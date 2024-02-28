Florida led from tip-off to buzzer on Wednesday but Mizzou never made it easy for the Gators.

The Tigers, playing on the road at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla., turned the ball over with its first three possessions, leading to a 6-0 lead for UF to begin the game. Like most nights, Missouri kept the score close, rarely letting the hosts pull ahead by more than single digits. But also like most nights, the black and gold couldn’t do enough to come out on top, falling to Florida, 83-74.

“Great, great atmosphere, great, great game,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “I thought our guys gave their very best. It's a game of runs. We got out on a slow start but was able to chip away in that first half. And you know, Florida, great team and a lot of pieces, a lot of great pieces.”

The opportunities were there for the visitors. Mizzou trimmed the deficit down to one point on five different occasions throughout the evening.

But the Gators (20-8, 10-5 SEC) scored on their ensuing possessions four out of those five times. And the Tigers either missed a field goal attempt or turned the ball over on their next trip down the floor every time.

Graduate senior guard Sean East II broke through for the team after Florida got off to its 6-0 start, connecting on a 2-point jumper. Junior guard Tamar Bates followed up with a 3-pointer to slice it to 6-5. But Gators graduate senior forward Tyrese Samuel scored on an and-1 layup at the other end and Mizzou missed on a pair of triples with its next possession to remain down.

A fastbreak layup from Bates three minutes later made it a one-point game again. But Samuel scored in transition just 10 seconds afterward and MU senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin was whistled for a moving screen the next trip down.

The hosts extended their lead to 37-28 heading into halftime, helped in part by Gates picking up his first technical foul since becoming the head coach at Mizzou in 2022. But the visitors blitzed Florida coming out in the second half, going on a quick 10-2 run that brought the lead down to one again. Samuel sank a jumpshot, however, and Bates missed on a layup. The Gators proceeded to go on a 10-2 run, taking their largest lead of the game at 51-40.

Missouri wasn’t done fighting yet, though. A steal from Anthony Robinson II at the 14:08 mark led to an and-1 layup for the freshman guard on a foul by Florida junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. The Gators’ leading scorer voiced his displeasure with the call and received a technical, his fifth personal foul, taking him out of the game. The hosts struggled to adjust on offense without Clayton, allowing the Tigers to go on a 12-4 run, bringing the deficit down to one again. Both teams came away empty on each of their next two possessions. UF ended the trend with a triple on a fast break.

The black and gold had one other chance to pull ahead. A catch-and-shoot 3 from graduate senior center Connor Vanover gave Mizzou a boost of momentum with 5:30 remaining, cutting the score to 66-65. But Samuel powered through Vanover in the paint on the next trip down, scoring a layup. Tigers graduate senior guard Nick Honor missed a 3-pointer on the following play and MU never trailed by less than four points the rest of the way, eventually suffering the 83-74 loss.

“I would say the last 11 possessions or so, just stopping them from scoring or fouling from an offensive rebound or just certain mishaps (made the difference),” Honor said. “So I would say eliminating fouls and keeping those guys off the line and then keeping those guys off the boards (would've helped). That's probably what led to, you know, the last 11 positions or so with them scoring almost every time.”

East led the team with 20 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. He was followed by Honor with 18 points and Bates with 15. The team also saw the return of freshman forward Trent Pierce, who was sidelined for a month before having a procedure last week to take care of an ear infection.

But Mizzou still ended its night dropping its 15th consecutive game and clinched the bottom seed in the upcoming SEC tournament. Gates wasn’t upset with the chances his team got on Wednesday. He just wished they’d executed them better.

“We just weren't able to make the shots — and they were wide open — that we manufactured,” Gates said. “We just wasn't able to get to the foul line at that point to either take the lead or even make that open 3 by Nick in the corner or Sean East. Those two guys, I would still put the ball in their hands, nothing I would do different. But they ended up, Florida did, on a run and we wasn't able to get a stop on those last 11 field goal attempts that they had.”