Mizzou ended a 13-year-long drought on Thursday by winning its first-round NCAA Tournament game over Utah State. Now, the team has the chance to end another decade-plus-long streak for the program.

The No. 7 seed Tigers haven’t been to the Sweet 16 since 2009. They’re currently just one win away from reaching the second weekend of the Big Dance and relocating to Louisville, Ky.

No. 15 seed Princeton is the team that currently stands in their way. The Ivy League Tigers upset No. 2 seed Arizona on Thursday, 59-55, which counted as the most surprising win of the tournament until No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson beat No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday, 63-58.

The win over the Wildcats was Princeton’s first against any high-major school this season. Head coach Mitch Henderson, who was a member of the last Tigers team to earn an NCAA tournament win in 1998, said that there are a few programs they’ve played against this year who are stylistically similar to Missouri, such as Cornell, but none who had the same talent.

“We haven't seen the size and the athleticism, the way that they guard,” Henderson said. “But, I mean, just like with Arizona, we had never seen two human beings that big on the court together. It will have to be the will to win again.”

Mizzou assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters was tasked with leading the scout on Princeton. He noted that both Tigers squads run similar sets — he told MU’s players they’ve been preparing for this game for four months. His main advice for the team was to avoid the same mistakes that the Wildcats made.

“I think the biggest thing that we need to keep concentrated on is ourselves and make sure that our mentality is we're not overlooking this opponent,” Smithpeters said. “You have to respect them. I felt there were two or three times in the Arizona game that Arizona had the chance to put it away and they just kind of really took for granted the opportunity. And it allowed Princeton to hang around, hang around, and then crazy things happen in this game of basketball when you allow that to happen.”

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates pointed out after Thursday’s win that many people didn’t pick his Tigers to beat the Aggies. That likely won’t be the case again when they play a lower-seeded Princeton squad.

But many of Mizzou’s players said their mentality won’t change — they’re still a team that’s been doubted all season long with something still to prove.

“Some people out there think we'll lose tomorrow,” senior point guard Nick Honor said on Friday. “I know we may be favored, but we're always going to carry that chip on our shoulder because of all the work we put in. At the end of the day, it's March Madness, so everyone, you know what I'm saying, in the tournament is deserving to be here. We're just going to play our game and just do what we do.”