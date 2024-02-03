The last time Missouri and Vanderbilt were in Nashville, Tenn., both programs were two of the biggest surprises in the SEC tournament. The Tigers took down No. 17 Tennesee and the Commodores upset No. 23 Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on March 10 to advance to the semifinals. The momentum from those postseason runs has all run out in the 11 months since. Mizzou and Vanderbilt are slated to face each other this weekend as the only two teams without a win in league play. As bad as the season’s been for the Tigers, it’s been even worse for the Commodores. The year started with a home loss to Presbyterian on Nov. 7, 68-62. Vandy’s won just five games since then, all of them coming at home and none of them coming against high-major opponents. While Saturday’s game won’t have much impact on the rest of the SEC, it could determine who finishes in last place in the conference this season. Both sides will be especially eager to come out with a win.

Advertisement

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-13, 0-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt (5-15, 0-7) WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network SERIES: Missouri leads, 9-7 KENPOM PREDICTION: Missouri 70, Vanderbilt 68

PROJECTED STARTERS

Vanderbilt Commodores Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Ezra Manjon 5-SR 6-0 14.6 3.2 3.3 Jordan Williams SO 6-2 1.6 1.2 0.8 Tyrin Lawrence SR 6-4 14.2 5.2 1.8 Evan Taylor GR 6-6 8.2 3.7 0.3 Ven-Allen Lubin SO 6-8 1.01 5.6 0.5

Missouri Tigers Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Nick Honor 5-10 GR 10.2 1.3 1.9 Sean East II 6-3 GR 16.0 3.5 4.1 Tamar Bates 6-5 JR 13.8 2.2 1.2 Noah Carter 6-6 GR 11.6 5.1 1.4 Jordan Butler 7-0 FR 2.0 2.1 0.1

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Vanderbilt 74.1 PPG 66.3 74.3 Opponent PPG 72.5 44.8 FG% 39.1 33.1 3PT% 28.3 77.7 FT% 70.9 -5.0 Rebounding Margin 2.0 1.2 AST/TO Ratio 0.9 118 KenPom Rank 193 101 Offensive Efficiency Rank 235 149 Defensive Efficiency Rank 171 226 Tempo Rank 276 47 Strength of Schedule Rank 40

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Find a rhythm from the 3-point line. Missouri had its best night shooting from outside in league play against Arkansas on Tuesday, connecting on 50% of its triple. The Tigers need that to continue in their matchup against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are allowing opponents to shoot 37.3% from deep, which ranks in the bottom 20 among NCAA Division I schools per KenPom. Triples have accounted for 33.3% of points scored against Vandy, which ranks 84 in the nation. The team has slightly improved its perimeter defense once SEC play started, but pulling up from beyond the arc remains MU’s best plan of attack. 2. Avoid fouling the Commodores. Vanderbilt doesn’t do any one thing particularly well. But one of the things it is best at is drawing fouls. In conference play, the team has a free throw rate of 35.2%, which ranks sixth among SEC schools. The Commodores’ starting backcourt of Tyrin Lawrence and Ezra Manjon combine to draw 10.9 fouls per 40 minutes according to KenPom. Foul shots have accounted for 21.9% of Vandy’s points scored this season, which ranks 53rd in the country. The team is below-average shooting from the stripe, only making 70.9% of its free throws. Still, the Tigers can’t afford to give up easy chances. 3. Fight for rebounds. Vandy isn’t a good rebounding team by any stretch. It’s just slightly less worse than Mizzou. In league play, the Commodores are pulling down 24.8% of available offensive rebounds and 68.1% of available defensive rebounds — the Tigers are getting to just 22.3% on offense and 65.6% on defense. The difference isn’t insurmountable and Vanderbilt won’t have a superior height advantage on Missouri — its tallest forwards top out at 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9. The Tigers have to at least keep the boards from playing a negative role in the outcome of the game.

PREDICTION

One of these teams has to win. Missouri has an uphill battle playing on the road. Still, the Tigers have beaten better teams than Vanderbilt. I don’t think the Commodores have beaten anyone better than Mizzou. I’ll take the Tigers to get their first conference victory, 74-68.

PowerMizzou.com is a proud game day partner of Yuengling Traditional Lager the taste of game-time @yuenglingbeer #LagerUp.