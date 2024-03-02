Mizzou felt like it had a handful of missed chances on the road against Florida on Wednesday, the team trailing by one point on multiple occasions but never being able to take the lead over the Gators in the 83-74 loss. But heading into their last two home games of the season, the Tigers are still motivated to earn their first win of SEC play.

The team takes on Ole Miss in the first leg of its final homestand. In its first meeting with the Rebels on Feb. 17, Missouri came back from a nine-point deficit the first half to go into halftime with a three-point lead. Ole Miss rallied back in the second period, though, holding off the black and gold for a 79-76 victory.

“You know, the results hadn't been what we've wanted it to be, but our guys are out there fighting and they're giving their very best every opportunity they get,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “We had that tough road game but we were right there at the end and that's what we want to be, we want to give ourselves the opportunity. But at the end of the day, we gotta come away in these close opportunities with a lead.”

The Rebels have hit a rough patch in their schedule, the Tigers being the only team they’ve beaten in their last seven contests. While Ole Miss at one time seemed like a good bet to make the NCAA tournament, the team now appears inching toward the outside of the postseason bubble.

Gates said that, for that reason, he expects the Rebels to head into Mizzou Arena with a high level of focus this weekend. The head coach expects his squad to do the same.

“We did a pretty solid job in the game plan (last time),” graduate senior guard Sean East II said. “But we just, we gotta get to the 50/50 balls that we didn't get in the second half, we gotta come away with some rebounds that we didn't and stop (Matthew) Murrell, also, late in the game with the isos and things.”