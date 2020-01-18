Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Start better. Slow starts have been an issue for Missouri throughout the season, and that was never more apparent than Tuesday's beatdown at the hands of Mississippi State. The Tigers turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions and trailed 10-0 less than five minutes in. For the final 32 minutes of the game, the deficit remained more than 10 points. Cuonzo Martin told reporters Friday that he has harped on "mental focus and concentration" in the days since the defeat. Given Missouri's struggles to score consistently, the team is not built to dig itself out of early holes.

2. Slow down Kira Lewis. With its breakneck offensive pace, Alabama presents a unique test for Missouri. The Crimson Tide rank second nationally in scoring and third in pace of play. They average a full 10 possessions more per game than the Tigers. Simply avoiding fatigue at that pace will be one key for Missouri, but assuming they can do that, the Tigers need to find a way to frustrate Lewis. Martin identified the sophomore point guard as the man that makes the Alabama attack go. Lewis leads Alabama in both scoring and assists on the season. When he is efficient, the Tide tend to play well; they are 9-2 when he shoots 40 percent or better from the floor this season and 0-5 when he shoots below 40 percent. Dru Smith figures to spend the bulk of the time defending Lewis, and avoiding foul trouble will be key.

3. Get more from the point guards. Speaking of Smith, the junior needs to play more like he did against Florida last Saturday and less like he did at Mississippi State three days later. Smith looked aggressive on the offensive end against the Gators, taking 12 shots and scoring 22 points. He made two three-pointers and also added six assists and five steals. Against Mississippi State, Smith took just five shots and scored two points in 32 minutes. Missouri got outscored by 32 points when he was on the floor. Smith and fellow point guard Xavier Pinson, who didn't score in 22 minutes on Tuesday, are the only two Tiger guards capable of consistently driving through opposing defenses and making plays for themselves and others. They need to get back to doing that against Alabama and hope the rest of the offense follows suit. Missouri will likely need to score In the mid-70's, and maybe higher, to hang with Alabama, and they aren't going to do that without a good game from the point guards.