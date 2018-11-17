Sophie Cunningham and Robin Pingeton were standing by the scorer's table, arms around each other, watching the final nine seconds.

The Tigers hadn’t lost a nonconference home game since Dec. 7, 2011, 54 games, but the streak was over. Missouri fell to Green Bay 56-49. Cunningham fouled out with eight points on 2-9 shooting, the second leading scorer for Missouri, and as the final horn sounded she headed back to the bench.

Friday’s loss happened because of a combination of Missouri’s biggest weaknesses: shooting and turnovers. In the loss to Green Bay, those problems caught up with the Tigers.

Missouri shot a season-low 30 percent from the field and 26 percent from three-point range. Junior Amber Smith led the way with 23 points, shooting 7-17 from the floor. But the rest of the starters combined for 22 points and Missouri basically got nothing from the bench.



Pingeton glared at the box score repeatedly before addressing the media, disappointment written all over her face.



“Obviously, we have a lot of work to do,” Pingeton said. “I feel like we’ve been playing like we’ve been practicing. Eighteen turnovers against a team that doesn’t press. That’s not going to work.