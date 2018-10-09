The three running backs were the best players Missouri had. They all averaged at least 7.4 yards per carry and accounted for all three of Missouri touchdowns (and had another one called back).

McCann will be controversial because he did have a botched onside kick and missed a short field goal. But he made five kicks including a 57-yarder that would have been a game-winner if Missouri could play pass defense.

The offensive line (at least 4/5 of it) was solid on Saturday, helping Mizzou move up and down the field, at least until it got to about the 10-yard line.

Palmore was a standout defensively and would be higher on this list if he could have held on top an interception. Bannister only made one catch, but considering nobody would ever expect him to see the field, it was a clutch play. Ross made just the one play too, but blocking the punt was a big play in a game where not enough Missouri players made them.