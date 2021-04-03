PowerMizzou - Tigers snap five game losing streak, beat A&M

Tigers snap five game losing streak, beat A&M
SEC play hasn’t been kind to the Tigers, especially their first home SEC series against Vanderbilt last week. Losing a series to Kentucky and getting swept by Vandy positioned the Tigers in last place in the SEC East at 1-5 heading into a series with Texas A&M on Thursday. A 16-2 blowout loss handed the Tigers its seventh loss in eight games, but they finally turned things around on Friday night.
Seth Halvorsen took the hill for the seventh time this season looking to rebound from a tough start against Vanderbilt on Friday where he gave up eight runs in 4.2 innings. It was a perfect time for Halvorsen’s best start of the season, though the Aggies got to him early. Will Frizzell’s two-run homer in the third inning gave A&M a 2-1 lead that also scored Mikey Hoehner.
Shortstop Trevor Austin tied things up in the bottom half of the inning with a solo shot. Mizzou added three more runs in the fourth, getting after Jonathan Childress and Chandler Jozwiak. Mark Vierling walked to plate a run, Torin Montgomery hit an RBI single, and Brandt Belk drove in a run after being hit by a pitch. The 5-2 lead was more than enough as the Tigers added on and beat the Aggies 8-2 for their ninth victory of the season.
Run support provided Halvorsen some comfort as he didn’t allow another hit until the 7th inning. He finished the game with 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, and 10 strikeouts in 7 innings. Ian Lohse got two outs in the eighth inning in relief, and Konnor Ash finished off the Aggies by getting the remaining four outs. Lohse (3.27 ERA in nine appearances) and Kush (2.89 in six appearances) continue to be the most dependable relievers for Mizzou after another great showing.
Complimentary Baseball
The series opener was the 11th game this season where Mizzou pitchers gave up ten or more runs. Not surprisingly, Mizzou is 1-10 in those games. It has given up less than four runs per game in its eight wins, compared to nearly 10 runs per game in its 17 losses. Friday night showed the potential of this team when its pitching is on point as the game was easy going in the later innings.
Offensively, the Tigers got nine hits from nine different batters. Six different players scored a run, with Mike Coletta and Trevor Austin each scoring twice. The offense was complimented unlike the Tuesday night loss to Kansas, where a 9-2 lead was squandered.
“This is exactly what we needed here in the middle game in the series,” manager Steve Bieser said. “We were able to come out and really set the tone early, and what an outstanding job by Seth Halvorsen. I’m just really proud of the way that we responded.”
Limiting Damage
Mizzou pitchers have led the nation in walks on the season at nearly seven per game, but they allowed just four on Friday. On average, the Tigers have given up 16 baserunners on hits and walks per game. That number was limited to just seven (three hits, four walks) in the win. Three hits was the fewest allowed since the win over Illinois State on March 12.
Halvorsen (3-1, 6.48 ERA) got his third win of the year in what was easily the best career start for the redshirt sophomore. Mizzou (9-17, 2-6 SEC) snaps a five-game losing streak and improves their home record to 3-6. Texas A&M (19-10, 3-5 SEC) looks to bounce back with a road series win on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.