Tuesday's Top Tigers: Arkansas

In our final look back at last week's game, we will identify the top 11 individual performers for Mizzou each Tuesday morning.  Here is our list of standouts from the 38-0 win over Arkansas on Friday.  This is a ranking only for the week gone by.  A player's standing one week has no impact on the following week.

Jordan Kodner
Tuesday's Top Tigers
Rank Player Key Stats Last Week

1

Jordan Elliott, DT

5 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, FF

NR

2

Emanuel Hall, WR

6 rec, 153 yds, 2 TD

NR

3

Offensive Line

415 total yds, 0 sacks, 3 TFL

3

4

Larry Rountree III, RB

29 carries, 119 yards

5

5

Drew Lock, QB

16/25, 221 yds, 2 TD, 12 rush yds, 2 TD

2

6

Brandon Lee, LB

4 tackles, TFL, PBU

NR

7

Christian Holmes, CB

3 tackles, PBU

NR

8

Cale Garrett, LB

6 tackles, TFL, PBU

NR

9

Tyler Badie, RB

5 carries, 42 yards

7

10

DeMarkus Acy, CB

2 tackles, PBU

1

11

Tucker McCann, PK

5/5 PAT, 1/1 FG, 5 touchbacks

NR

Elliott was the SEC co-defensive player of the week in the most dominant individual defensive performance we have seen this season. Hall was fantastic in his final game and the only Tiger to catch more than two passes.

The line paved the way for a 100-yard rusher and kept Arkansas away from Lock all day long. Rountree went over 1,000 yards for the season on a career-high 29 carries. Lock didn't put up eye-popping numbers, but was efficient all day and accounted for four touchdowns.

Lee, Holmes, Garrett and Acy were active on a defense that dominated Arkansas from the start. The Razorbacks got very little going all day long. Badie chipped in to relieve Rountree when he needed it.

McCann gets the final spot for making every kick he took in miserable conditions.

