Tiger Tipoff Preview: Tennessee
After traveling to and from Starkville, Mississippi and taking the court twice between Friday and Sunday, there won't be much rest for the weary Missouri basketball team.
Two nights after dropping a heartbreaker against Mississippi State, Missouri will host No. 17 Tennessee. Not only will the game mark the fourth contest in eight days for the Tigers, but the team has played with a short bench during that stretch. Due to injury, only eight players have been available, and four have averaged more than 25 minutes per game during the past four contests: Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown, Boogie Coleman and Ronnie DeGray.
Following Sunday's loss, head coach Cuonzo Martin and his players didn't want to use fatigue as an excuse, but said it's been a factor lately.
"We won’t practice, we’ll just watch film, walk through and be prepared for it on Tuesday," Martin said. "It is what it is. Guys have logged a lot of minutes, and that’s part of it.”
That could be problematic against a Tennessee team that goes 10 deep. The Volunteers feature 10 different players who have started at least one game this season and who average double-digit minutes.
Tennessee had won five games in a row and eight straight in SEC play before falling at Arkansas on Saturday. The Volunteers couldn't find their shooting stroke, shooting 16-59 as a team and mustering just 48 points. That looks like an outlier, however. In each of the five games prior, Tennessee had scored at least 72 points, including 76 in a win over then-No. 4 Kentucky.
Here is everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (10-17) vs. Tennessee (19-7)
WHEN: 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Mizzou Arena
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino)
SERIES: Tennessee leads 10-8
KenPom Prediction: Tennessee 71-60
THE STARTING LINEUPS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Kennedy Chandler
|
FR
|
6-0
|
13.2
|
3.2
|
4.8
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
JR
|
6-3
|
13.5
|
4.7
|
3.2
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
JR
|
6-6
|
8.8
|
5.5
|
1.3
|
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
|
FR
|
6-10
|
3.2
|
2.4
|
0.3
|
Uros Plavsic
|
JR
|
7-0
|
4.0
|
3.5
|
0.5
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Boogie Coleman
|
JR
|
6-5
|
9.4
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
DaJuan Gordon
|
JR
|
6-4
|
8.4
|
4.1
|
1.2
|
Javon Pickett
|
SR
|
6-5
|
10.3
|
2.8
|
1.7
|
Trevon Brazile
|
FR
|
6-9
|
5.7
|
4.3
|
0.9
|
Kobe Brown
|
JR
|
6-7
|
12.4
|
7.9
|
2.5
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Tennessee
|
65.0
|
Scoring
|
73.4
|
70.1
|
Opponent PPG
|
62.9
|
27.9
|
Three-point percentage
|
34.2
|
42.6
|
Field goal percentage
|
43.0
|
+0.6
|
Rebound Margin
|
+2.8
|
14.0
|
Turnovers
|
12.4
|
165
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
39
|
133
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
4
|
282
|
Tempo
|
153
|
6
|
Strength of Schedule
|
4
MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Take care of the ball. Tennessee does almost everything well on the defensive end of the floor, as evidenced by its top-five ranking in defensive efficiency. But the Volunteers have been especially adept at taking the ball away from opponents. Tennessee ranks fourth nationally in steal rate and 11th in defensive turnover percentage. That just so happens to be a major weakness of Missouri. The Tigers rank No. 321 out of 358 Division I teams in offensive turnover rate. Points figure to be at a premium in this matchup, so Mizzou likely can't afford to waste possessions and provide Tennessee easy scoring opportunities by turning the ball over.
2. Limit the Tennessee backcourt. Tennessee has plenty of size, including forward John Fulkerson, who has been coming off the bench in what seems like his 10th season of college ball. But the Volunteer guards are what makes the team go. Five-star freshman Kennedy Chandler ranks among the top 40 players nationally in both assist rate and steal rate. Santiago Vescovi shoots 38.5 percent from three-point range and averages nearly three made triples per game. And freshman Zakai Zeigler averages 8.8 points and 2.5 assists per game off the bench. The top defensive priority for Missouri will be staying in front of Chandler and Zeigler, as both excel at getting into the lane to either score or make plays for others.
3. Make it ugly. Tennessee's one weakness this season has been a spotty offense. In four of the team's seven losses, it has scored 53 points or fewer. Missouri needs to do everything in its power to slow the game down and keep the Tennessee offense from getting into a rhythm and try to win a low-scoring contest, because the likelihood of a Tiger team that has failed to reach 60 points in three straight games out-pacing the Vols in a high-scoring game seems slim. The key will likely be keeping the Vols from getting open looks from three-point range. Tennessee is 16-1 this season when it shoots better than 28 percent from deep and 3-6 when it fails to hit that mark.
POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION
It seems a safe bet that Missouri is not going to score many points in this matchup. While it's possible that the Volunteers' offensive struggles bleed over from Saturday and keep the Tigers in the game, it seems more likely that Rick Barnes will have his team motivated and eager to bounce back. Add in the fact that Missouri's players have to be running on fumes and this has the potential to get quite lopsided.
FINAL SCORE: Tennessee 69, Missouri 55