew Murrell and Allen Flanigan, average more than a steal per game. To make it past Mississippi, MU needs to ensure it ends the evening with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio.
2. Do some damage on the boards. Missouri is one of the worst teams on the defensive glass in the country. The black and gold pull down just 65.2% of available defensive rebounds, ranking 348th in the NCAA per KenPom. The Rebels, however, are one of the few teams that have been worse in that aspect, only getting to 65.1% of available defensive rebounds, ranking 350th in the country. That number’s gotten worse in league play, as SEC opponents have gotten to 37.7% of their own misses against Ole Miss. The Tigers might be able to afford to crash the glass a little more often than usual on Saturday.
3. Keep the Rebels off the 3-point line. One of the ways Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard has turned his team into a contender to make March Madness has been by improving the Rebels’ accuracy from beyond the arc. The team is currently shooting 38.0% from distance, ranking 15th in the nation. Among the six players who’ve had at least 20 attempts from outside this year, five of them are shooting above 36%. Ole Miss isn’t immune to cold nights, though. Kentucky defeated the team last week, 75-63, after holding the Rebels to 5-22 on triples. Missouri showing the same type of stinginess on the perimeter would greatly benefit the team.
PREDICTION
East returning to play would be a big lift for Mizzou. Without him, the Tigers probably don’t have a realistic shot at taking this one, and even with him, it’ll be tough to pull it off on the road. I’m taking the Rebels to win, 75-65.
