Head coach Steve Bieser knew what it meant when Missouri State intentionally walked Mark Vierling with two out and Peter Zimmermann on second in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game at Taylor Stadium. It put freshman first baseman Cameron Swanger at the plate in a big spot with Missouri leading 3-0. Bieser saw the disrespect Swanger felt knowing the Bears wanted him at the plate.

“I looked at Coach Bieser, and he said, 'Make it hurt,’” Swanger said. "So I had my job. I wanted to hit the ball hard.”

So Swanger jumped on a 2-1 pitch from Missouri State reliever Davis Schwab, who pointed up with his left hand, signaling a pop-up. Schwab was sorely mistaken when the ball landed in deep right center field for a two-run double that put Missouri up 5-0.

“That was the key blow in this game,” Bieser said.

Missouri State had hung around until the Tigers’ three-spot in the sixth, capped by Swanger’s big hit, and the Bears faded after that. Their only runs came in the top of the ninth as Missouri (27-15-1) took care of its in-state rival 6-2. The Tigers improved to 13-0 in Tuesday and Wednesday games, and their strong pitching depth is a critical reason why.

Jordan Gubelman got his first start of the season and pitched three scoreless innings, and usual midweek starter Tommy Springerdid the same, and the Bears (13-27) were kept at bay until they scratched two runs off Trae Robertson in the final frame. Gubelman didn’t even know he was starting until three hours before first pitch.

“I don’t get the opportunity to start too often,” Gubelman said, "But it’s a good opportunity to get some quick work in.”

He certainly made quick work of Missouri State, walking two hitters but not allowing a hit through his three innings. Springer allowed just two hits, and Trey Dillard gave up just one in 1.2 innings.

Given an early lead, Missouri went on cruise control right away. A pair of groundouts in the first inning scored Paul Gomez and Chris Cornelius, and the Tigers never gave up the advantage.Instead, they added to it.

Kameron Misner homered to right-center in the sixth, shortly before Swanger put the game all but out of reach. Chad McDaniel added a sac fly in the eighth.A walk and two singles off lefty Trae Robertson in the ninth gave Missouri State a small threat, but Konnor Ash relieved Robertson and got a double play to extinguish it. One strikeout later, Missouri had a 6-2 win and its second straight season sweep of Missouri State. The Tigers demolished the Bears 14-6 last Tuesday in Springfield.

“When Missouri State steps on your field, you don’t want to drop that one,” Misner said. “So getting those two wins, it’s a good feeling.”

In the Southeastern Conference, though, any good feelings from midweek games can be quickly doused by a tough SEC series. That happened to Missouri last weekend in Athens, GA, when the fifth-ranked Bulldogs pounced on the Tigers and swept them.This weekend, they’ll get as much of a break as the nation’s best conference will allow. Missouri starts a series with South Carolina (24-17, 5-13 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.