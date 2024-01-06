Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper became the fourth Mizzou defensive player to leave early for the 2024 NFL Draft when he announced his intentions moments ago. Hopper joins cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine and safety Jaylon Carlies as players who could have returned for another college season but are turning pro instead.

Hopper signed with Florida in the Class of 2019 as the nation's No. 46 overall prospect. He spent three seasons in Gainesville. He redshirted in 2019, and made 76 tackles, including nine for a loss, over the next two years with the Gators. He transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season.

In two years with the Tigers, Hopper had 133 tackles and 20 tackles for a loss in 23 games. He had 5.5 sacks, seven passes broken up and 12 quarterback hurries. Due to the 2020 season not counting against eligibility, Hopper could have returned to Columbia for a sixth season, but will go to the NFL instead.

Hopper missed the final three games of the Tigers' season after suffering an ankle injury against Florida in November.

In addition to the early entrants, Mizzou will lose starting defensive end Darius Robinson and defensive tackle Jay Jernigan from the starting defense this season. The Tigers also will be without key reserves Josh Landry, Realus George, Nyles Gaddy and former starting linebacker Chad Bailey when they open the 2024 season.