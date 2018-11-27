Elliott was the SEC co-defensive player of the week in the most dominant individual defensive performance we have seen this season. Hall was fantastic in his final game and the only Tiger to catch more than two passes.

The line paved the way for a 100-yard rusher and kept Arkansas away from Lock all day long. Rountree went over 1,000 yards for the season on a career-high 29 carries. Lock didn't put up eye-popping numbers, but was efficient all day and accounted for four touchdowns.

Lee, Holmes, Garrett and Acy were active on a defense that dominated Arkansas from the start. The Razorbacks got very little going all day long. Badie chipped in to relieve Rountree when he needed it.

McCann gets the final spot for making every kick he took in miserable conditions.