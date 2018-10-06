When Mizzou runs: In its two losses this season, South Carolina has struggled to stop opponents’ running games. The Gamecocks surrendered 271 yards on the ground to Georgia and 195 yards to Kentucky. However, those just happen to be the two best rushing offenses in the SEC. Missouri’s rushing attack has looked better in its past two games, but its running backs aren’t quite the caliber of Benny Snell or Elijah Holyfield. Still, if Missouri can get its ground game going, that should help Drew Lock and the passing offense loosen up South Carolina’s secondary a bit. EDGE: MIssouri

When Mizzou throws: South Carolina’s defense has excelled against the pass this season. The Gamecocks rank 11th nationally in passing yardage allowed, surrendering an average of just 159.5 yards per game through the air. Lock struggled against the Gamecock secondary a season ago, completing just 14 of 32 passes and throwing two interceptions. Missouri has shown it has the weapons to throw the ball effectively against almost any defense, but it will need to have more pass-catchers than just Emanuel Hall, who has been limited by a groin injury lately, to win one-on-one matchups. EDGE: Push

When South Carolina runs: The barometer for South Carolina’s success this season has been its rushing game. In the Gamecocks’ two wins, the offense has averaged 268 rushing yards per game. In their two losses, that number plunges to 93.5 yards per game. The good news for Missouri is that the Tigers have largely played well against the run this year. Missouri ranks No. 15 nationally, allowing just over 102 yards per game on average this season, and while Georgia did run for 185 yards in the team’s last game, South Carolina’s rushing attack is not nearly as potent as that of the Bulldogs. EDGE: Missouri

When South Carolina throws: The latest report is that three-year starting quarterback Jake Bentley will not start for South Carolina due to a knee injury he suffered against Kentucky. Instead, he'll be replaced by fifth-year senior Michael Scarnecchia, who has thrown just 13 passes in his college career. Assuming Bentley doesn't ultimately suit up, that changes things. Missouri's secondary has struggled the past two games, and its pass-rush has been virtually nonexistent this season. But Missouri should be able to slow down a backup quarterback. .What initially appeared to be a South Carolina advantage swings in the favor of the Tigers. EDGE: Missouri

Special Teams: South Carolina has a unique weapon in the return game in kickoff returner Deebo Samuel. Missouri shouldn’t need to be reminded of what Samuel can do with the ball in his hands. In last year’s matchup, Samuel scored on a 97-yard kickoff return, then scored again less than 20 seconds later on a 25-yard rush. Tucker McCann needs to avoid kicking the ball to Samuel — something he didn’t do against Georgia’s Mecole Hardman last game, allowing Hardman to come close to breaking several big returns. The good news for Missouri is that it should have the advantage in the kicking game. South Carolina kicker Parker White has made just 4 of 12 field goals from 40 yards and out in his career. His season-long kick is just 36 yards. EDGE: Push

Coaching: After flaming out at Florida in his first stint as a head coach, Will Muschamp has looked impressive so far at South Carolina. Muschamp led the Gamecocks to a bowl game in his first season, a drastic improvement from a 3-9 campaign the year before, then won nine games a season ago. This year, however, has been a disappointment, not just because of the results against Georgia and Kentucky but the sloppy play that led to them. South Carolina ranks No. 112 nationally in turnover margin this season, at minus-four. It ranks No. 104 in penalty yardage per game. We’ll still give Muschamp a slight edge over Barry Odom due to his experience, but this year’s team hasn’t looked as well-coached as we’d expect. EDGE: South Carolina

Intangibles: Missouri and South Carolina both enter this game coming off two-touchdown losses to physical opponents. The difference is, Missouri has since had a bye week to recover. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, will be without linebacker Eldridge Thompson, safety J.T. Ibe and wide receiver Ortre Smith. It will likely be without Bentley. Bryan Edwards, the team’s leading receiver, may both be less than 100 percent. While South Carolina’s loss to Kentucky will likely serve a motivation, Missouri should have an advantage by being the more healthy team. EDGE: Missouri