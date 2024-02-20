Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Tennessee
Mizzou had one of its closest opportunities to come away with a win in its past game against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers were up by 10 with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the second half against the Rebels. But the black and gold still weren’t able to hold on, falling on the road, 79-76.
Now, Missouri continues the quest for its first SEC win against one of the top teams in the conference in No. 5 Tennessee. Tigers head coach Dennis Gates had high praise for the Volunteers.
“Right now, this is one of the best teams in college basketball,” Gates said. “And I know everybody laughs at me when I label somebody a great team, but look at Rick Barnes' history. Has he been to the Final Four yet?” Mizzou’s SID told Gates that Barnes had.
“Texas. One time, right?” Gates continued. “Yeah, this is his national championship team. And they have every hole filled … They're gonna come out and give their very best because they're playing for a No. 1 seed.”
Tennessee’s on track to have a better season than it did a year ago, when it posted a 25-11 overall record, finished sixth in KenPom adjusted efficiency margin and reached the Sweet 16 despite losing All-SEC starting point guard Zakai Zeigler to a season-ending injury late in the year. The team’s returners have all taken a step forward and the Volunteers’ newcomers have raised the program’s ceiling.
Mizzou defeated Tennessee twice last season. The Tigers claimed an 86-85 road victory on Feb. 11, 2023, after former guard DeAndre Gholston hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot from several feet behind the 3-point line. MU beat the Volunteers again in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament one month later, 79-71, with Zeigler sidelined.
The black and gold will need some of the same luck in this year’s matchup with Tennessee.
“I'm expecting a good game, for sure,” sophomore forward Aidan Shaw said. “I mean, they've got good size and good players. We've also got good pieces we'll be a good matchup. I'm excited to get out there on the court and you know, feel the energy from the crowd and from my teammates in order to come out on top.”
TIP TIME INFORMATION
WHEN: 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
SERIES: Tennessee leads, 11-10
KENPOM PREDICTION: Tennessee 80, Missouri 66
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
JR
|
5-9
|
11.0
|
2.5
|
5.6
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
5-SR
|
6-3
|
7.6
|
3.7
|
2.8
|
5-SR
|
6-6
|
20.1
|
4.7
|
2.0
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
5-SR
|
6-7
|
9.2
|
6.2
|
1.9
|
JR
|
6-11
|
11.7
|
7.5
|
1.0
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
GR
|
5-10
|
10.8
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
GR
|
6-3
|
16.0
|
3.4
|
4.2
|
JR
|
6-5
|
14.0
|
2.5
|
1.2
|
GR
|
6-6
|
11.5
|
5.0
|
1.5
|
FR
|
7-0
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
0.1
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Tennessee
|
72.2
|
PPG
|
80.4
|
74.5
|
Opponent PPG
|
67.2
|
44.3
|
FG%
|
45.5
|
32.6
|
3PT%
|
34.6
|
78.3
|
FT%
|
74.8
|
-5.9
|
Rebounding Margin
|
3.7
|
1.1
|
AST/TO Ratio
|
1.7
|
143
|
KenPom Rank
|
5
|
139
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
15
|
172
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
5
|
227
|
Tempo Rank
|
88
|
59
|
Strength of Schedule Rank
|
14
KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Slow down Dalton Knecht. Gates said Tennessee’s leading scorer is a player he’s recruited before. Gates called Knecht a great basketball player and an “unbelievable kid.”
“You look at his consistency, he's just at the right age to play at this level, to show everybody who he is,” Gates said. “He's the same kid that was at Northern Colorado, the same exact kid. Our eyes are just open.”
Knecht is one of 30 players averaging at least 20 points per game. He’s doing so with exceptional efficiency as well, shooting 48.0% from the field, 39.6% from 3 and 76.3% from the free throw line. His ability to score from all three levels has given the Volunteers the offensive electricity that the program’s lacked in the last few years. The Thornton, Colo. native is likely the favorite to be voted SEC Newcomer of the Year and is a Naismith Player of the Year contender. In Tennessee’s losses to Purdue and Kansas at the Maui Invitational, Knecht was held to 16 and 13 points, respectively. Keeping his impact on the game to a minimum has to be a priority for Missouri.
2. Get a hand up outside. Knecht isn’t the only reason the Volunteers have taken a step forward offensively. Most of Tennessee's returners who struggled from deep last season have improved their outside shot. Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James and Jahmai Mashack have all gone from being roughly 31% shooters from distance to about 35%. Santiago Vescovi’s kept his percentage steady as well, making 36.3% of his triples. Still, in all three of the team’s losses, the Volunteers shot below 28% from beyond the arc, meaning they aren’t invulnerable to cold shooting nights. Mizzou has to give its best effort to make Tuesday one of those nights.
3. Keep getting to the stripe. The Tigers notched their season-high in free throw attempts against the Ole Miss on Saturday, going 25-30 on foul shots. Free throws played a major part in Missouri building up a lead on the Rebels. The team could find similar success against the Volunteers. Tennessee has been far below average at keeping teams off the stripe this season, allowing a free throw rate (defined by KenPom as free throw attempts divided by field goal attempts) of 36.3%, which ranks 268th in the country. For a Volunteers team that’s playing at the fastest pace of Barnes’ nine-year tenure with the program, getting to the line would be an easy way for MU to slow the game down.
PREDICTION
As Gates pointed out on Monday, Tennessee is a complete team. There are very few holes for Missouri to exploit. The Volunteers beat Vanderbilt by 35 on Saturday and Mizzou has to be careful not to suffer the same fate. I’m taking Tennessee by double-digits, 78-65.
