The game nearly slipped away from Mizzou a handful of times in the first half.

The Tigers, facing Georgia on the road on Saturday, came out of the gates missing all of their first six 3-pointers. The team was uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball, with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9-8. MU was whistled for nine fouls while the Bulldogs were only called for four. The Tigers weren’t any good when they did get to the free throw line anyway, making 1-5. Georgia went up by eight, saw the lead shrink down to zero, then pushed back ahead by seven.

The first half had all the ingredients that typically result in a loss for Missouri. Yet, the team pushed through it, dominating the Bulldogs in the second half to come out of Stegeman Coliseum with an 85-63 victory.

“It was an emotional game simply because this was Senior Day for the Georgia Bulldogs. I knew (UGA head coach) Mike White would have his team prepared to play and they came out, you know, blazing,” Tigers head coach Dennis Gates said. “They made some tough shots, but our guys did the same. They didn't hesitate to get back to what we naturally have done.”

Senior guards D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor helped get the Tigers out of their shooting funk. Honor broke the lid on the basket with a triple midway through the first half. Hodge closed out the period by draining four more. His fourth make ended an 8-0 run by Georgia (16-13, 6-10 SEC), trimming Mizzou’s deficit to 41-37 with 1:16 left on the clock. Senior forward Noah Carter buried another trey just before the buzzer to make it a one-point game and give the visitors some momentum heading into the second half. Honor said the shot helped the team build its confidence back up.

The Bulldogs had kept pace with Missouri by lighting up from long-range. The Tigers ran a 2-3 zone on defense for most of the first half and had some success with it, forcing nine turnovers and holding Georgia to just 10 attempts inside the arc. But the Bulldogs, who’ve shot 32.5% from deep for the season, exposed the zone by going 8-17 from outside.

Gates figured Georgia wouldn’t continue to hit 48.1% of its 3s, but switched his team to man-to-man defense to limit the number of open looks along the perimeter. The change worked — the hosts went just 2-12 on 3s in the second half. Missouri continued to have active hands, forcing another 10 turnovers on defense, leading to 19 points in transition.

“(The Bulldogs) have a negative assist-to-turnover ratio on the season,” Gates said. “We knew that if we stayed solid that the ball was going to come back to us. And we gambled in some occasions, but I thought our guys, position-wise, were in the right spots and we shifted when the offense forced us to. And ultimately that's what led to those points off turnovers, we were able to advance the ball, we were able to get spacing, which are all crucial.”

Gates been on Honor’s case all season long about being more selfish with the ball in his hands. The Clemson transfer had scored double-digit points just four times in SEC play entering Saturday’s game. Honor doesn’t feel it’s always in his nature to force a shot.

“I just take what they give me out there,” Honor said. “I try to make sure my guys get shots. And then I feel like, when I need to score, I score.”

The team captain felt comfortable enough against Georgia to keep shooting in the second half, making another three triples and leading the Tigers with 11 points.

“We know once he gets a little pep in his step — because he's such a great kid, he's a future head coach at the Division I level, he sees the game a certain way and he wants his teammates to be happy, right?” Gates said. “And that forces him to not be as aggressive as he could because we have guys on the floor that can score at every position. So he does a great job of managing the personalities, but also, when he sees the game a certain way, we just need him to be able to do what he demonstrated tonight. And that opens it up for a lot of people.”

The combination of Missouri’s defense stepping up and Nick Honor leading the way on offense was too much for the Bulldogs to handle. The Tigers opened the second half on a 29-8 run to pull ahead by 20 and never looked back.

Hodge led the team 18 points, followed by Honor with 17, Carter with 12 and senior guard DeAndre Gholston with 10. The team finished the game 14-28 on its 3s. The win ensures that Mizzou will finish at or above .500 in conference play.

Gates said he thought it was a team win, “from top to bottom.”