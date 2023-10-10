“It's been really good vibe, definitely the best offseason since I've been here," she said. "I really love this group and I'm excited. Two weeks of practice under our belt now, just the energy, the way we compete in practice is really exciting. Fans should be really excited for what's to come this season."

The Tigers will return last season's leading scorer and first team All-SEC forward Hayley Frank to lead the way. Frank is now a graduate student entering her fifth season, but feels that the energy for this season is very positive.

On Friday night, the women’s basketball team showed off its new and reloaded roster for the 2023-24 season. This season's roster brings back just six returning players. The rest of the roster consists of five incoming freshmen and three transfers. In the summer, the Tigers lost four players to the transfer portal, leaving them no choice but to reload.

Robin Pingeton will enter her 14th season as the Mizzou Tigers head coach with a squad that she believes may be the most mature and dedicated that she's ever coached.

Frank participated in the Mizzou Madness three-point shootout for the second season in a row where this season she fell short to men’s guard Sean East. Despite her loss, Frank had a strong showing in the opening round hitting 15 threes.

Despite all of the newcomers to the roster this season, Pingeton believes that this team has had no trouble bonding and finding a way to play together on the court.

“With the recruiting process you feel like there's going to be some really good connections, but never really know until they are on campus and spending time together on the court," Pingeton said. "It's been really special. Just organically how quickly that happened with so many of the players. There's that attitude of gratitude, and excitement to be here feeling for some players. They've challenged each other at a really high level, the most competitive I've had within practice. But we also support each other and match that competition with support, and I think that's what's special about this group."

This is a group that has practiced hard all offseason and has added depth that Pingeton felt was missing in previous seasons.

“Two weeks in I think we're gonna have more depth than we've ever had," Pingeton said. "I think coming into this season we needed to get some height and depth at multiple positions. I don't anticipate a short rotation, I just don't know how there are certain kids you could keep off the court.

"This team has done more outside of what's required than any team I think I’ve ever coached. They set the standard really high and understand the work ethic that has to go into this [season]”.

Mizzou was able to add depth to the roster with transfers De’Myla Brown, Abby Feit and Angelique Ngalakulondi this offseason.

Mizzou will play its first game of the season on November 6th against Belmont University.