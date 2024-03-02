Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Ole Miss
Mizzou felt like it had a handful of missed chances on the road against Florida on Wednesday, the team trailing by one point on multiple occasions but never being able to take the lead over the Gators in the 83-74 loss. But heading into their last two home games of the season, the Tigers are still motivated to earn their first win of SEC play.
The team takes on Ole Miss in the first leg of its final homestand. In its first meeting with the Rebels on Feb. 17, Missouri came back from a nine-point deficit the first half to go into halftime with a three-point lead. Ole Miss rallied back in the second period, though, holding off the black and gold for a 79-76 victory.
“You know, the results hadn't been what we've wanted it to be, but our guys are out there fighting and they're giving their very best every opportunity they get,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “We had that tough road game but we were right there at the end and that's what we want to be, we want to give ourselves the opportunity. But at the end of the day, we gotta come away in these close opportunities with a lead.”
The Rebels have hit a rough patch in their schedule, the Tigers being the only team they’ve beaten in their last seven contests. While Ole Miss at one time seemed like a good bet to make the NCAA tournament, the team now appears inching toward the outside of the postseason bubble.
Gates said that, for that reason, he expects the Rebels to head into Mizzou Arena with a high level of focus this weekend. The head coach expects his squad to do the same.
“We did a pretty solid job in the game plan (last time),” graduate senior guard Sean East II said. “But we just, we gotta get to the 50/50 balls that we didn't get in the second half, we gotta come away with some rebounds that we didn't and stop (Matthew) Murrell, also, late in the game with the isos and things.”
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (8-20, 0-15 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (19-9, 6-9)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
SERIES: Ole Miss leads, 16-4
KENPOM PREDICTION: Ole Miss 75, Missouri 73
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
JR
|
5-11
|
13.4
|
2.4
|
4.2
|
Matthew Murrell
|
SR
|
6-4
|
16.9
|
3.8
|
2.3
|
JR
|
6-5
|
4.7
|
2.7
|
1.5
|
SR
|
6-8
|
12.2
|
4.9
|
2.4
|
SR
|
7-0
|
4.6
|
4.6
|
0.3
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
GR
|
5-10
|
11.1
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
GR
|
6-3
|
17.2
|
3.4
|
4.2
|
JR
|
6-5
|
13.6
|
2.8
|
1.4
|
GR
|
6-6
|
11.3
|
5.0
|
1.4
|
FR
|
7-0
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
0.1
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Ole Miss
|
72.1
|
PPG
|
75.6
|
75.2
|
Opponent PPG
|
73.3
|
44.0
|
FG%
|
45.1
|
3.4
|
3PT%
|
37.6
|
79.0
|
FT%
|
74.3
|
-6.2
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-2.7
|
1.1
|
AST/TO Ratio
|
1.4
|
147
|
KenPom Rank
|
75
|
136
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
39
|
174
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
136
|
246
|
Tempo Rank
|
237
|
42
|
Strength of Schedule Rank
|
64
KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Get a hand up outside. Despite its recent downturn, Ole Miss still ranks as a top-20 shooting team in the country, making 37.7% of its 3-pointers this season. The Rebels bombarded Missouri with triples in their first meeting, canning 8-17 in the first half, then going 3-4 in the second. The Tigers mostly weathered the storm, but even forcing just one more miss from beyond the arc could’ve turned it into a tie game at the end of regulation instead of a close loss. All of Ole Miss treys came from three players: Murrell, Allen Flanigan and Jaemyn Brakefield, each one making at least 50% of their 3s. The black and gold should know now they can’t leave those players open on the perimeter.
2. Defend without fouling. Mizzou got caught between a rock and a hard place in its last game with the Rebels. The Tigers kept Ole Miss off the free throw line completely in the first half, but officials began calling the game significantly tighter to begin the second. Graduate senior forward Noah Carter was whistled for four fouls within the first four minutes after halftime and had to miss most of the rest of the period. The Rebels reached the bonus by the 12:53 mark, forcing Missouri to be less physical on the defensive end to avoid awarding the team more free throws. Ole Miss finished going 25-30 at the line — though, the team went 8-8 in the final minute of the game when the Tigers began to intentionally foul. Still, MU has to do what it can to avoid getting into the same type of foul trouble at home.
3. Keep attacking the hoop. One of the ways the black and gold were able to withstand the Rebels’ barrage of 3s and free throws was by getting to the line themselves. Mizzou outscored Ole Miss at the stripe, going 25-30 on foul shots. East and Tigers forwards Jordan Butler and Aidan Shaw all found success getting into the teeth of the Rebels’ interior defense, the trio combining to score 42 points on 14-20 shooting inside the arc and 16-18 at the line. The team held a 30-20 edge in points in the paint over Ole Miss, which also helped its efficiency outside, as Missouri made 45.5% of its 3-pointers. There’s still room for improvement, too, as MU shot just 14-26 on dunks and layups. With better execution around the rim, the Tigers could give the Rebels more problems on the offensive end.
PREDICTION
This game appears to be one of Mizzou’s best chances left to avoid going winless in conference play. They’re catching Ole Miss at the right time as the team’s season is beginning to slip away. With it being the Tigers’ penultimate home game, emotions will be higher than usual. And the black and gold have rarely looked like they’ve given up on the year. The ball has to bounce their way at some point. I’ll take Missouri in a close one, 75-73.
