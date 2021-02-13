PowerMizzou - Tiger Tipoff Preview: Arkansas

Last time Missouri lost a game by 20 points, it rebounded with an 81-68 win at Arkansas. The Tigers will hope to repeat that effort Saturday, when the Razorbacks come to Columbia for a rematch. The game will serve as the sixth annual Rally for Rhyan game, a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research. Missouri has yet to lose in the past five iterations.

1. Get the ball inside. Last time Missouri played Arkansas, the Tigers — and mainly Jeremiah Tilmon — feasted around the rim. Tilmon exploded for 25 points and 11 rebounds, igniting a seven-game hot streak. As a team, Missouri scored 34 points in the paint to Arkansas' 22. Against Ole Mis on Wednesday, Missouri struggled to generate open looks inside, both because the Rebels frustrated Tilmon with double-teams and the guards didn't find many driving lanes. The Tigers can't let Arkansas recreate that strategy. We would expect Eric Musselman to defend Tilmon a bit more aggressively, but even if he sends two defenders at Tilmon, Missouri needs to get him involved early. Perhaps even more important, Xavier Pinson and the guards need to take advantage of the extra attention on the big man and attack the basket on drives. Missouri can't count on shooting 42 percent from three-point range again in this game like it did on Wednesday.

2. Defend like the first matchup. Arkansas entered the first matchup between these two teams averaging more than 90 points per game — albeit against a weak non-conference schedule. Missouri confounded the Razorback offense, holding them to 68 points and 26.8 percent shooting. That marked Arkansas' worst shooting performance ever in Bud Walton Arena. While no one should expect the Razorbacks to shoot quite that poorly on Saturday, Missouri needs to get back to defending at that level, because its defense lately has been suspect. After not allowing an opponent to score 80 points all season, Missouri has surrendered at least that many points in three of its past five games. In particular, Cuonzo Martin said his team needs to do a better job of keeping opposing guards out of the paint. The Tigers succeeded in doing that in the last meeting against Arkansas, as the Razorbacks' two primary drivers, Davonte Davis and Desi Sills, combined for 10 points on 3-16 shooting. If Missouri can replicate that defense this time around, we like their chances.

3. Control the glass. Arkansas has been a solid rebounding team for most of the season, but Missouri absolutely dominated the glass in Fayetteville, winning the battle of the boards 46-32. It's worth noting, however, that Arkansas didn't have senior forward Justin Smith for that game due to a leg injury. Smith leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game. Missouri got beat soundly in both the total rebounding battle and offensive rebounding margin against Ole Miss, which Martin said boiled down largely to effort. The Tigers need to get that fixed in a hurry, because Arkansas ranks 41st nationally in both offensive rebounding and total rebounding rate.