Ultimate Preview: Vanderbilt
Every Saturday morning, we'll start your game day with a complete guide to Mizzou's contest that day. We break down the matchups, make some predictions and keep you up with all the action in the SEC.
GAME DAY ESSENTIALS
Opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC)
Record: 4-5, 1-4 SEC
Last Game: Beat Arkansas 45-31
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. Central
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport)
Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chris Gervino)
Series Record: Missouri leads 6-3-1
Last Meeting: 45-17 Missouri in 2017
When Mizzou runs: Even without freshman Tyler Badie, who left the game after one carry with a foot injury, Missouri ran the ball well against Florida last week. The Tigers finished with 221 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Expect that success to continue this week. Vanderbilt has struggled mightily to stop the run this season. The Commodores have allowed more than 200 yards rushing to four straight opponents. EDGE: Missouri
When Mizzou throws: Drew Lock broke out of his slump against ranked teams against Florida. Lock looked the most accurate he’s been all season on short passes, plus, with Emanuel Hall back in the lineup, he hit on a few timely deep balls. Now, he gets to return to his comfort zone: A matchup against a less talented opponent. With the exception of its game against Kentucky, when the Wildcats threw for 18 yards, Vanderbilt has allowed at least 240 yards and two touchdowns through the air in five straight games. It appears the Tigers will likely be without tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, but with Hall back in the lineup, it may not matter. EDGE: Missouri
When Vanderbilt runs: Missouri’s stingy run defense continued its impressive play last week, holding a Florida offense that came in averaging more than 190 yards per game to 113. The Tigers rank 25th nationally against the run. Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn has been explosive when he’s been healthy this season, but until the Missouri defense gives us reason not to, we’d bet on them bottling up the run. EDGE: Missouri
When Vanderbilt throws: Drew Lock won’t be the only senior quarterback in this matchup with three-plus years of starting experience. Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur took over the starting job as a freshman and has held it ever since. So far this season, his numbers have been comparable to Lock’s; he’s completing 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for 14 touchdowns versus five interceptions. Missouri’s pass defense has looked better the past two games, but neither Kentucky nor Florida had a quarterback as good as Shurmur, so this will be a tougher test. EDGE: Vanderbilt
Special Teams: Vanderbilt hasn’t done anything special in the return game this season, though the Commodores have still been better than Missouri, which is averaging just over three yards per punt return on the year, fifth-worst in the FBS. The Tigers have also had three kicks blocked this season, which is tied for ninth-most in the nation, so that’s a concern. The good news, however, is that Missouri should have an advantage in the kicking game. Vanderbilt’s Ryley Guay has made just 60 percent of his field goals on the season, and just three of six from 40 yards and beyond. EDGE: Push
Coaching: Missouri very well could have quit on its season following its late-game collapse against Kentucky two weeks ago. Barry Odom deserves a lot of credit for the fact that the Tigers were able to not only stay focused, but travel to Florida and play their best game of the season against a ranked opponent on the road. Now, Odom’s job is to make sure the team doesn’t get overconfident after the win and start slow against Vanderbilt. That should be easier than the job he faced after the Kentucky loss. EDGE: Missouri
Intangibles: As mentioned above, Missouri certainly shouldn’t be hurting for confidence. The Tigers are coming off their biggest win since at least 2014 and facing a Vanderbilt team they blew out last season. However, there is potential for a letdown in this 11 a.m. matchup. It’s also worth mentioning that Vanderbilt is coming off a bye week, so it had extra time to prepare for the matchup. We’ll still give the edge to the Tigers, but maybe not by as much as some might think. EDGE: Missouri
THREE KEYS FOR MIZZOU
1. Avoid a letdown. This is uncharted territory for Drew Lock and Barry Odom. Lock admitted Tuesday that coming off their biggest win since at least 2014, the Tigers will be challenged to match the intensity they showed at the outset of the Florida game for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Vanderbilt. Missouri is the more talented team, but it may not be good enough to spot the Commodores an early 14-0 lead.
2. Control the ball. In most matchups, Missouri wants to play at a high tempo and outscore opponents in shootouts. But Saturday, it might behoove the Tigers to slow the game down a bit and keep the score from getting too high. Vanderbilt’s one advantage appears to be its passing offense, so it would benefit the Tigers to win the time of possession battle and give their pass rushers and secondary time to recuperate between possessions. That shouldn’t be asking too much, as Missouri’s rushing attack appears to have an edge over Vanderbilt’s run defense. Plus, Derek Dooley’s offense has been surprisingly adept at controlling the ball. Missouri ranks in the top half of the country in time of possession, at No. 58, after ranking No. 129 last season.
3. Find an alternative for Albert O. During the five-game stretch in which Emanuel Hall was either ineffective or did not play due to injury, Missouri’s entire offense struggled. Now, Hall is back, but it looks like Albert Okwuegbunam will not play Saturday due to a shoulder injury. Fellow tight end Kendall Blanton looks to be a game-time decision. If neither player can suit up, Missouri needs to avoid a similar dropoff to the one it experienced without Hall in the lineup. The good news is the Tigers appear better equipped to do so. While the team lacked another player who could stretch the field vertically in Hall’s absence, it has receivers like Nate Brown and Johnathon Johnson who can work in the middle of the field.
GAME DAY OVER/UNDER
Mizzou 499.5 yards total offense: Mitchell over/Gabe over
Crockett & Rountree 175 yards rushing: Mitchell over/Gabe over
Mizzou 1.5 takeaways: Mitchell under/Gabe over
Kyle Shurmur 249.5 yards passing: Mitchell under/Gabe over
Corey Fatony 4.5 punts: Mitchell under/Gabe under
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
Offense
Michell: Damarea Crockett
Gabe: Emanuel Hall
Defense
Mitchell: DeMarkus Acy
Gabe: Tre Williams
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION
Mitchell: Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 24
Gabe: Missouri 40, Vanderbilt 21
AROUND THE SEC
So far this season
Mitchell 22-20-1
Gabe 21-21-1
Ole Miss +11.5 at Texas A&M
Mitchell: A&M
Gabe: A&M
Kentucky -4.5 at Tennessee
Mitchell: Kentucky
Gabe: Kentucky
Auburn +14.5 at Georgia
Mitchell: Auburn
Gabe: Georgia
Mississippi State +26 at Alabama
Mitchell: Mississippi State
Gabe: Mississippi State
LSU -13.5 at Arkansas
Mitchell: Arkansas
Gabe: LSU
South Carolina +7 at Florida
Mitchell: South Carolina
Gabe: South Carolina