Tiger Tipoff Preview: Mississippi State, Vol. I

Normally, it's not until March that college basketball teams have to start worrying about playing games on a quick turnaround. But due to a cancellation earlier this season, Missouri will play three games between Friday and Tuesday. The first of those two games will be a home-and-home against Mississippi State. The Tigers were originally scheduled to host the Bulldogs on Jan. 5, but a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster forced the game to be postponed. Thus, instead of traveling to Starkville on Saturday, Missouri will play at Mississippi State Friday evening before the two teams will match up once again at Mizzou Arena on Sunday. The Tigers' opponent is in desperate need of a win. Mississippi State has dropped four games in a row and five of its past seven. Only one of those five losses has come by more than nine points, yet the slump has caused the Bulldogs to slide outside the projected NCAA Tournament field according to most bracketologists. Missouri, meanwhile, was once again humbled by Arkansas earlier this week. The Tigers beat Mississippi for the second time this season on Saturday before falling behind early and never really threatening to close the gap against the Razorbacks on Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know to get set for the first of the two matchups between Missouri and Mississippi State.

Missouri's Kobe Brown will likely have his hands full against Mississippi State's frontcourt. (Megan Fox)

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (10-15) at Mississippi State (14-11) WHEN: 6:00 p.m. WHERE: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network-Plus

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino) SERIES: Mississippi State leads 10-5 KenPom Prediction: Mississippi State 74-63

THE STARTING LINEUPS

Mississippi State Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Iverson Molinar JR 6-3 18.6 3.2 3.9 Camryn Carter FR 6-3 2.8 0.7 1.2 D.J. Jeffries JR 6-7 9.9 2.8 2.0 Garrison Brooks SR 6-10 11.1 6.8 0.8 Tolu Smith JR 6-10 11.9 6.0 0.8

Mizzou Probable Starters Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Boogie Coleman JR 6-5 9.3 3.6 3.0 DaJuan Gordon JR 6-4 8.9 4.2 1.3 Javon Pickett SR 6-5 10.0 2.9 1.6 Trevon Brazile FR 6-9 5.8 4.1 0.8 Kobe Brown JR 6-7 12.6 8.0 2.6

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Mississippi State 66.0 Scoring 72.8 70.6 Opponent PPG 67.2 28.5 Three-point percentage 31.8 43.0 Field goal percentage 46.4 +1.1 Rebound Margin +6.4 14.1 Turnovers 12.8 136 Offensive Efficiency Rank 29 159 Defensive Efficiency Rank 76 282 Tempo 266 11 Strength of Schedule 39

MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Find a way to win the rebounding battle. It seems like every year Ben Howland's squad features a pair of big men who rebound the ball well, and this year's Mississippi State team is no exception. The Bulldogs added Garrison Brooks from North Carolina via the transfer portal and recently got Tolu Smith back from injury. Both players stand 6-foot-10 and average more than six rebounds per game. As a team, Mississippi State ranks 30th nationally in offensive rebounding rate and 16th in total rebounding. That could be problematic for Missouri. The Tigers have been susceptible on the offensive glass at times this season, and rebounding has been a reliable indicator of the team's success. Missouri is 10-3 on the year when it grabs more rebounds than its opponent and 0-12 when it fails to do so. 2. Attack the basket. While Mississippi State's rebounding ability might be discouraging for Missouri fans, here's some better news: Despite their oversized frontcourt, the Bulldogs have not played great defense around the basket this season. Mississippi State ranks 248th in two-point defense. That means a Missouri team that has struggled to shoot the three-ball all year needs to prioritize attacking the basket and getting the ball into the paint whenever possible. The Tiger offense always flows better when that happens, and settling for threes would be especially foolish against a Mississippi State team that has defended perimeter shots well and rebounds almost everything. 3. Don't let the free throw count get too lopsided. A common theme for Missouri this season has been getting out-scored at the free throw line. The Tigers are averaging 7.5 fewer free throw attempts per game than their conference opponents. Tuesday's loss to Arkansas marked the first time all year that Missouri has been whistled for fewer fouls than an SEC opponent. The team's problem has generally been its inability to draw whistles and get to the free throw line — it ranks last in the SEC in free throw attempts per game — and that will likely be a focal point against Mississippi State. But equally important will be not getting into foul trouble against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has made a living at the line this season, ranking 32nd nationally in free throw attempts per field goal attempt. The two big men are both adept at drawing fouls, particularly Smith, so it will be important for Missouri to keep leading scorer Kobe Brown out of foul trouble. But point guard Iverson Molinar has been the Bulldogs' best player at getting to the charity stripe. He averages 5.3 free throw attempts per game and shoots at an 89.4-percent clip when he gets there.

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION