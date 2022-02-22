 PowerMizzou - Tiger Tipoff Preview: Tennessee
Tiger Tipoff Preview: Tennessee

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
Staff
@mitchell4d
After traveling to and from Starkville, Mississippi and taking the court twice between Friday and Sunday, there won't be much rest for the weary Missouri basketball team.

Two nights after dropping a heartbreaker against Mississippi State, Missouri will host No. 17 Tennessee. Not only will the game mark the fourth contest in eight days for the Tigers, but the team has played with a short bench during that stretch. Due to injury, only eight players have been available, and four have averaged more than 25 minutes per game during the past four contests: Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown, Boogie Coleman and Ronnie DeGray.

Following Sunday's loss, head coach Cuonzo Martin and his players didn't want to use fatigue as an excuse, but said it's been a factor lately.

"We won’t practice, we’ll just watch film, walk through and be prepared for it on Tuesday," Martin said. "It is what it is. Guys have logged a lot of minutes, and that’s part of it.”

That could be problematic against a Tennessee team that goes 10 deep. The Volunteers feature 10 different players who have started at least one game this season and who average double-digit minutes.

Tennessee had won five games in a row and eight straight in SEC play before falling at Arkansas on Saturday. The Volunteers couldn't find their shooting stroke, shooting 16-59 as a team and mustering just 48 points. That looks like an outlier, however. In each of the five games prior, Tennessee had scored at least 72 points, including 76 in a win over then-No. 4 Kentucky.

Here is everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.

Missouri will try to rebound from a pair of losses to Mississippi State over the weekend when Tennessee comes to Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.
                                         TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (10-17) vs. Tennessee (19-7)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Mizzou Arena

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino)

SERIES: Tennessee leads 10-8

KenPom Prediction: Tennessee 71-60

                                       THE STARTING LINEUPS

 Tennessee Probable Starters
Player Class Height PPG RPG APG

Kennedy Chandler

FR

6-0

13.2

3.2

4.8

Santiago Vescovi

JR

6-3

13.5

4.7

3.2

Josiah-Jordan James

JR

6-6

8.8

5.5

1.3

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

FR

6-10

3.2

2.4

0.3

Uros Plavsic

JR

7-0

4.0

3.5

0.5
Mizzou Probable Starters
Player Class Height PPG RPG APG

Boogie Coleman

JR

6-5

9.4

3.5

3.0

DaJuan Gordon

JR

6-4

8.4

4.1

1.2

Javon Pickett

SR

6-5

10.3

2.8

1.7

Trevon Brazile

FR

6-9

5.7

4.3

0.9

Kobe Brown

JR

6-7

12.4

7.9

2.5

                                                  BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup
Mizzou Category Tennessee

65.0

Scoring

73.4

70.1

Opponent PPG

62.9

27.9

Three-point percentage

34.2

42.6

Field goal percentage

43.0

+0.6

Rebound Margin

+2.8

14.0

Turnovers

12.4

165

Offensive Efficiency Rank

39

133

Defensive Efficiency Rank

4

282

Tempo

153

6

Strength of Schedule

4

                                        MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Take care of the ball. Tennessee does almost everything well on the defensive end of the floor, as evidenced by its top-five ranking in defensive efficiency. But the Volunteers have been especially adept at taking the ball away from opponents. Tennessee ranks fourth nationally in steal rate and 11th in defensive turnover percentage. That just so happens to be a major weakness of Missouri. The Tigers rank No. 321 out of 358 Division I teams in offensive turnover rate. Points figure to be at a premium in this matchup, so Mizzou likely can't afford to waste possessions and provide Tennessee easy scoring opportunities by turning the ball over.

2. Limit the Tennessee backcourt. Tennessee has plenty of size, including forward John Fulkerson, who has been coming off the bench in what seems like his 10th season of college ball. But the Volunteer guards are what makes the team go. Five-star freshman Kennedy Chandler ranks among the top 40 players nationally in both assist rate and steal rate. Santiago Vescovi shoots 38.5 percent from three-point range and averages nearly three made triples per game. And freshman Zakai Zeigler averages 8.8 points and 2.5 assists per game off the bench. The top defensive priority for Missouri will be staying in front of Chandler and Zeigler, as both excel at getting into the lane to either score or make plays for others.

3. Make it ugly. Tennessee's one weakness this season has been a spotty offense. In four of the team's seven losses, it has scored 53 points or fewer. Missouri needs to do everything in its power to slow the game down and keep the Tennessee offense from getting into a rhythm and try to win a low-scoring contest, because the likelihood of a Tiger team that has failed to reach 60 points in three straight games out-pacing the Vols in a high-scoring game seems slim. The key will likely be keeping the Vols from getting open looks from three-point range. Tennessee is 16-1 this season when it shoots better than 28 percent from deep and 3-6 when it fails to hit that mark.

                                     POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION

It seems a safe bet that Missouri is not going to score many points in this matchup. While it's possible that the Volunteers' offensive struggles bleed over from Saturday and keep the Tigers in the game, it seems more likely that Rick Barnes will have his team motivated and eager to bounce back. Add in the fact that Missouri's players have to be running on fumes and this has the potential to get quite lopsided.

FINAL SCORE: Tennessee 69, Missouri 55

