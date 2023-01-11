Bad shooting nights happen. They don’t occur as often for the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation. But they do, inevitably, happen.

Missouri’s night came Wednesday while on the road at Texas A&M. The No. 20 Tigers shot just 35.6% from the field and just 22.6% from outside. It resulted in the team’s lowest scoring output of the year, as Mizzou fell to the Aggies inside Reed Arena, 82-64.

“That first half, we kind of dug a hole from the standpoint of — our energy level wasn't where it should have been,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “Outside of Kobe (Brown) at the very beginning, first five minutes of the game, I thought our guys did not respond well offensively and, once they missed some easy shots, sort of got discouraged.”

Brown looked unstoppable as the game opened. By the first media timeout at the 13:25 mark of the first half, the senior forward was up to 10 points and had his team ahead, 12-10.

Brown came out of the game during the break, though. Senior guard DeAndre Gholston was fouled going up for a 3-pointer and knocked down two of his free throws with the Tigers’ next possession. But the visitors wouldn’t see the ball go through the rim for another five minutes. By the time they did, they were trailing 24-14.

Even when Brown was reinserted into the lineup, it didn’t make a difference. By halftime, Texas A&M (11-5, 3-0 SEC) led 45-23.

“I thought Texas A&M did a great job of contesting shots, but we've had guys make those shots,” Gates said. “We ended up 7-31 from the 3-point line and I believe we made one in the first half alone. So, we're not a one 3-point field goal team. Especially in that first half, we had easy looks, open looks. And we just gotta go back and reset and obviously not allow that to discourage us by any means.”

Mizzou didn’t count itself out, though. The team rallied, with seven different players scoring in the second half. The Aggies committed just six turnovers in the first period, but committed 12 in the second, leading to 13 points for the Tigers. It helped MU get back into a more comfortable rhythm. A 3-pointer from senior point guard Nick Honor put the team within striking distance, down 53-49 with 9:30 remaining on the clock.