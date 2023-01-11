Tigers unable to rally against Aggies, falling 82-64
Bad shooting nights happen. They don’t occur as often for the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation. But they do, inevitably, happen.
Missouri’s night came Wednesday while on the road at Texas A&M. The No. 20 Tigers shot just 35.6% from the field and just 22.6% from outside. It resulted in the team’s lowest scoring output of the year, as Mizzou fell to the Aggies inside Reed Arena, 82-64.
“That first half, we kind of dug a hole from the standpoint of — our energy level wasn't where it should have been,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “Outside of Kobe (Brown) at the very beginning, first five minutes of the game, I thought our guys did not respond well offensively and, once they missed some easy shots, sort of got discouraged.”
Brown looked unstoppable as the game opened. By the first media timeout at the 13:25 mark of the first half, the senior forward was up to 10 points and had his team ahead, 12-10.
Brown came out of the game during the break, though. Senior guard DeAndre Gholston was fouled going up for a 3-pointer and knocked down two of his free throws with the Tigers’ next possession. But the visitors wouldn’t see the ball go through the rim for another five minutes. By the time they did, they were trailing 24-14.
Even when Brown was reinserted into the lineup, it didn’t make a difference. By halftime, Texas A&M (11-5, 3-0 SEC) led 45-23.
“I thought Texas A&M did a great job of contesting shots, but we've had guys make those shots,” Gates said. “We ended up 7-31 from the 3-point line and I believe we made one in the first half alone. So, we're not a one 3-point field goal team. Especially in that first half, we had easy looks, open looks. And we just gotta go back and reset and obviously not allow that to discourage us by any means.”
Mizzou didn’t count itself out, though. The team rallied, with seven different players scoring in the second half. The Aggies committed just six turnovers in the first period, but committed 12 in the second, leading to 13 points for the Tigers. It helped MU get back into a more comfortable rhythm. A 3-pointer from senior point guard Nick Honor put the team within striking distance, down 53-49 with 9:30 remaining on the clock.
“We were just trying to tell each other not to blink, not to give up,” Brown said. “You know, we knew we had it in us, we felt like we were the better team.”
Gates admitted he likely should’ve called a timeout to settle his team down and play less aggressively. He didn’t, and instead, Mizzou was whistled for fouls on each of the Aggies’ next four possessions. Texas A&M went on a 12-0 run and pulled away for the 18-point win.
The Aggies finished the night with six players in double digits. Brown led the Tigers with 12 points and five rebounds. Gholston and senior guard D’Moi Hodge added 10 points each.
Brown said he wasn’t sure what contributed to the team’s lack of energy early on and didn’t think there was any one particular reason.
“But I know we gotta fix it,” Brown said. “So next game, we can't let it happen again.”
Diarra returns to the floor
Mohamed Diarra hadn’t come off the bench in nearly a month. His number was last called during Missouri’s game against UCF on Dec. 17. Diarra played just two minutes. Entering Wednesday’s matchup, the junior forward had been in the lineup just 19 minutes all year.
But Gates turned to the big man from Paris on multiple occasions against Texas A&M, giving him a season-high 8:22 of playing time. Diarra made the most of the small opportunity, posting a quintuple-single of one point, two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals.
“He had a great two days of practice,” Gates said. “He responded in practice the last two days and had some unbelievable practices. So without a doubt, he earned that. He played a little less than, I think, 10 minutes. But he earned every bit of it and he has to continue to grow.”
Up next
Mizzou (13-3, 2-2 SEC) remains on the road, traveling east to take on Florida (9-7, 2-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
