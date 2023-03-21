This is the latest episode of the True Tiger Insider podcast, our weekly chats with Mizzou athletes contracted through the NIL collective, Every True Tiger Foundation.

Each week, publisher Gabe DeArmond will have a conversation with a different ETTF athlete. These shows will cover a broad range of Tiger sports and individuals.

Today, we talk with defensive tackle Darius Robinson, who elected to stay at Mizzou to play a fifth season for the Tigers in 2023. We chat about that decision, why he initially came to Mizzou and much more.

