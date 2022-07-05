Two decisions on-deck for Missouri targets this week, another on stand-by
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As of today, Missouri currently has seven commits and stands 63rd nationally and 13th among their SEC piers. Not flashy by no means and there is a lot of room for improvement and that is what Misso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news