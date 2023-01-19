Mizzou hadn’t looked like one of the better teams in the SEC since its game against Arkansas on Jan. 4. The Tigers, riding a three-game winning streak at the time, zoomed ahead to a 17-point lead in its road game against the Razorbacks. Missouri basketball was at its peak. But the team cratered back down to Earth soon after. Arkansas came back to hand the Tigers their first conference loss. Mizzou edged out Vanderbilt in its next game, 85-82, but dropped the following two on the road to Texas A&M and Florida. The Tigers didn’t look close to being the same team they were just two weeks prior. Mizzou took a step back in the right direction on Wednesday, going up against No. 25 Arkansas for the second time. Head coach Dennis Gates stressed to his players the importance of sticking to the process. The results wouldn’t always work out in their favor, but they couldn’t waver from what had made them so successful all year long. This time, the process worked out. The Tigers rallied late against the Razorbacks to come out on top with a 79-76 win inside Mizzou Arena. “We knew coming in and it was going to be an unbelievable physically compelling game,” Gates said. “Both teams are going to fight to the very end, no matter how many points you were up or down. I thought the series of games leading into tonight, us going 0-2 and (Arkansas) going 0-3 but still being a top-25 team, I thought our guys looked at that and they wanted more.” The team looked like it might sputter again early on, as Arkansas (12-6, 1-5 SEC) opened the game on a 7-0 run. The hosts tied it at 12-12 by the 8:29 mark of the first half, though, and kept it close going into halftime, trailing 35-34. Mizzou took a lead two and a half minutes into the second half off of a layup from senior forward Kobe Brown. A few possessions later, the Tigers forced a miss on defense and senior guard D’Moi Hodge dove out of bounds to secure the rebound, tossing the ball to fellow senior guard DeAndre Gholston. Gholston launched the ball to senior point guard Nick Honor, who was streaking up the right side of the floor. Honor took one dribble and pulled up roughly 25 feet away from the basket. It was a shot he’d taken many times before. It was a shot Gates wants him to feel comfortable shooting. It was a shot that hadn’t gone in against Texas A&M or Florida, but it was a shot that was a part of the process. This time, it fell in. Missouri immediately set up its full-court press. Arkansas freshman point guard Anthony Black passed the ball across halfcourt to senior forward Mahki Mitchell. Hodge snuck up on Mitchell from behind, swiped the ball away and pitched it ahead to Brown, who dunked it home to give the hosts their largest lead of the night at 43-37. Mizzou was back to being the team it was two weeks earlier, beating up on the Razorbacks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWl0ZSB0aGUgc2VxdWVuY2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1dHUVFQNjhERXQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XR1FRUDY4REV0PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcE9oMHkzOWhjaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3BPaDB5MzloY2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRHJldyBLaW5nIChAZHJld2tp bmcwMjIyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RyZXdraW5n MDIyMi9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNTkxNDc4Mjg2MzAwMzY0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The visitors fought back, tying the game up and then pushing ahead by 10 with just five minutes remaining. The physicality of the game caught up to both teams, with several players on both sides running into foul trouble. Officials called a total of 56 fouls on the night, stretching the game duration out to two hours and 36 minutes. Mizzou used it to its advantage, leaning on Gholston and senior point guard Sean East II to carry them through a comeback. The pair combined for 18 points down the stretch, including nine from the foul line. Four of Arkansas’ players fouled out of the game. With the score knotted up at 71-71, Hodge drew a charge to give the Tigers possession of the ball with 43 seconds on the clock. Brown was sent to the free throw line on the next possession and sank both his foul shots. Missouri held onto its lead the rest of the way, earning the 79-76 victory. “It's things internally that we discuss every day, different scenarios, you know, ways to respond,” Gholston said. “I think that's the biggest thing in college basketball right now, is the way you respond to things — refereeing, runs, missed shots, bad possessions. The way we respond allows us to keep going and keep fighting. And it just helped us out tonight.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EJiMzOTtNb2kgSG9kZ2UgZHJhd3MgYSBjaGFyZ2Ugb24gdGhlIG90 aGVyIGVuZCwgZm91bGluZyBvdXQgUmlja3kgRGF2aXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NaXp6b3U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNaXp6b3U8L2E+IGhhcyB0aGUgY2hh bmNlIHRvIHRha2UgdGhlIGxlYWQgd2l0aCA0My43IHNlY29uZHMgbGVmdCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veTlNbGk2c2k3TSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3k5TWxpNnNpN008L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UdmZmVU9W QWRIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHZmZlVPVkFkSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBEcmV3IEtpbmcgKEBkcmV3a2luZzAyMjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHJld2tpbmcwMjIyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE1OTMwNDgxNjMx MTk5MjMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brown led the team with 17 points and six rebounds. Gholston finished the game with 16 points, with East adding another 12. Hodge had seven points to go along with two blocks and two steals. It’s the third time Mizzou has beaten a ranked opponent this season. Gates was proud of how his players shook off the pair of losses they suffered last week. They stuck to what they knew, without hesitation. “Ending the game, the last five minutes, which was crucial, I thought I heard a lot of great voices, great talking, great conversation between our players,” Gates said. “They said 'Don't panic. Don't blink. It's a five-minute game.' And they just, at that point, did not pump the brakes. They didn't think twice.”

