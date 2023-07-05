Mizzou has eight starters returning on defense in 2023 including both defensive tackles, both linebackers and two of its three safeties. However, the returning duo at cornerback may be the strongest group on the defense when looking at just the starters. The defensive ends are the only group that isn't bringing back a starter in 2023, and that may mean the cornerbacks have a bigger role this season than they did last season. There may be something to think about down the line with this group in a year or two when the starters leave, but for now, this is another position that Mizzou can be okay with this season.

Upside

The biggest upside with this group is Mizzou is confident in its top three cornerbacks which may feature a couple of 2024 NFL draftees in Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw. The tandem may not only be the best duo on the team, but the best duo in the Southeastern Conference among cornerbacks. Abrams-Draine racked up 48 tackles and 14 pass deflections (second in the SEC) while Rakestraw recorded 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. According to PFF College, Abrams-Draine was fourth in the SEC with 12 forced incompletions among SEC cornerbacks with 100 coverage snaps. Rakestraw finished one spot back in fifth place with 11.

As previously mentioned, the Tigers won't have any starting defensive ends from a year ago. In fact, they won't have its top four defensive ends (as far as snaps played). So, the Tigers will likely need to rely more on the cornerbacks shutting down receivers for a second or two longer this season. The primary backup corner is Dreyden Norwood, who recorded 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, four pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery. The redshirt sophomore may see more snaps this season because he will be the next man up if (and when) Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw depart for the league. Rounding out the Tigers' cornerbacks (on scholarship) are Marcus Clarke and three-star signees Shamar McNeil and Nicholas DeLoach. Clarke came over from Miami (FL) last season and recorded five tackles in eight games. McNeil, a long and rangy 6-foot-3, 175-pounder can push for that fourth cornerback spot due to his athleticism and dimensions. DeLoach is likely to redshirt. So, Mizzou has a veteran in Clarke and possibly a true freshman ready to make a small contribution as well. It's a way for the Tigers to play for the present and future at the same time.

Downside

The Tigers' downside is more of a 2024 problem which is there don't seem to be two players (currently on this roster) who will definitely be starters next season if Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw depart. Norwood is a good bet to possibly take one, but it'll be hard to really know if McNeil and or DeLoach will be ready to step into the other starting role. Again, it's more of a problem for next year or if someone was to get injured this year. But Abrams-Draine played 12 games in 2022 and Rakestraw played in all 13, so if they can maintain their health then the Tigers should be fine.

Reality

Abrams-Draine, Rakestraw and Norwood are the top three corners. If anything, there should be more of a concern about Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw being able to upon their 2022 seasons and have more responsibility than concern about who starts or plays at this position. The big thing for this defense as a whole, especially the cornerbacks, is coming down with more interceptions. That will be the true test for this unit, but the starting duo should be one of the league's elite corner tandems again. Norwood could possibly see an increase in playing time while Clarke and McNeil duke it out for the fourth spot.