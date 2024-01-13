The Tigers were already in a tough situation before Sean East II came out of their road game against Kentucky on Tuesday. Graduate senior guard Caleb Grill continued to be sidelined with a wrist injury and freshman guard Anthony Robinson II was ruled out before the matchup with an illness. East took a blow to the face from a driving Wildcats fifth-year senior guard Antonio Reeves, who caught East while bringing the ball up above his shoulders shifting it from right side to his left. Officials told head coach Dennis Gates that Reeves only hit East with the ball and that East was assessed a personal foul after review that put Kentucky in the bonus. The graduate senior guard’s left eye was swollen — Gates said he didn’t think somebody could leave a mark like that with just the ball and thought Reeves possibly should’ve been given a flagrant foul. East was immediately subbed out of the game to get looked at on the bench, leaving Missouri down another guard. The team was trailing 77-68 with 6:30 left in the half. While the Tigers held their own defensively while East was out, they scored on just one possession. When East came back in at the 3:57 mark, the lead had been extended to 80-70. Gates thinks East’s absence was part of the reason Missouri made just one of their last 15 field goal attempts in the 90-77 loss. But there are multiple reasons the head coach remains hopeful. Robinson is available after being limited to two minutes his last two outings. Grill is progressing in his recovery — Gates said he’s transitioned from a full cast to a half cast and has remained active in his conditioning. And the Tigers get a chance to play at home this weekend, hosting South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been one of the most improved teams in the SEC in head coach Lamont Paris’ second year, starting off 12-1 in non-conference play before splitting their first two league games, beating Mississippi State at home and losing to Alabama on the road. Gates expects a competitive contest. “They're doing a great job,” Gates said. “What they're doing is shooting the ball a little bit better than it did last season (and) have some key additions with the Vandy transfer, (Myles) Stute, he's playing great. (Wofford transfer B.J.) Mack is playing great. But their best player is (junior guard) Meechie Johnson. He had a great game here last season and he's doing a tremendous job for his team as he leads them in scoring, as well as other categories.”

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-7, 0-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-2, 1-1) WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network SERIES: Missouri leads, 9-7 KENPOM PREDICTION: Missouri 71, South Carolina 70

PROJECTED STARTERS

Missouri Tigers Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Nick Honor GR 5-10 10.7 1.5 2.1 Sean East II GR 6-2 17.3 3.1 3.9 Tamar Bates JR 6-5 10.7 1.9 1.1 Noah Carter GR 6-6 12.1 6.1 1.4 Aidan Shaw SO 6-8 4.0 3.9 0.3

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category South Carolina 76.0 PPG 73.1 72.8 Opponent PPG 63.7 45.0 FG% 43.8 33.8 3PT% 33.9 76.9 FT% 73.6 -3.6 Rebounding Margin 36.5 1.2 AST/TO Ratio 1.4 105 KenPom Rank 64 75 Offensive Efficiency Rank 66 146 Defensive Efficiency Rank 76 230 Tempo Rank 338 125 Strength of Schedule Rank 262

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Run the Gamecocks off the 3-point line. Gates is correct in saying that South Carolina is shooting the ball better this year. Last season, the team ranked 269th in the country connecting on 32.3% of its 3-point tries. This year, it’s up to 33.9% from deep, which ranks 160th. Virtually ever transfer Paris brought in during the offseason is capable of pulling up from distance. The added floor spacing has helped the returners improve their accuracy as well — Meechie Johnson is up to 34.9% from outside after making just 32.7% last season, a big reason he’s been able to take over as the team’s go-to option on offense. Four different players players have made at least 20 triples on the year, including Myles Stute, who brings plenty of SEC experience after starting 26 games for Vanderbilt last season. Treys account for 34.9% of the Gamecocks’ points this year, which ranks 63rd in the NCAA according to KenPom. South Carolina operates at a slow pace and moves the ball around to generate open looks from beyond the arc. Missouri will need to be ready to rotate quickly and try to force the team to drive inside, where it’s less efficient and struggles to get to the free throw line. Alabama held SC to 5-25 shooting from 3, leading to its blowout 74-47 win. 2. Keep leaning on Tamar Bates. The Indiana transfer has helped the Tigers turn a corner offensively. He’s produced 15 points in four of the past five outing, becoming the fourth player averaging at least 10.0 points per game for Mizzou. The team’s scoring average during the stretch has been 79.4 — it was only 74.3 in the 10 games before it. The Tigers will need him to keep his hot streak up to earn their first conference win. “Tamar Bates is doing well, doing tremendous,” Gates said. “I think psychologically, he's in a safe environment. His teammates love him, he's responding to coaching. But he's a young man that wants to even play better. You look at his minutes, he's only playing 20 minutes a game. But you look at those stats and those 20 minutes, he's given us 10 points, which is double digits, which is tremendous. We want that to obviously continue. But the shooting percentage, he's shooting 50% from the 3, 90% from the free throw line when he gets there but also he shouldn't 52% from the field. So those are tremendous numbers for a young man who is in his first year in the program after transferring. So mentally, he's in a safe space and I think he's doing well.” 3. Clean the glass. While Missouri has been a better team rebounding the ball than it was a year ago, it still remains as one of the worst squads on the boards in the country. According to KenPom, the Tigers are securing 28.6% of available offensive rebounds and 33.5% of available defensive rebounds, which rank 207th and 311th in the nation, respectively. In Tuesday’s game, Mizzou limited Kentucky to nine second-chance points off of nine offensive rebounds. But South Carolina is a significantly better team on the glass, ranking in the top 100 in both its offensive and defensive rebounding rates. The Gamecocks haven’t given up too many turnovers this season either, so boxing out will be crucial for the Tigers in keeping the possession game from being one-sided.