Reserves fill in for Carter, Majak

Senior forward Noah Carter and sophomore forward Mabor Majak were both ruled out ahead of the game due to health and safety protocols. It’s the first time Carter, who averages 21.6 minutes per game, has missed time this season. Gates had to rely on many of his players on the bench to fill in the gaps. Once the Tigers fell behind 7-0 to start the game, Gates turned to senior guard Isiaih Mosley. It was the first time the Columbia, Mo. native had seen the floor since the team’s game against UCF on Dec. 17. Mosley received a loud ovation from the hometown crowd as he checked into the game. He helped Mizzou’s offense finally get into motion — though his shot was a bit rusty, going 0-4 from beyond the arc, Mosley still racked up eight points and one assist. He was an even bigger asset on the defensive end, where he pilfered two steals and drew a charge to build momentum. The hosts received solid performances from junior forward Mohamed Diarra and freshman forward Aidan Shaw as well. Diarra hit his first 3-pointer of the season and went 2-4 at the free throw line to finish with five points. And though the Paris native only came out of the game with a single rebound, his size at 6-foot-10 aided the team tremendously on the glass. Shaw also canned a pair of corner 3s, the most he's had in any game this year, the second of which gave MU its first lead at 18-17. “I thought Mo was able to show his teammates, when his back was against the wall, who he really is,” Gates said. “And sometimes it takes JUCO transfers a semester to adjust, sometimes it takes international kids a semester to adjust. And all we're understanding is, it's a process and not overnight. He got lost in the process that got him to play in these last three games and I thought he was very, very important for us. “Same with Isiaih Mosley, there is no doubt about it. His teammates definitely have encouraged him and continue to do so by wrapping their arms around him. And we're excited.”

Gholston scores his 1,000th point

Growing up in Gary, Ind., Gholston played a lot of one-on-one basketball with his peers. He remembers his dad feeding him highlights of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when he was younger. It’s what assisted Gholston in developing midrange jumper and his ability to knock it down in the most crucial moments of a game. The Milwaukee transfer’s had a few clutch buckets this season. His most recent one came with just over a minute left in Wednesday’s game, when Gholston finished through contact to tie the game up at 71-71. Gholston’s 16 points against the Razorbacks gave him 1,000 for his career. “It means a lot to me, actually,” Gholston said. “It's a big stage. My teammates, my coaching staff believed in me. So getting to 1,000 points tonight was beautiful.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZUFuZHJlIEdob2xzdG9uIHdpdGggdGhlIHR1ZmZmZmZmZmZmZmZm ZmZmZiBhbmQtMSBqdW1wZXIgdG8gdGllIGl0IGF0IDcxLTcxIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81VHpiQWZzVWpPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNVR6 YkFmc1VqTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEcmV3IEtpbmcgKEBkcmV3a2luZzAy MjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHJld2tpbmcwMjIy L3N0YXR1cy8xNjE1OTI5OTUyODAwNzcyMDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Up next

Mizzou (14-4, 3-3 SEC) will remain home to take on the first-place team in the conference in No. 4 Alabama (16-2, 6-0) on Saturday at 5 p.m.