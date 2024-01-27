Tiger Tip-Off Preview: South Carolina
Not much has changed for Missouri in the two weeks since its loss to South Carolina. The Tigers’ losing streak was extended to six games on Tuesday after dropping their road game against Texas A&M, 63-57. It’s tied for the longest skid of Dennis Gates’ head coaching career.
The Gamecocks, meanwhile, have proven they’re capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone in the SEC. The team lost to Georgia, 74-69, after its win over Mizzou, but then went on to defeat Arkansas on the road, 77-64, and smothered No. 6 Kentucky at home, 79-62.
MU came up just short against South Carolina in their first meeting, never trailing in the entirety of the second half before getting edged out in overtime, 71-69. Heading into the rematch this weekend, Gates said the Tigers will need to regroup and make a few adjustments.
“We have a tough road game this weekend against South Carolina who is probably one of the toughest defensive teams in our conference,” Gates said. “Coach has done a great job — Lamont Paris done a great job — in year two. Obviously, definitely, in my eyes, Coach of the Year in the conference. He's done a tremendous job, his group has responded in the right way. And we gotta go out there ready to play.”
One key difference in the matchup this time around is that both sides will be missing important contributors. South Carolina will be without junior guard Myles Stute, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. And as PowerMizzou.com reported on Friday, freshman guard Anthony Robinson II is attending his grandmother’s funeral this weekend and will not be available for the black and gold.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (8-11, 0-6 SEC) at South Carolina (11-7, 2-3)
WHEN: 12 p.m. CT
WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network
SERIES: Missouri leads, 9-8
KENPOM PREDICTION: South Carolina 73, Missouri 64
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
JR
|
6-2
|
16.6
|
4.2
|
2.5
|
GR
|
6-4
|
9.8
|
4.6
|
4.3
|
Zachary Davis
|
SO
|
6-7
|
4.9
|
3.7
|
0.8
|
Collin Murray-Boyles
|
FR
|
6-7
|
6.7
|
3.7
|
1.6
|
GR
|
6-8
|
13.5
|
5.4
|
1.4
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Nick Honor
|
GR
|
5-10
|
10.6
|
1.3
|
2.0
|
Sean East II
|
GR
|
6-2
|
15.9
|
3.4
|
3.8
|
Tamar Bates
|
JR
|
6-5
|
12.8
|
1.9
|
1.1
|
Jesus Carralero Martin
|
SR
|
6-7
|
2.4
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
Jordan Butler
|
FR
|
7-0
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
0.1
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|
74.1
|
PPG
|
73.3
|
73.6
|
Opponent PPG
|
64.5
|
44.7
|
FG%
|
44.1
|
32.6
|
3PT%
|
34.3
|
76.5
|
FT%
|
72.3
|
-5.1
|
Rebounding Margin
|
4.7
|
1.2
|
AST/TO Ratio
|
1.4
|
112
|
KenPom Rank
|
52
|
98
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
59
|
140
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
65
|
263
|
Tempo Rank
|
351
|
46
|
Strength of Schedule Rank
|
139
KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Keep up the defensive intensity. Mizzou hed Texas A&M to 28.8% shooting from the field — the Aggies’ second-lowest mark of the year. It’s the third time in SEC play that the Tigers have held their opponent to under 45%. Their game against South Carolina was another one of those times. The team specifically did an excellent job shutting down junior guard Meechie Johnson, the Gamecocks’ leading scorer on the season, holding him to five points on 2-6 shooting. Paris said after the game that he had to bench Johnson down the stretch because he wasn’t being as effective as they needed him to be. A repeat performance should put in a position to potentially come out with the win again if they can close out late.
2. Let Noah Carter attack mismatches in the post again. The graduate senior forward led the Tigers in scoring in the last game against South Carolina, putting up 23 points against the Gamecocks. At times throughout the contest, Gates would put Carter in lineups next to two other forwards, allowing him to back down smaller defenders inside. The strategy worked well: Carter finished the night going 7-10 on 2-point shots, including 4-5 on shots at the rim, per CBB Analytics. However, it still wasn’t an especially efficient night for Carter because of his struggles shooting the ball from beyond the arc. The team captain made his lone 3-point attempt from the corner, but was 1-9 on above-the-break 3s. Feeding Carter in the paint could get the veteran going again.
3. Make your free throws. Missouri is a slightly-above-average free throw shooting team, but has a tendency to miss its foul shots at the worst possible times. In the first meeting with South Carolina, both Carter and graduate senior guard Sean East II both missed the front end of one-and-one free throws in overtime. Instead of being up by four on the following possession, the Tigers sent South Carolina to the line and then trailed by two. The black and gold had actually done a decent job of drawing fouls, matching the Gamecocks with 18 attempts at the line, but only made 12 of them, their lowest percentage in conference play. The misses killed momentum, especially in a game as close as that one. The team has to capitalize on easy opportunities when they present themselves.
PREDICTION
I expect another physical, rugged matchup between these two teams. But I don’t expect Mizzou to get the same benefit of the whistle on the road as it did at home. It’ll be an uphill climb to score on the Gamecocks. I’ve got South Carolina taking the win 68-62.