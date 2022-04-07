Tigers roll past Jayhawks in mid-week rivalry

Just one year after Kansas took two games off of Missouri, the Tigers bounced back and thrashed the Jayhawks in the 2022 edition of the Border Showdown. Missouri jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back on its way to a 14-6 victory on Wednesday night. “I thought that we attacked this game really well,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “Especially offensively with seven runs in the first couple innings. After that it was kind of on cruise control.” Missouri was led by SEC Player of the Week Fox Leum who was 2-4 with three RBI and a home run. Josh Day, Trevor Austin and Nander de Sedas were other Tigers with multi-hit games. Mizzou saw eight pitchers take the mound, but the win was credited to Nathan Landry, who pitched three innings and struck out four batters while only allowing one hit. Most of Kansas’ offense came from catcher Nolan Metcalf. Metcalf was 3-5 with five RBI. Shortstop Maui Ahuna had two hits, but he racked up three errors in the field. Jake Adams was credited with the loss on the mound, allowing six earned runs in just two innings. “One of the things we talked about as this week was building up was letting [the players] understand the significance of this game,” Bieser said. “We have a couple guys that grew up Missouri fans… the guys were really excited to play.”

SEC player of the week Fox Leum homered again on Wednesday (MUTigers.com)

The Tigers took the field in front of an electric crowd at Taylor Stadium and wasted no time picking up a lead. After retiring three of Kansas’ first four batters, Mizzou quickly jumped out on offense. With runners on first and second, Torin Montgomery hit a ground ball to the shortstop who threw a wild ball to first base. Montgomery reached on the error and one run scored. Leum followed that up with a 2-RBI single to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead. When the Jayhawks broke their bats out again in the top of the second, they had trouble getting a read on Landry. The Missouri pitcher struck out three of the four batters he faced and put the Tigers back on the offensive. Wasting no time, Missouri opened the frame with a double from De Sedas. Day then cracked a single to put runners on the corners. Austin Trevor added an RBI double to increase the score to 5-0. Luke Mann grounded into a double play, but Austin was able to score. Leum finished off the damage with a solo shot to center field and the Tigers led 7-0 after two innings. “The biggest thing is [the fans] support you,” Leum said. “Once you got in the box you felt extra confident because you could tell the fans were on your side.”

