It’s been a full three weeks since Missouri last earned a victory. It’s been a long three weeks, too. After trailing by three at halftime during their game against Florida on Saturday, the Tigers let the Gators pull away down the stretch, suffering a 79-67 loss, their fifth consecutive. Now, Mizzou heads out on the road for a tough stylistic clash with Texas A&M. The Aggies, once considered contenders to win the SEC this year, haven’t had the start to conference play they were hoping for. Texas A&M dropped its first two contests against LSU and Auburn, beat Kentucky in overtime, fell to Arkansas by one point and most recently defeated LSU in their rematch. The Aggies have dealt with a few injuries here and there as well as a roster-wide shooting slump. Still, TAMU features several players from last year’s group that swept Missouri in their two meetings last year — an 82-64 beatdown in College Station, Texas, and a 69-60 rock fight in CoMo. The team is still physically imposing and plays with a high motor under head coach Buzz Williams. The program is likely better than its record indicates, too, having played the seventh-toughest schedule in the country thus far according to KenPom. The Aggies need a win to help in their push toward the NCAA tournament. The Tigers just need a win. Williams and Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates know each other well from their time coaching in the ACC. Neither coach is going to let the other one off easy.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-10, 0-5 SEC) at Texas A&M (11-7, 2-3) WHEN: 8 p.m. CT WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network SERIES: Texas A&M leads, 24-20 KENPOM PREDICTION: Texas A&M 77, Missouri 67

PROJECTED STARTERS

Texas A&M Aggies Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Wade Taylor IV JR 6-0 19.5 3.4 3.9 Tyrece Radford GR 6-3 13.2 5.7 2.3 Jace Carter JR 6-6 6.8 5.1 0.5 Solomon Washington SO 6-7 5.5 5.0 0.7 Wildens Leveque GR 6-11 2.2 3.6 0.2

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Texas A&M 75.1 PPG 74.7 74.2 Opponent PPG 68.8 45.0 FG% 39.5 32.9 3PT% 26.8 76.7 FT% 69.6 -5.0 Rebounding Margin 10.4 1.3 AST/TO Ratio 1.2 113 KenPom Rank 38 89 Offensive Efficiency Rank 27 154 Defensive Efficiency Rank 62 270 Tempo Rank 314 57 Strength of Schedule Rank 7

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Contain Wade Taylor IV. While he hasn’t been as efficient as he was a year ago, Texas A&M’s leading scorer remains as one of the best point guards in the conference. Despite his smaller stature, Taylor is a hard-nosed defender with active hands, swiping a steal on 4.2% of possessions. And offensively, he’s one of the best in the country at getting to the stripe, drawing 5.8 fouls per 40 minutes and shooting 82.4% on free throws. Taylor has a below-average effective field goal percentage of 43.5%, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of putting up huge numbers. The junior is averaging 30.3 points across his last three games. Keying in on Taylor has to be the top priority for the Tigers’ offense. 2. Dare the Aggies to shoot. Mizzou is allowing SEC opponents to shoot 38.7% from the 3-point line so far this year, the highest mark in the league. But Texas A&M is one team the black and gold can likely afford to sag off on. The Aggies are only connecting on 26.8% of their triples this season, the third-fewest in the NCAA. Among players who’ve taken at least one 3-pointer per game, none are shooting above 33% — senior guard Hayden Hefner is leading the way making 32.1% of his shots from deep. Even Taylor, who was a 35.6% shooter from outside last season, has fallen to 29.1% this year. The Aggies are a group that looks to drive inside and earn foul shots. Walling up in the paint and making the opponent settle for shots from distance should help the Tigers on the defensive end. 3. Limit Texas A&M’s impact on the boards. This will be Missouri’s toughest feat to accomplish. In the team’s wins against the Tigers last season, Texas A&M had a combined 24 second-chance points off of 26 offensive boards. Williams was asked about his approach to crashing the glass after beating MU for the second time on Feb. 18, 2023. “How we go about rebounding is probably too complex at times, and we're not very good at it any year in November and December,” Williams said. “We almost treat rebounding as a subcategory just like most programs handle offense and defense. We coach it, we teach it, we stat it, there are specific metrics. There's a rebounding effort report card that we do every game. It's the thing that I coach, it's my bucket.” The Aggies rank first in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, securing 44.1% of their own misses. Per KenPom, five different players rank in the top 25% among all D1 players in individual offensive rebounding percentage. It’s an inevitability that TAMU will collect more than a few offensive rebounds. Mizzou has to make sure it doesn’t get to a point that it ends up costing them the game.

PREDICTION

If you wanted to build a team specifically equipped to take down Missouri, it’d look a lot like Texas A&M. The Aggies take their time on offense, defend hard and crash the glass like few other teams do. They play with an edge, never shying away from contact. If last year’s Tigers struggled to put this team away, I’d imagine this season’s Tigers will too. I’ve got the Aggies winning at home, 73-62.

