Tigers roll past Jayhawks in mid-week rivalry
Just one year after Kansas took two games off of Missouri, the Tigers bounced back and thrashed the Jayhawks in the 2022 edition of the Border Showdown. Missouri jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back on its way to a 14-6 victory on Wednesday night.
“I thought that we attacked this game really well,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “Especially offensively with seven runs in the first couple innings. After that it was kind of on cruise control.”
Missouri was led by SEC Player of the Week Fox Leum who was 2-4 with three RBI and a home run. Josh Day, Trevor Austin and Nander de Sedas were other Tigers with multi-hit games. Mizzou saw eight pitchers take the mound, but the win was credited to Nathan Landry, who pitched three innings and struck out four batters while only allowing one hit.
Most of Kansas’ offense came from catcher Nolan Metcalf. Metcalf was 3-5 with five RBI. Shortstop Maui Ahuna had two hits, but he racked up three errors in the field. Jake Adams was credited with the loss on the mound, allowing six earned runs in just two innings.
“One of the things we talked about as this week was building up was letting [the players] understand the significance of this game,” Bieser said. “We have a couple guys that grew up Missouri fans… the guys were really excited to play.”
The Tigers took the field in front of an electric crowd at Taylor Stadium and wasted no time picking up a lead. After retiring three of Kansas’ first four batters, Mizzou quickly jumped out on offense. With runners on first and second, Torin Montgomery hit a ground ball to the shortstop who threw a wild ball to first base. Montgomery reached on the error and one run scored. Leum followed that up with a 2-RBI single to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.
When the Jayhawks broke their bats out again in the top of the second, they had trouble getting a read on Landry. The Missouri pitcher struck out three of the four batters he faced and put the Tigers back on the offensive.
Wasting no time, Missouri opened the frame with a double from De Sedas. Day then cracked a single to put runners on the corners. Austin Trevor added an RBI double to increase the score to 5-0. Luke Mann grounded into a double play, but Austin was able to score. Leum finished off the damage with a solo shot to center field and the Tigers led 7-0 after two innings.
“The biggest thing is [the fans] support you,” Leum said. “Once you got in the box you felt extra confident because you could tell the fans were on your side.”
The third inning saw much of the same for the Kansas offense. Only three batters made it to the plate and all of them flew out to keep the Jayhawks scoreless. However, the bottom of the third inning went much better. Missouri wasn’t able to add any runs and the Jayhawk bats went back to work in the fourth. This time around, Kansas was able to tally up some runs. An error at second base allowed Ahuna to get on base, and Metcalf followed up with a two-run shot to get his team on the board. The next three batters were all dealt with quickly, but the Jayhawks managed to cut into their deficit during the frame.
The next two frames didn’t see much action, as no more runs were scored until the bottom of the fifth inning. With Leum on base, catcher Tre Morris stepped up to the plate and connected on his first home run of the season. The two-run blast extended Missouri’s lead to 9-2. Metcalf answered for Kansas in the top of the sixth with another home run, but Missouri made up for it with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“Coming out today we wanted to beat them as bad as we could,” Austin said. “We didn’t want them to score anything and we wanted to score 25. That’s how we wanted it to go but as long as we got the win that’s all that matters.”
Going into the seventh inning, Kansas was down 11-3 but wouldn’t completely go away. Metcalf made contact yet again with a 2-RBI single to make the score 11-5. The damage was quickly shut down there, and Missouri’s bats went to work yet again. With the bases loaded, the Tigers were able to add another two runs off of a fielder’s choice to first and another defensive error from Kansas.
The teams traded runs again in the eighth inning, but Kansas was unable to muster up any offense to spark a comeback in the ninth. The Tigers closed out the game with a 14-6 win and avenged their losses to the Jayhawks from a season ago.
“I feel like we have good momentum and we’re playing good baseball,” Bieser said. “We’re getting ready to play a good team on their home turf… but with the momentum we have, the confidence we have, we’re gonna go in and compete really well.
Mizzou, now 19-8, will travel to Knoxville this weekend to take on the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee is 28-1 this season and is undefeated in SEC play. The Tigers will look to spoil their unblemished conference record while the Volunteers will attempt to extend their 20-game win streak. The series starts on Friday with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
