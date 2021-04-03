PowerMizzou - Tigers snap five game losing streak, beat A&M

SEC play hasn’t been kind to the Tigers, especially their first home SEC series against Vanderbilt last week. Losing a series to Kentucky and getting swept by Vandy positioned the Tigers in last place in the SEC East at 1-5 heading into a series with Texas A&M on Thursday. A 16-2 blowout loss handed the Tigers its seventh loss in eight games, but they finally turned things around on Friday night.

Seth Halvorsen took the hill for the seventh time this season looking to rebound from a tough start against Vanderbilt on Friday where he gave up eight runs in 4.2 innings. It was a perfect time for Halvorsen’s best start of the season, though the Aggies got to him early. Will Frizzell’s two-run homer in the third inning gave A&M a 2-1 lead that also scored Mikey Hoehner.

Shortstop Trevor Austin tied things up in the bottom half of the inning with a solo shot. Mizzou added three more runs in the fourth, getting after Jonathan Childress and Chandler Jozwiak. Mark Vierling walked to plate a run, Torin Montgomery hit an RBI single, and Brandt Belk drove in a run after being hit by a pitch. The 5-2 lead was more than enough as the Tigers added on and beat the Aggies 8-2 for their ninth victory of the season.

Run support provided Halvorsen some comfort as he didn’t allow another hit until the 7th inning. He finished the game with 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, and 10 strikeouts in 7 innings. Ian Lohse got two outs in the eighth inning in relief, and Konnor Ash finished off the Aggies by getting the remaining four outs. Lohse (3.27 ERA in nine appearances) and Kush (2.89 in six appearances) continue to be the most dependable relievers for Mizzou after another great showing.