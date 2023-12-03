Mizzou came out of the ACC/SEC Challenge as one of just four teams to earn a road win, joining Boston College, Clemson and Georgia. Dennis Gates called the victory over Pitt a “lift” for his program as the Tigers looked a bit listless after their home loss to Jackson State on Nov. 19. The head coach now wants to see consistency from his players as they’ll host Wichita State this weekend — the team’s last home game for 27 days. Missouri had a thrilling road match with the Shockers last year in which it took an 88-84 win in overtime. This season’s WSU squad isn’t the same as last year’s, as the school brought in head coach Paul Mills, whose system is significantly more up-tempo than the past regime. Many of the names that gave Mizzou trouble last season, such as Craig Porter Jr., Jaykwon Walton and Jaron Pierre Jr., have all departed. The same can’t be said the other way around, as graduate seniors Noah Carter and Sean East II led the Tigers with 37 points combined. Ronnie DeGray III, who transferred from Missouri to Wichita State this offseason, may provide Mills with insider insight, but won’t be able to make an impact on the court as the NCAA has yet to grant him an eligibility waiver as a second-time transfer. The Shockers have been solid in the meantime, winning seven games and losing just one at the hands of Liberty on Nov. 17, 83-66. The Tigers are expecting one of their toughest tests at home so far. “I know a lot of the guys personally on the team just because a few of them are from Kansas, so it'll be fun to see them and compete against them,” junior guard and Kansas City, Kan. native Tamar Bates said. “But I know they're a big team. Like you said, they rebound, they run, they try to play in the high-low situations a lot. I'm sure they've got a lot of guys that can shoot the ball well, but like I said, I gotta watch some more film and we'll break them down as we get closer to the game.”

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (6-2) vs. Wichita State (7-1) WHEN: 2 p.m. CT WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2 SERIES: Missouri leads, 5-1 KENPOM PREDICTION: Missouri 73, Wichita State 68

PROJECTED STARTERS

Wichita State Shockers Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Xavier Bell JR 6-2 15.4 4.5 3.5 Colby Rogers R-JR 6-4 16.5 4.1 1.9 Harlond Beverly R-JR 6-5 9.6 4.0 3.7 Kenny Pohto JR 6-10 13.9 7.5 1.5 Quincy Ballard JR 6-11 6.9 6.9 0.9

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Wichita State 74.6 PPG 80.3 66.6 Opponent PPG 68.6 46.2 FG% 47.6 35.3 3PT% 32.1 74.2 FT% 70.1 -1.2 Rebounding Margin 10.0 1.2 AST/TO Ratio 1.2 80 KenPom Rank 93 80 Offensive Efficiency Rank 145 88 Defensive Efficiency Rank 68 299 Tempo Rank 105 310 Strength of Schedule Rank 239

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Dare the Shockers to shoot. Wichita State has seen several changes in the way it plays since Mills took over. The team is playing at a faster pace and defending much more effectively than it did a season ago. But some old habits die hard, as the Shockers still aren’t much of a threat from beyond the arc. According to KenPom, WSU has made only 30.1% of its 3-pointers against NCAA Division I opponents and triples account for just 30.6% of its field goal attempts and 21.9% of its total point, both marks ranking outside the top 300 in the country. In the team’s lone loss, Liberty held the Shockers to 2-14 from outside. Wichita State is much more efficient inside, as it’s made 55.0% of its 2-pointers, which account for 60.7% of its points. Missouri should look to wall up around the rim and force the Shockers to settle for looks from deep. 2. Continue to clean the glass. The Tigers managed to outrebound the No. 1 rebounding team in the country in their win over Pitt on Tuesday. It was something the team knew it would have to do to come out with the victory. “We were just focused on that part of the game,” Bates said. “And I feel like my takeaway would just be that, if we're focused on that for 40 minutes, obviously we can compete with anybody but we can win as many games as we play from here on out. So we just got to continue to focus on rebounding the ball. I mean, that's really all it is. It was just a mentality.” While WSU doesn’t get to the boards as well as the Panthers, the Shockers do still rank in the top 150 among D1 teams in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentages. They’ll also have a similar size advantage as Pitt against Mizzou — per KenPom, the Panthers rank sixth in the nation with an average height of 78.9 inches while Wichita State ranks 37th with an average height of 78.2 inches. The Tigers will need to pull down rebounds on Sunday just as often as they did on Tuesday. 3. Keep the ball moving. The Shockers don’t take very many risks defensively. While they’ve held opponents to just 45.8% on 2s and 27.1% on 3s, they’ve only forced turnovers on 12.3% of possessions, which ranks 355th in the NCAA according to KenPom. In their loss to Liberty, the Flames had 18 assists to Wichita State’s three — the Shockers had just four steals all game. WSU isn’t going to get caught out of position hunting turnovers, meaning Missouri has to swing the ball to get the visitors rotating. The Tigers have assisted on 52.8% of its field goals this season and should continue relying on their facilitators to bend the defense and create good looks on offense against WSU.

PREDICTION

The Tigers played their most complete game of the season in their win against Pitt and proved it can hang with a team just as physical as Wichita State. Assuming they give the same effort against the Shockers, this should be a winnable matchup for Missouri. I’ve got the Tigers coming away with a 70-62 victory.

