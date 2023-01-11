After taking down Vanderbilt on Saturday, 85-82, and retaining its place in the AP Top 25 Poll, No. 20 Missouri heads southwest for a midweek game against Texas A&M. The Aggies stumbled through its non-conference schedule, going 8-5 with just one win over a high-major team in Oregon State. But Texas A&M has rebounded in the start of conference play, taking down Florida and LSU. The school now goes into its matchup against the Tigers riding a four-game winning streak. Aggies head coach Buzz Williams and Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates know each other well, going up against each other in the ACC while Williams was the head coach of Virginia Tech and Gates was an assistant coach at Florida State. Williams said at SEC Media Day he thinks Gates is “an absolute star.” Gates thinks highly of Williams, too. “I think Buzz Williams does a great job with his team's culture and ultimately they play very, very hard. They're stingy defenders,” Gates said on Mizzou Radio on Monday. “More than anything, he does a great job and has done so ever since his time as a head coach (at) Marquette, even before then, but also V-Tech and now.”

TIP TIME INFORMATION

No. 20 Missouri (13-2, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network SERIES: Texas A&M leads, 22-20 KENPOM PREDICTION: Texas A&M 80, Missouri 79

PROJECTED STARTERS

Texas A&M Aggies Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Wade Taylor IV SO 6-0 15.4 2.4 3.6 Tyrece Radford SR 6-2 12.7 5.1 1.7 Dexter Dennis GR 6-5 7.6 4.5 1.4 Henry Coleman III JR 6-8 10.1 5.2 1.1 Julius Marble JR 6-9 8.9 4.7 0.5

Missouri Tigers Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Nick Honor GR 5-10 9.7 1.9 3.7 D'Moi Hodge GR 6-4 15.9 3.8 2.0 Tre Gomillion GR 6-4 5.5 2.9 2.2 Ronnie DeGray III JR 6-6 2.5 1.8 0.3 Kobe Brown SR 6-8 15.5 5.6 2.5

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Texas A&M 87.1 PPG 74.6 75.1 Opponent PPG 67.4 50.2 FG% 44.5 37.0 3PT% 31.0 75.8 FT% 73.1 -4.9 Rebounding Margin 4.2 1.6 AST/TO Ratio 1.1 39 KenPom Rank 70 3 Offensive Efficiency Rank 50 181 Defensive Efficiency Rank 95 31 Tempo Rank 201 204 Strength of Schedule Rank 171

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Keep the Aggies off the free throw line. Texas A&M doesn’t shoot the ball particularly well from beyond the arc, canning just 31.0% of its 3-point attempts. The team does a better job inside but isn’t necessarily elite, making 52.0% of its 2-pointers. Despite this, the Aggies still rank in the top half of the SEC averaging 74.6 points per game, largely because of how often they get to the stripe. According to KenPom, Texas A&M shoots 46.8 free throws per 100 field goals, which ranks fifth in the country. The team also ranks second in the nation with 25.5% of its points coming from foul shots. Three Aggies — Henry Coleman, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV — each draw 4.5 fouls per 40 minutes. Gates made winning the free throw battle one of his main points of emphasis in Mizzou’s last game against Vanderbilt. The Tigers took 31 shots at the stripe while holding the Commodores to just 12. That won’t be as easy on Wednesday. 2. Dial in the range from deep. Gates said on Tiger Talk that his team will be looking to break Williams’ shell defense. Texas A&M is one of the better teams in the NCAA at protecting the rim, allowing opponents to connect on 44.8% of their 2-pointers, which ranks 35th in the country. But the Aggies are nearly as good as stopping shots from outside. Of the field goals attempted against the team this season, 45.5% have come from distance, the 18th-highest mark in the nation. Opponents are making 36.4% of their 3s against Texas A&M, a bottom-60 mark defensively. If Missouri plans to find ways to score inside, it’ll need the Aggies to space out to make room. The Tigers have done a good job of it so far this year, drilling 37.0% of their triples. 3. Win the turnover battle. Similar to Mizzou’s game against Arkansas, Wednesday’s matchup will pair two teams who often exploit each other’s mistakes. The Tigers force opponents to cough the ball up on 25.6% of possessions while the Aggies do so 23.2% of the time. Taylor is one of the best in the conference at pilfering the ball away, earning a steal on 4.8% of possessions by himself. Unlike the Razorbacks, though, Texas A&M are prone to being careless with the ball getting stolen from them on 10.7% of possessions. Mizzou outscored Arkansas 21-8 on points off turnovers, which helped build a lead early on and keep the game close late. The Tigers should look to do the same against the Aggies.