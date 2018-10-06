Ultimate Preview: South Carolina
Every Saturday morning, we'll start your game day with a complete guide to Mizzou's contest that day. We break down the matchups, make some predictions and keep you up with all the action in the SEC.
GAME DAY ESSENTIALS
Opponent: South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC)
Record: 2-2, 0-2 SEC
Last Game: Lost to Kentucky 24-10
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. Central
TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden)
Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chris Gervino)
Series Record: Tied 4-4
Last Meeting: 31-13 South Carolina in 2017
THE MATCHUPS
When Mizzou runs: In its two losses this season, South Carolina has struggled to stop opponents’ running games. The Gamecocks surrendered 271 yards on the ground to Georgia and 195 yards to Kentucky. However, those just happen to be the two best rushing offenses in the SEC. Missouri’s rushing attack has looked better in its past two games, but its running backs aren’t quite the caliber of Benny Snell or Elijah Holyfield. Still, if Missouri can get its ground game going, that should help Drew Lock and the passing offense loosen up South Carolina’s secondary a bit. EDGE: MIssouri
When Mizzou throws: South Carolina’s defense has excelled against the pass this season. The Gamecocks rank 11th nationally in passing yardage allowed, surrendering an average of just 159.5 yards per game through the air. Lock struggled against the Gamecock secondary a season ago, completing just 14 of 32 passes and throwing two interceptions. Missouri has shown it has the weapons to throw the ball effectively against almost any defense, but it will need to have more pass-catchers than just Emanuel Hall, who has been limited by a groin injury lately, to win one-on-one matchups. EDGE: Push
When South Carolina runs: The barometer for South Carolina’s success this season has been its rushing game. In the Gamecocks’ two wins, the offense has averaged 268 rushing yards per game. In their two losses, that number plunges to 93.5 yards per game. The good news for Missouri is that the Tigers have largely played well against the run this year. Missouri ranks No. 15 nationally, allowing just over 102 yards per game on average this season, and while Georgia did run for 185 yards in the team’s last game, South Carolina’s rushing attack is not nearly as potent as that of the Bulldogs. EDGE: Missouri
When South Carolina throws: The latest report is that three-year starting quarterback Jake Bentley will not start for South Carolina due to a knee injury he suffered against Kentucky. Instead, he'll be replaced by fifth-year senior Michael Scarnecchia, who has thrown just 13 passes in his college career. Assuming Bentley doesn't ultimately suit up, that changes things. Missouri's secondary has struggled the past two games, and its pass-rush has been virtually nonexistent this season. But Missouri should be able to slow down a backup quarterback. .What initially appeared to be a South Carolina advantage swings in the favor of the Tigers. EDGE: Missouri
Special Teams: South Carolina has a unique weapon in the return game in kickoff returner Deebo Samuel. Missouri shouldn’t need to be reminded of what Samuel can do with the ball in his hands. In last year’s matchup, Samuel scored on a 97-yard kickoff return, then scored again less than 20 seconds later on a 25-yard rush. Tucker McCann needs to avoid kicking the ball to Samuel — something he didn’t do against Georgia’s Mecole Hardman last game, allowing Hardman to come close to breaking several big returns. The good news for Missouri is that it should have the advantage in the kicking game. South Carolina kicker Parker White has made just 4 of 12 field goals from 40 yards and out in his career. His season-long kick is just 36 yards. EDGE: Push
Coaching: After flaming out at Florida in his first stint as a head coach, Will Muschamp has looked impressive so far at South Carolina. Muschamp led the Gamecocks to a bowl game in his first season, a drastic improvement from a 3-9 campaign the year before, then won nine games a season ago. This year, however, has been a disappointment, not just because of the results against Georgia and Kentucky but the sloppy play that led to them. South Carolina ranks No. 112 nationally in turnover margin this season, at minus-four. It ranks No. 104 in penalty yardage per game. We’ll still give Muschamp a slight edge over Barry Odom due to his experience, but this year’s team hasn’t looked as well-coached as we’d expect. EDGE: South Carolina
Intangibles: Missouri and South Carolina both enter this game coming off two-touchdown losses to physical opponents. The difference is, Missouri has since had a bye week to recover. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, will be without linebacker Eldridge Thompson, safety J.T. Ibe and wide receiver Ortre Smith. It will likely be without Bentley. Bryan Edwards, the team’s leading receiver, may both be less than 100 percent. While South Carolina’s loss to Kentucky will likely serve a motivation, Missouri should have an advantage by being the more healthy team. EDGE: Missouri
THREE KEYS TO A MIZZOU WIN
1. Make South Carolina one-dimensional. As stated above, South Carolina’s success this season has largely depended on how well it runs the ball. The running game will be even more critical for the Gamecocks if Bentley doesn't play. Even though Missouri’s pass defense has struggled this season, if the Tigers can put an injured or backup quarterback in obvious passing situations, it should be able to take advantage.
2. Find another threat in the downfield passing game. Georgia rendered Emanuel Hall a non-factor, and for the first half, Missouri’s entire offense suffered. At halftime, the Tiger wide receivers had combined to record just one catch for seven yards. Missouri’s offense is built upon letting Lock air the ball out, but in order for him to do so, the pass-catchers need to win one-on-one battles and get open. If, due to game plan or injury, Hall can’t do so, the likes of Jalen Knox and Johnathon Johnson need to step up.
3. Create turnovers. Winning the turnover battle is an evergreen key, but it could be especially important this week. As stated above, South Carolina has been woeful at protecting the football this season. The Gamecocks actually moved the ball as well as Kentucky last week, but were doomed by four turnovers. If Missouri is able to force a few takeaways, it could quiet the crowd at Williams-Bryce Stadium and provide its offense with some easy scoring opportunities. Of course, not giving the ball away on offense will be just as important for the Tigers.
GAME DAY OVER/UNDER
Mizzou 149.5 rushing yards: Mitchell over, Gabe under
South Carolina 224.5 passing yards: Mitchell under, Gabe under
Mizzou first downs 20.5: Mitchell over, Gabe over
South Carolina blocked kicks 0.5: Mitchell under, Gabe under
Mizzou time of possession 31:00: Mitchell under, Gabe under
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
OFFENSE
Mitchell: Albert Okwuegbunam
Gabe: Jalen Knox
DEFENSE
Mitchell: Terry Beckner Jr.
Gabe: Terez Hall
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION
Mitchell: 33-31 Missouri
Gabe: 31-27 Missouri
