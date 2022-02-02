Tiger Tipoff Preview: Florida

The game will be played at an unusual time and possibly in front of few fans, but as of this writing, Missouri is still set to host Florida on Wednesday, despite the wintry weather that is forecast to hit Columbia. In addition to whether or not each team can actually make it to Mizzou Arena, both the Tigers and Gators enter with question marks. Florida, which got off to a slow start in SEC play but has won four of its past six, will be without star center Colin Castleton. Castleton, the team leader in points, rebounds and blocks, has missed the Gators' past five games due to a shoulder injury. Florida will also be without Castleton's backup. The Gators lost Jason Jitoboh to a season-ending eye injury last week. As a result, look for Mike White's squad to play with a smaller lineup and shoot early and often from behind the three-point line. In their past four games, the Gators have averaged 32 attempts from deep. Fortunately for Missouri, Florida hasn't shot the three-ball particularly well, making 29.9 percent of its attempts on the season. Missouri is not without injury concerns, either. Wing Javon Pickett left Saturday's game in the first half after bumping heads with Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington. Martin didn't rule Pickett out against Florida, but he said if he were a betting man, he would guess Pickett likely won't suit up. Pickett had been Missouri's most consistent scorer of late, reaching double figures in six consecutive games prior to Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.

Missouri will look to get more from leading scorer Kobe Brown, who mustered just three points on 1-8 shooting at Iowa State. (Megan Fox)

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (8-12) vs Florida (13-8) WHEN: 2:00 p.m. WHERE: Mizzou Arena TV: SEC Network

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino) SERIES: Florida leads 7-4 KenPom Prediction: Florida 70-65

THE STARTING LINEUPS

Florida Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Tyree Appleby SR 6-1 10.6 2.3 3.9 Phlandrous Fleming SR 6-4 10.5 3.7 1.6 Brandon McKissic SR 6-3 6.5 3.2 1.9 Kowacie Reeves FR 6-6 5.3 1.3 0.4 Anthony Duruji SR 6-7 9.8 4.5 1.2

Mizzou Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Boogie Coleman JR 6-4 10.1 3.8 3.1 DaJuan Gordon JR 6-4 8.8 4.4 1.3 Amari Davis JR 6-3 10.3 2.5 1.1 Trevon Brazile FR 6-9 5.3 3.8 0.8 Kobe Brown JR 6-7 13.0 8.5 2.4

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Florida 66.2 Scoring 71.8 71.0 Opponent PPG 64.2 27.6 Three-point percentage 29.9 42.1 Field goal percentage 42.9 +0.8 Rebound Margin +1.0 14.5 Turnovers 13.1 183 Offensive Efficiency Rank 43 130 Defensive Efficiency Rank 58 236 Tempo 211 2 Strength of Schedule 45

MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Get more out of Kobe Brown. Missouri's leading scorer has struggled to adapt to the attention paid to him by opposing defenses in recent weeks. He bottomed out Saturday, scoring just three points on one of eight shooting at Iowa State. That marked the fifth time in the past six games that Brown has failed to reach double-figures. That's a bad recipe for Missouri. The Tigers are 0-8 this season when Brown scores fewer than 10 points. Martin said he wants to see Brown be more assertive and make quicker decisions on the offensive end of the floor, taking advantage of mismatches before help arrives. He should have some favorable matchups against Florida's undersized roster sans Castleton. If Brown can look more like the player who has scored 20 or more points five times this season, Missouri's entire offense will benefit. 2. Take care of the ball. Iowa State tortured Missouri's point guard-less offense Saturday, forcing 18 turnovers, including 13 in the first half. On-ball pressure has caused issues for the Tigers all season, so expect Florida to try to replicate that. The Gators have been adept at taking the ball away from opponents this season. They rank No. 22 nationally in defensive turnover rate and eight in steal rate. In what figures to be a fairly low-scoring game, Missouri can't afford to waste possessions and surrender easy points off turnovers like it did Saturday. 3. Keep Florida off the offensive glass. The other consistent issue for the Tigers in recent weeks has been its defensive rebounding, particularly in second halves. Alabama out-rebounded Missouri 22-10 after halftime, while Auburn had a 33-16 advantage on the boards in the second half, including grabbing 20 of its 30 misses. Florida has been excellent on the offensive glass this season, ranking 30th in the country in offensive rebounding rate, although that production has lagged a bit since Castleton's injury. After logging 10 or more offensive rebounds in 10 of the 15 games that Castleton played fully, Florida has reached that mark in just one of its past six. Missouri needs to make that one of seven to hang with the Gators.

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION