Tigers at the combine

With the NfL combine going on this week and on-field workouts beginning Thursday, I figured a rundown of what to keep an eye out for and when would be helpful with four Missouri Tigers taking to Lucas Oil Stadium. So I’ll go player by player to break down what time they will be participating and where it will be viewable for fans.

Advertisement

(Photo by Steve Roberts - USA TODAY Sports)

Luther Burden, Theo Wease and Brady Cook

Running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks are all operating on essentially the same schedule this week, so here’s a glance at what that is. All three will have gone through registration, orientation and team interviews on Tuesday, then did a pre-exam, a meeting with the NFLPA and more team interviews today. Starting Thursday, they’ll go through a general medical exam, pre-ordered studies and interviews with broadcasters, then more medical exams, media interviews and team interviews on Friday. We’ll get official measurements for the group on Saturday, then there will be the on-field workouts.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Saturday’s workouts will begin airing at 2 p.m. and should all be viewable live on NFL Network. Receivers will do all the general drills with the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle run, 60-yard shuttle run, vertical jump, broad jump and then some receiver-specific drills with some route running and over-the-shoulder adjust drill, the gauntlet drill and the sideline toe-tap drill. Quarterbacks will participate in all of the same general drills and will also do some live throwing. Then finally, the bench press will be Sunday for both groups.

Armand Membou

(Photo by Eric Canha - USA TODAY Sports)

Offensive linemen will be the final group through the combine. It’s essentially the same schedule, but pushed back a day. So Membou will go through registration, orientation and his first team interviews today, then will do the pre-exam, the NFLPA meeting and more team interviews on Thursday. Friday he will have a general medical exam, pre-ordered studies and broadcast interviews, then more medical exams, media interviews and more team interviews on Saturday. We’ll get his measurments and on-feield workout on Sunday. Sunday’s event coverage will begin at noon on NFL Network. Linemen participate in all the general drills, as well as the wave drill (following movement directions from a coach to show change of direction), the long-pull drill and the mirror drill to follow a coach through pass protection directions. Then he’ll do the bench press on Monday if he chooses to.