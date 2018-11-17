Tigers stunned by Green Bay
Sophie Cunningham and Robin Pingeton were standing by the scorer's table, arms around each other, watching the final nine seconds.
The Tigers hadn’t lost a nonconference home game since Dec. 7, 2011, 54 games, but the streak was over. Missouri fell to Green Bay 56-49. Cunningham fouled out with eight points on 2-9 shooting, the second leading scorer for Missouri, and as the final horn sounded she headed back to the bench.
Friday’s loss happened because of a combination of Missouri’s biggest weaknesses: shooting and turnovers. In the loss to Green Bay, those problems caught up with the Tigers.
Missouri shot a season-low 30 percent from the field and 26 percent from three-point range. Junior Amber Smith led the way with 23 points, shooting 7-17 from the floor. But the rest of the starters combined for 22 points and Missouri basically got nothing from the bench.
Pingeton glared at the box score repeatedly before addressing the media, disappointment written all over her face.
“Obviously, we have a lot of work to do,” Pingeton said. “I feel like we’ve been playing like we’ve been practicing. Eighteen turnovers against a team that doesn’t press. That’s not going to work.
Missouri led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, behind Smith’s 11-points. Green Bay was struggling against Missouri’s full-court press and the Tigers couldn’t take advantage of it. The lead should have been bigger, but as the second quarter started the Phoenix continued to hang around.
Green Bay went on to take a 22-21 lead with two minutes left in the second quarter. Missouri hadn’t scored in over five minutes. Cunningham didn’t play the entire quarter due to foul trouble and the Tigers looked lost without her on the floor.
Six minutes passed and the Tigers were still stuck on 21 points and the crowd was beginning to get restless. Green Bay was on an 8-0 run.
By the time, Smith banked in a layup with 29 seconds left, Missouri had gone 7:03 without a basket and finished the first half shooting 29 percent from the field.
“At times, we’re trying to force the action,” Pingeton said. “We got to trust the offense more, instead of trying to make things happen… tough night for us offensively.
Before the game against Green Bay, Missouri was 16-2 Smith reached double digits. But at halftime, the Tigers lead 23-22 and that record began to look meaningless.
The Tigers followed up the six-point second quarter with a 12-point third. Green Bay was still leading by one. But as the game continued Green Bay looked more comfortable handling the press and taking advantage of its size in the paint.
Against Missouri State, Cunningham bailed the Tigers out. However, the Phoenix pulled away in the fourth and Cunningham only scored two points in the quarter. With 3:17 left Green Bay was up 49-42, the team’s largest lead of the game.
“When you’re looking at five-out offense it sounds really exciting when you have a team full of guards,” Pingeton said. “But we aren’t making shots right now."
Green Bay’s Frankie Wurtz and Laken James led the Phoenix’s balanced scoring attack with 11 and 16 points respectively.
The Tigers finish up their four-game home stand against SIU Edwardsville on Monday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.