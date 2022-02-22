Tiger Tipoff Preview: Tennessee

After traveling to and from Starkville, Mississippi and taking the court twice between Friday and Sunday, there won't be much rest for the weary Missouri basketball team.

Two nights after dropping a heartbreaker against Mississippi State, Missouri will host No. 17 Tennessee. Not only will the game mark the fourth contest in eight days for the Tigers, but the team has played with a short bench during that stretch. Due to injury, only eight players have been available, and four have averaged more than 25 minutes per game during the past four contests: Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown, Boogie Coleman and Ronnie DeGray.

Following Sunday's loss, head coach Cuonzo Martin and his players didn't want to use fatigue as an excuse, but said it's been a factor lately.

"We won’t practice, we’ll just watch film, walk through and be prepared for it on Tuesday," Martin said. "It is what it is. Guys have logged a lot of minutes, and that’s part of it.”

That could be problematic against a Tennessee team that goes 10 deep. The Volunteers feature 10 different players who have started at least one game this season and who average double-digit minutes.

Tennessee had won five games in a row and eight straight in SEC play before falling at Arkansas on Saturday. The Volunteers couldn't find their shooting stroke, shooting 16-59 as a team and mustering just 48 points. That looks like an outlier, however. In each of the five games prior, Tennessee had scored at least 72 points, including 76 in a win over then-No. 4 Kentucky.

Here is everything you need to know to get set for the matchup.