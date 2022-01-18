Tiger Tipoff Preview: Ole Miss

Martin's team will look to buck that trend Tuesday. To do so, the Tigers will also have to break through against Ole Miss. The Rebels have vexed Missouri since joining the SEC, having won six of the past seven matchups between the two schools.

The road has not been kind to the Missouri basketball team this season. The Tigers have lost all four true road games on the year by an average of 32.3 points. Most recently, Missouri got blown out at Arkansas 87-43 last week, the most lopsided loss of the Cuonzo Martin era.

1. Don't settle on offense. Ole Miss' strength this season has been its defense, and that could pose problems for a Missouri offense that has shot a combined 38.6 percent from the field across its two games. But the Rebels have been beatable around the basket. Ole Miss ranks No. 214 nationally in two-point field goal percentage. In four SEC contests, they have allowed opponents to score an average of 36 points in the paint and twice given up more than 40 paint points. It will be imperative for Missouri, the worst high-major team in the country at shooting the three, to not settle for shots from behind the arc, especially since Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC at defending three-pointers. It won't just be enough to get the ball inside the arc, either. Missouri needs to keep its offense from getting stagnant, from devolving into players trying to take defenders one-on-one. The Tigers need to get back to playing offensively like they did against Alabama, when everyone was moving and the team recorded a season-high 19 assists. Ole Miss ranks No. 340 out of 358 Division I teams in assists allowed per field goal made.

2. Keep Kobe Brown on the floor. After Missouri's loss at Kentucky, assistant coach Cornell Mann said "It's going to be hard to win games if Kobe's only got six (points)." That has proved prescient. In Missouri's lone SEC win this season, Brown scored 30 points. In the three losses, he has averaged 6.3. The biggest impediment to his success has typically been foul trouble. Once again Saturday, Brown picked up two fouls before the 10-minute mark in the first half, and he never found his rhythm afterward. Keeping Brown out of foul trouble could be especially challenging if he's asked to match up with Ole Miss' Nysier Brooks. The seven-footer is a traditional, back-to-the-basket big man who averages more than eight rebounds per game. Whether it's because Missouri finds someone else to defend Brooks or Brown simply does so without fouling, the Tigers need him on the floor and productive if they're going to have a chance to win.

3. Take care of the ball. The biggest issue for Missouri's offense across the past two games has been turnovers. The Tigers have given the ball away 40 times in the two losses combined. Ole Miss has been adept at taking the ball away from opponents once again this season. The Rebels have a defensive turnover rate of 20.7 percent, compared to a giveaway rate of 18.2 percent on the other side of the ball. In a game that figures to be fairly low-scoring, Missouri likely won't be able to overcome too many wasted possessions, especially if they result in easy transition points for Ole Miss.