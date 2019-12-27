10. Larry Rountree III, RB, 2017-19

Rountree came to Missouri as a lightly recruited three-star running back out of North Carolina. He would quickly make all the Power Five schools that passed him over look foolish. Rountree ran for 703 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2017. As a sophomore, he wrestled the starting job away from Damarea Crockett with a 1216 yard season and 11 touchdowns. Rountree’s 829 yards last season give him 2,748 for his career, putting him sixth on Missouri’s all time list. He is just 450 yards from catching Zack Abron for second all-time.

9. Cale Garrett, LB, 2016-19

Garrett was headed to Navy before getting an offer from Barry Odom late in the 2016 recruiting cycle. Garrett skipped a redshirt and made 47 tackles, including six for a loss, as a true freshman. Over the next two years, he had 205 tackles, 16 for a loss, and two interceptions. Garrett was a team captain as a senior and had 39 tackles, four takeaways and three touchdowns through five games when he saw his season cut short by a pectoral injury. He ended his Mizzou career with 291 tackles, despite playing only about three full seasons.

8. James Franklin, QB, 2010-13

Franklin was a four-star Texan who committed to Mizzou early and stuck with it. After seeing spot duty as a freshman backing up Blaine Gabbert, he burst on the scene with 3877 combined passing, rushing and receiving yards as a sophomore. After an injury riddled junior campaign, Franklin posted nearly 3,000 combined passing and rushing yards despite missing four games as a senior while leading Missouri to the SEC Championship Game and a Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma State. He finished as the fourth-leading passer in Mizzou history. He also ranks fourth in total offense and third in quarterback rating.

7. Justin Britt, OT, 2009-13

Britt came to Missouri as an undersized lineman from Lebanon known more for his wrestling ability than football. He would leave as a second-round draft pick. After a redshirt year in 2009 and a season as a reserve in 2010, Britt started 21 consecutive games before tearing his ACL in the ninth game of the 2012 season against Florida. But he would come back better than ever and was selected as the No. 64 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft.

6. Shane Ray, DE, 2012-14

Ray followed in his father’s footsteps at Mizzou and was part of perhaps the most talented defensive line group in school history. After serving mostly as a backup in his first two seasons, Ray took over as a starting defensive end in 2014 and set the single season sack record with 14.5 in 2014. He ranks fifth on the school’s all-time sack list with 19, but is perhaps best known for his fumble recovery and 73-yard touchdown run that iced the 2013 Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma State. He was taken with the 23rd pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.