Not much has changed for Missouri in the two weeks since its loss to South Carolina. The Tigers’ losing streak was extended to six games on Tuesday after dropping their road game against Texas A&M, 63-57. It’s tied for the longest skid of Dennis Gates’ head coaching career.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, have proven they’re capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone in the SEC. The team lost to Georgia, 74-69, after its win over Mizzou, but then went on to defeat Arkansas on the road, 77-64, and smothered No. 6 Kentucky at home, 79-62.

MU came up just short against South Carolina in their first meeting, never trailing in the entirety of the second half before getting edged out in overtime, 71-69. Heading into the rematch this weekend, Gates said the Tigers will need to regroup and make a few adjustments.

“We have a tough road game this weekend against South Carolina who is probably one of the toughest defensive teams in our conference,” Gates said. “Coach has done a great job — Lamont Paris done a great job — in year two. Obviously, definitely, in my eyes, Coach of the Year in the conference. He's done a tremendous job, his group has responded in the right way. And we gotta go out there ready to play.”

One key difference in the matchup this time around is that both sides will be missing important contributors. South Carolina will be without junior guard Myles Stute, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. And as PowerMizzou.com reported on Friday, freshman guard Anthony Robinson II is attending his grandmother’s funeral this weekend and will not be available for the black and gold.