Top 10 of the 2010's: Football Players
Over the next five days, the last of the 2010’s, we will take a look back at some of the highlights of the last decade for Mizzou fans. If you’re one of those that wants to tell us the decade doesn’t end until next year, save these stories for 365 days and come back to them. Today, we’ll start our look back with our list of the top ten Tiger football players over the last ten years.
10. Larry Rountree III, RB, 2017-19
Rountree came to Missouri as a lightly recruited three-star running back out of North Carolina. He would quickly make all the Power Five schools that passed him over look foolish. Rountree ran for 703 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2017. As a sophomore, he wrestled the starting job away from Damarea Crockett with a 1216 yard season and 11 touchdowns. Rountree’s 829 yards last season give him 2,748 for his career, putting him sixth on Missouri’s all time list. He is just 450 yards from catching Zack Abron for second all-time.
9. Cale Garrett, LB, 2016-19
Garrett was headed to Navy before getting an offer from Barry Odom late in the 2016 recruiting cycle. Garrett skipped a redshirt and made 47 tackles, including six for a loss, as a true freshman. Over the next two years, he had 205 tackles, 16 for a loss, and two interceptions. Garrett was a team captain as a senior and had 39 tackles, four takeaways and three touchdowns through five games when he saw his season cut short by a pectoral injury. He ended his Mizzou career with 291 tackles, despite playing only about three full seasons.
8. James Franklin, QB, 2010-13
Franklin was a four-star Texan who committed to Mizzou early and stuck with it. After seeing spot duty as a freshman backing up Blaine Gabbert, he burst on the scene with 3877 combined passing, rushing and receiving yards as a sophomore. After an injury riddled junior campaign, Franklin posted nearly 3,000 combined passing and rushing yards despite missing four games as a senior while leading Missouri to the SEC Championship Game and a Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma State. He finished as the fourth-leading passer in Mizzou history. He also ranks fourth in total offense and third in quarterback rating.
7. Justin Britt, OT, 2009-13
Britt came to Missouri as an undersized lineman from Lebanon known more for his wrestling ability than football. He would leave as a second-round draft pick. After a redshirt year in 2009 and a season as a reserve in 2010, Britt started 21 consecutive games before tearing his ACL in the ninth game of the 2012 season against Florida. But he would come back better than ever and was selected as the No. 64 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft.
6. Shane Ray, DE, 2012-14
Ray followed in his father’s footsteps at Mizzou and was part of perhaps the most talented defensive line group in school history. After serving mostly as a backup in his first two seasons, Ray took over as a starting defensive end in 2014 and set the single season sack record with 14.5 in 2014. He ranks fifth on the school’s all-time sack list with 19, but is perhaps best known for his fumble recovery and 73-yard touchdown run that iced the 2013 Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma State. He was taken with the 23rd pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
5. Kentrell Brothers, LB, 2012-15
Brothers eased into his college career with 14 tackles as a freshman on the 2012 team before taking off as a Tiger. Over the next three seasons he would make 343 tackles, 23.5 for a loss, intercept five passes, defend 11 more and force four fumbles. He left Mizzou as the ninth-leading tackler in school history and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round.
4. Markus Golden, DE, 2012-14
After a junior college detour, Golden made his three years at Missouri count. After playing sparingly as a reserve in 2012, Golden was a major part of the back-to-back SEC East titles, posting 133 tackles, 32.5 for a loss and 14.5 sacks in two seasons. He forced four fumbles, recovered five and had a pick six as a junior against Toledo. His 19.5 tackles for loss in 2014 ranks fifth in school history for a single season (right behind Shane Ray’s 22 in the same season).
3. Drew Lock, QB, 2015-18
The last great quarterback of the Gary Pinkel era, Lock turned down multiple national suitors to sign with the Tigers in February of 2015. Forced into action by Maty Mauk’s suspension, Lock struggled mightily as a freshman. But he would improve each season, ending his career as the second-leading passer in school history and the SEC record holder for passing touchdowns in a season. Lock threw for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns in his three-and-a-half seasons as a starter and holds the school record for total offense and touchdown passes in a game. He owns three of the top seven passing seasons in school history. Lock was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
2. Sheldon Richardson, DT, 2011-12
The numbers don’t tell the whole story with Richardson. After a long and winding recruitment and a junior college detour, he showed up in 2011 with as much fanfare as any player in recent memory…and then he lived up to it. In two seasons playing inside, Richardson made 112 tackles, including 18.5 for a loss and six sacks. He broke up three passes, recovered a fumble and forced three more. But he was the driving force on a phenomenal defense in 2012 that had no support from the other side of the ball. His 2012 season was one of the most dominant defensively in Mizzou history. He was taken 13th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
1. Henry Josey, RB, 2010-13
You could argue this is as much an emotional pick as it is baed on what happened on the field. But Josey was fantastic on the field as well. In 37 career games he ran for 2,771 yards, putting him 5th on Missouri’s all-time list. He averaged 7.0 yards per carry for his career and is the only running back to own two of the top ten single season rushing totals in school history (he has two of the top seven). He did it all while having his career interrupted by a devastating knee injury and skipping his senior season.