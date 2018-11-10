When Mizzou runs: Even without freshman Tyler Badie, who left the game after one carry with a foot injury, Missouri ran the ball well against Florida last week. The Tigers finished with 221 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Expect that success to continue this week. Vanderbilt has struggled mightily to stop the run this season. The Commodores have allowed more than 200 yards rushing to four straight opponents. EDGE: Missouri

When Mizzou throws: Drew Lock broke out of his slump against ranked teams against Florida. Lock looked the most accurate he’s been all season on short passes, plus, with Emanuel Hall back in the lineup, he hit on a few timely deep balls. Now, he gets to return to his comfort zone: A matchup against a less talented opponent. With the exception of its game against Kentucky, when the Wildcats threw for 18 yards, Vanderbilt has allowed at least 240 yards and two touchdowns through the air in five straight games. It appears the Tigers will likely be without tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, but with Hall back in the lineup, it may not matter. EDGE: Missouri

When Vanderbilt runs: Missouri’s stingy run defense continued its impressive play last week, holding a Florida offense that came in averaging more than 190 yards per game to 113. The Tigers rank 25th nationally against the run. Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn has been explosive when he’s been healthy this season, but until the Missouri defense gives us reason not to, we’d bet on them bottling up the run. EDGE: Missouri

When Vanderbilt throws: Drew Lock won’t be the only senior quarterback in this matchup with three-plus years of starting experience. Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur took over the starting job as a freshman and has held it ever since. So far this season, his numbers have been comparable to Lock’s; he’s completing 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for 14 touchdowns versus five interceptions. Missouri’s pass defense has looked better the past two games, but neither Kentucky nor Florida had a quarterback as good as Shurmur, so this will be a tougher test. EDGE: Vanderbilt

Special Teams: Vanderbilt hasn’t done anything special in the return game this season, though the Commodores have still been better than Missouri, which is averaging just over three yards per punt return on the year, fifth-worst in the FBS. The Tigers have also had three kicks blocked this season, which is tied for ninth-most in the nation, so that’s a concern. The good news, however, is that Missouri should have an advantage in the kicking game. Vanderbilt’s Ryley Guay has made just 60 percent of his field goals on the season, and just three of six from 40 yards and beyond. EDGE: Push

Coaching: Missouri very well could have quit on its season following its late-game collapse against Kentucky two weeks ago. Barry Odom deserves a lot of credit for the fact that the Tigers were able to not only stay focused, but travel to Florida and play their best game of the season against a ranked opponent on the road. Now, Odom’s job is to make sure the team doesn’t get overconfident after the win and start slow against Vanderbilt. That should be easier than the job he faced after the Kentucky loss. EDGE: Missouri

Intangibles: As mentioned above, Missouri certainly shouldn’t be hurting for confidence. The Tigers are coming off their biggest win since at least 2014 and facing a Vanderbilt team they blew out last season. However, there is potential for a letdown in this 11 a.m. matchup. It’s also worth mentioning that Vanderbilt is coming off a bye week, so it had extra time to prepare for the matchup. We’ll still give the edge to the Tigers, but maybe not by as much as some might think. EDGE: Missouri