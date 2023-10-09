Dennis Gates rarely lets his emotions rise to the surface. The Tigers’ head coach is almost always cool, calm and collected, staying even-keeled on the sidelines and keeping his composure in check. But on Friday night, he wore his heart on his sleeve. After being introduced at Mizzou Madness, Gates turned to the sea of students and fans standing in front of The Columns, climbed atop a platform and waved his arms up in the air to pump the crowd up. The coach was genuinely excited about the event — he knows how important it was for his team a year ago. Mizzou Madness serves as a proper introduction between the Tigers and their fan base. Last year’s squad had a dozen newcomers who’d never played in front of the “Show-Me” state crowd. The tip-off event gave them a taste of what was to come and helped the first-year players understand the type of culture the school has. Two of the team’s former players, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg, were in attendance on Friday to show their appreciation for it.

With six transfers and five freshmen joining the Tigers this season, Gates is hopeful Mizzou Madness has the same impact. “Our newcomers are in an assimilation stage where they're getting to know the culture but the culture is also getting to know them,” Gates said. “So it makes it a lot easier, it gives these guys open arm to lean into an acceptance. And it's important when we continue to recruit. How we recruit, we talk about family, we talk about togetherness, we talk about relationships, and that's what we try to make sure we live by.” Gates said the process for this year’s group has been relatively similar. He’s seen the transfers making strides and the freshmen showing promise. Senior forward Noah Carter, who went through it last year after transferring in from Northern Iowa, agreed. “We've definitely seen a lot of the same things as last year because, obviously, when you have so many new guys, you're gonna have to integrate and put the same stuff that you would because it's a new team,” Carter said. “So everybody's got to learn everything.” The head coach said it’ll be important for everyone to hit the reset button after the success the team had last season. That includes the returners. This year’s group isn’t going to be an exact copy of last year, which means everyone’s role is going to change at least a little bit. Sean East II seems to be one of the players Gates is expecting more from. The graduate senior point guard won the 3-point shootout at Mizzou Madness — he ended up in a three-way tie with Indiana transfer Tamar Bates and Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill in the opening round with 14 points each, won the tie-breaker round by going 5-for-5 at the top of the key, then defeated senior Hayley Frank from the women’s team in the championship round, 14-13, clinching the title for the second year in a row. East only shot 22.1% from beyond the arc last season but Gates said East has been working hard to improve that number. The Louisville, Ky. native is taking on a bigger leadership role, along with Carter and senior big man Mabor Majak, as all three were voted team captains.

