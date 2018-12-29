Mark Smith led the way for Mizzou with 22 points and Geist added 20. Nine different players scored in the first half and other than Smith, no player reached double figures until the 16 minute mark of the second half. With Tilmon fouling out in only 12 minutes, Missouri went small most of the day and Kevin Puryear scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

“I think we took our foot off the gas,” Martin said. “I just thought we let up. We settled for a lot of three-point shots as opposed to driving the ball. We weren’t very assertive posting when Jeremiah (Tilmon) went out of the game.”

“In these kind of games, you kind of lull yourself to sleep so you’ve got to make sure you bring the energy,” Jordan Geist said. “It’s tough, but that’s part of being a good team and growing with these younger guys. You’ve got to teach them so eventually when you get to that 20, 30-point lead, you can push it to 40 and keep it like that.”

Morehead State got as close as eight points at 59-51. At that point, the Eagles had outscored Missouri 44-24 over the course of 19 minutes.

Missouri’s lead was as large as 28 points in the first half and the Tigers led 45-22 at halftime. As it turned out, Mizzou would need mots of that cushion thanks to a second half in which it did little well.

The Tigers beat Morehead State 75-61 on Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena. After the Eagles scored the first basket of the game, Mizzou reeled off 15 straight, eight of them consecutively from Mark Smith , and put the Tigers in control quickly.

Christmas break is always a light time for college basketball. This year’s schedule was lighter than most for Missouri. The Tigers have just one game in the 17 days between Illinois and Tennessee…and it looked like it was going to be a stretch to call that one a game for the first half of the day.

The Tigers went through the motions in the second half. Missouri was never threatened, but Martin used the performance as an opportunity to remind his team to keep playing. He has talked before of the importance of finishing games and playing 40 minutes and did so again on Saturday afternoon.

“You can’t take anything for granted,” Martin said. “You’ve got to finish basketball games.”

With conference play looming, Missouri’s going to need to play more than 20 minutes to win most nights. The Tigers’ rotation is starting to come into focus a little more. K.J. Santos played a season-high 20 minutes, including the first two points of his career.

“Just try to get him a lot of minutes, get his legs up under him,” Martin said. “Defensively, he’s there. Offensively, he has to be more assertive, start looking for his offense.

“He has the tools. It’s just the confidence and doing it.”

“You’ve got to trust your shot,” Geist said. “Especially when you’re down low like that, as athletic as he is, he just needs to go up strong. He can probably dunk on people’s heads.”

Missouri will go the rest of the way without freshman Christian Guess, who PowerMizzou.com reported on Friday had entered his name in the NCAA’s Transfer portal.

“Wonderful young man, but he’s no longer part of the program,” Martin said. “Often times people read into it like it’s more than what it is, but it’s really not. It’s just him finding an opportunity for him to play and to be happy. Great kid, was a great part of our program. We still have a relationship.

“You’d like for all kids to be successful, but this is one, you fight for him to be successful because he has a good heart.”

Guess had played just seven minutes, committing three fouls, this season. He did not commit to Missouri until mid-September and will now look to continue his career elsewhere.

Saturday may not have been pretty, but the Tigers lost Jontay Porter, their best player, ten days before the season and now enter league play 9-3.

“You’ve got to find different ways to win games,” Martin said. “You project a guy to be a 15, 20 point guy, probably your leading rebounder and shot-blocker, maybe your leading steals guy. I’m not sure how many teams would just flow easy without that type of production, but I think our guys have done a great job of making adjustments.

“Of course you feel bad about a guy being injured, but does anybody really care outside of your program?”

TURNING POINT: Mark Smith woke up from his Braggin’ Rights slump with eight points in the first two-and-a-half minutes. After scoring just five points in an emotional game against his former team, Smith hit back-to-back threes and a driving shot in the lane to stake the Tigers to a 10-2 lead. The lead would reach 15-2 and then 35-7.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Realistically, when Mizzou scored 15 straight points after an opening basket by Morehead State. The Tigers stretched the lead to as many as 28 in the first half. Morehead State would get back within eight a couple of times in the second half and the final margin was far closer than it should have been, but Mizzou was never in any danger of losing the lead.

CAUSE FOR OPTIMISM: Missouri finished out the non-conference season 9-3. The only three losses were to almost certain NCAA Tournament teams Iowa State and Kansas State and potential tourney team Temple. After losing Jontay Porter in the preseason, this is about the best non-conference any Tiger fan could have hoped for.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN: The second half. Or more precisely, the 19:09 after Missouri’s lead reached 35-7. The Eagles outscored Missouri 46-26 in that span. Morehead State came into the game ranked 256th by KenPom. The Eagles are a 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference team that doesn’t play a player taller than 6-foot-7 and they ran the Tigers off the floor for half the game. And the schedule is about to get a lot tougher. The SEC may not be quite what we thought it would before the season, but the Tennessee Volunteers are all that and more. Rick Barnes brings the league favorite to Columbia to tip off SEC play a week from Tuesday.

STOCK UP: Mark Smith. Smith outscored the Eagles for the first 15 minutes of the game. The sophomore had 14 points in that span while Morehead State had put up just 13. Smith made four of his first from three point range and finished 7-for-14 from the field.

STOCK DOWN: Mitchell Smith. With the return of Santos to the rotation, somebody was bound to lose minutes. Smith appears to be that somebody. He did not see the floor for the first 16 minutes of the game while Santos played four first half minutes. Even with Tilmon out of the game with fouls most of the second half, Smith saw no action in the final 20 minutes.

UP NEXT: Missouri (9-3, KenPom No. 71) will open Southeastern Conference play against league favorite Tennessee (11-1, KenPom No. 11) a week from Tuesday. The game will tip off at Mizzou Arena at 6:00 p.m. on January 8th.