Mizzou had one of its closest opportunities to come away with a win in its past game against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers were up by 10 with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the second half against the Rebels. But the black and gold still weren’t able to hold on, falling on the road, 79-76.

Now, Missouri continues the quest for its first SEC win against one of the top teams in the conference in No. 5 Tennessee. Tigers head coach Dennis Gates had high praise for the Volunteers.

“Right now, this is one of the best teams in college basketball,” Gates said. “And I know everybody laughs at me when I label somebody a great team, but look at Rick Barnes' history. Has he been to the Final Four yet?” Mizzou’s SID told Gates that Barnes had.

“Texas. One time, right?” Gates continued. “Yeah, this is his national championship team. And they have every hole filled … They're gonna come out and give their very best because they're playing for a No. 1 seed.”

Tennessee’s on track to have a better season than it did a year ago, when it posted a 25-11 overall record, finished sixth in KenPom adjusted efficiency margin and reached the Sweet 16 despite losing All-SEC starting point guard Zakai Zeigler to a season-ending injury late in the year. The team’s returners have all taken a step forward and the Volunteers’ newcomers have raised the program’s ceiling.

Mizzou defeated Tennessee twice last season. The Tigers claimed an 86-85 road victory on Feb. 11, 2023, after former guard DeAndre Gholston hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot from several feet behind the 3-point line. MU beat the Volunteers again in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament one month later, 79-71, with Zeigler sidelined.

The black and gold will need some of the same luck in this year’s matchup with Tennessee.

“I'm expecting a good game, for sure,” sophomore forward Aidan Shaw said. “I mean, they've got good size and good players. We've also got good pieces we'll be a good matchup. I'm excited to get out there on the court and you know, feel the energy from the crowd and from my teammates in order to come out on top.”