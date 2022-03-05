Tiger Tipoff Preview: Georgia

The game not only represents just the second time this season Missouri will be favored at tipoff against a league opponent. It's Senior Day for Javon Pickett . Missouri's lone fourth-year player has been playing his best basketball to close his career. Pickett has scored 10 or more points in 14 straight conference games, including a career-high 23 at South Carolina on Tuesday.

1. Attack the basket. Missouri's six-game losing streak has been defined by struggles on the offensive end. The Tigers have scored more than 61 points just one time during that stretch and have shot worse than 23 percent from three-point range in each game. Georgia's porous defense should provide an opportunity to reverse that trend. The Bulldogs rank second-to-last nationally among all high-major teams in defensive efficiency, better only than Oregon State. The Bulldogs have been particularly bad at defending around the basket. They rank 353rd out of 358 Division I teams in two-point percentage defense. Considering Missouri's season-long shooting struggles from the perimeter, Cuonzo Martin should consider telling his team it's not allowed to attempt a three. Whether it's by driving or posting up Kobe Brown, get the ball around the rim on every possession.

2. Stay out of foul trouble. Georgia's shooting hasn't been a whole lot better than its defense this season. The Bulldogs rank 233rd nationally in three-point percentage. But the one thing they have consistently done well is get to the free throw line. Georgia averages 15.4 made free throws per game, which ranks 23rd in the country. The Bulldogs score 21.8 percent of their points from the stripe, which ranks 15th. Missouri has been outscored from the free throw line more often than not this season, although that has generally resulted from the Tigers failing to draw fouls as opposed to committing too many. Still, it will be imperative for a thin Missouri squad to avoid giving Georgia easy scoring opportunities and having to put players on the bench because of a rash of whistles.

3. Win the rebounding margin. This is a key because it's always a key for Missouri. The Tigers are now 0-18 this season when they fail to record more rebounds than their opponent. The good news is that Georgia hasn't been very good on the glass all season. The Bulldogs rank 220th in total rebounding rate. This game figures to ultimately boil down to which team cares more, and no stat shows effort better than the rebounding numbers.