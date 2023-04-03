This is the latest episode of the True Tiger Insider podcast, our weekly chats with Mizzou athletes contracted through the NIL collective, Every True Tiger Foundation.

Each week, publisher Gabe DeArmond will have a conversation with a different ETTF athlete. These shows will cover a broad range of Tiger sports and individuals.

Today, we talk with wrestler Keegan O'Toole, who won his second consecutive national championship last month. We chat about wrestling for the Askren brothers growing up, following their path to Mizzou and winning consecutive national titles.

