“It's impossible to lead (in) points in the paint like we did and not come away with more free throw shooting,” Gates said. “So I gotta figure out from the standpoint of our guys exploding, trying to finish in that paint a little bit better and come away with some tough, tough, maybe, you know, non-fouls needed but and-ones or baskets.”

The reason for the postgame lecture, and one of the reasons head coach Dennis Gates thought his team didn’t come out on top, is that, despite Mizzou attacking the paint more than usual, the team only came away with seven free throw attempts.

Missouri had just suffered a 75-68 loss to Georgia in its SEC opener on Saturday in front of a home crowd of 12,407. The Tigers trailed by 17 at one point, came back to take a three-point lead, then saw the game get away from them in the final minutes.

In a mostly-empty Mizzou Arena, Tigers associate head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young chatted with junior guard Tamar Bates and his family on the visitors’ bench, talking to the player about finishing through contact.

MU went score-for-score with the Bulldogs (11-3) before hitting a cold stretch midway through the first half that allowed Georgia to go on a 16-0 run and take a 35-18 lead. The visitors’ ball-handlers were repeatedly able to get past their defender and penetrate on drives. When the Tigers sent a help defender from the weak side, the Bulldogs were usually able to find the open man and knock down the 3-pointer — Georgia hit eight of its first 11 looks from beyond the arc.

The hosts found their footing in the final six minutes of the period, though. Bates drilled a triple to end the skid. The Bulldogs answered a trey at the other end, but Missouri found sophomore forward Aidan Shaw in the paint for another score, energizing the black and gold. The Tigers began stringing stops together and capitalizing on Georgia’s mistakes, closing out the half on a 17-2 run, going into halftime trailing just 40-38 and riding a wave of momentum.

“Honestly, the fight is something that we bring up with our team a lot,” graduate senior forward Noah Carter said. “You know, we're out there trying to hunt and we never get too down, too high. We stay middle-grounded and we're gonna go out there and play our basketball as long as we can. So you know, it's just a mindset that we have and we take that every possession that we have.”

“It's really just us feeding off of each other's energy, getting our defensive stops like we need to and really focusing on the little details, locking in on the game plan,” Shaw said.

Georgia changed its approach on offense in the second half, running the ball inside through graduate senior center Russell Tchewa. The South Florida transfer, who’s listed at 7-foot and 275 pounds, had a significant size advantage over virtually every defender the Tigers threw at him on the block. Tchewa made all three of his field goal attempts and shot 6-7 at the free throw line for 12 points in the second half. Carter also thought Mizzou could’ve done a better job rebounding throughout the game — Tchewa finished with 11 boards, more than Carter and Shaw combined.

With Tchewa finding success inside, it took longer for the Tigers to complete their comeback. They did eventually get there, though, riding the hot hands of Bates and graduate senior guard Sean East II. A reverse layup from East put Missouri in front, 57-56, with 11:56 remaining in the game. It was the team’s first lead since going up 7-5 at the 18:07 mark of the first half.

Gates cut back on his rotation, as graduate senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin was the only player off the bench who saw more than 10 minutes of action. However, part of that was out of necessity — Gates said that freshman guard Anthony Robinson II had to exit the game early due to a family emergency. East ended up playing the entirety of Saturday’s contest while graduate senior guard Nick Honor sat for just 2:52.

The hosts clung to a 65-63 edge with 4:45 remaining, but would only come away with points on two more possessions. The Bulldogs hit back-to-back 3s with its next two possessions and close the game out on a 12-3 run, sealing the 75-68 victory.

“I thought we took care of the basketball, so it wasn't an assist-to-turnover situation,” Gates said. “It was just those 2-point baskets. I thought we were able to have a lead and not come away or stretch the lead and put (Georgia) into rest. You know, we only led for three minutes and 50 seconds of a game and we weren't able to put them in distress. They played with the lead for the majority of the game.”

East led the team with 18 points and eight assists, followed by Bates with 15 points. Carter had his best game since November, adding 13 points and three rebounds.

Mizzou ended the game shooting 8-20 on layups as a team but outscored Georgia 36-22 in the paint. Gates thinks that, with a few more trips to the stripe, the Tigers probably could’ve pulled out the win.

“I don't comment about how games are called. I read a stat sheet, first and foremost. So let's read the stat sheet,” Gates said. “The stat sheet says, at home, we shot seven free throws. That's what it says. You're not winning basketball games in the SEC if you're shooting seven free throws at home.”