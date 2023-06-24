Mizzou returns eight starters on defense in 2023 and safety Daylan Carnell, who played about 45% of the snaps at the STAR spot last season. So, almost nine starters will return on defense but two of those starters were defensive ends. Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman departed for the NFL. Trajan Jeffcoat, who started the first nine games of the season opposite McGuire before Coleman took over, transferred to Arkansas. When you add in safety Martez Manuel, the Tigers lost four starting quality players and three at EDGE. There are not too many significant questions about this defense, but who the Tigers will get to play EDGE and if they can produce just enough not to be liabilities are two of them. Despite the uncertainty of the position, there's an upside and downside to it like all of the other positions we've reviewed so far.

Upside

The biggest upside for this position is that the positions around it don't have the same problem. With basically nine starters coming back in 2023, whoever ends up starting at EDGE will have the benefit of leaning on the other starters 一 at least in fall camp to start the season. Of course, both those players who win the starting EDGE roles will have to pull their weight but if they don't start the season looking like the next class of "D-Line Zou" it will probably be okay. It's not just relying on starters either. It's the continuity of having the same defensive coordinator for the second year in a row and a defensive coaching staff that retained all of its coaches from a season ago. It's the depth of this defense at various positions. The Tigers' five best defensive tackles all returned, including Darius Robinson, who is actually in line to start for the Tigers at defensive end at this moment. In addition to Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hopper returning as starting linebackers, Chuck Hicks, who missed all of last season due to injury is returning. He will be joined by Triston Newson, who transferred from Northeast Mississippi C.C., who already may be the team's best coverage linebacker as he demonstrated with multiple interceptions during spring ball. In the secondary, the Tigers bolstered their depth by adding safeties Tre'Vez Johnson and Sidney Williams. A smaller upside to look at specific to the EDGE group is Mizzou is high on three-star signees Jahkai Lang and Serigne Tounkara. High enough that it's expected for them to be in the rotation when the season starts. How much playing time they will get is to be determined but it's becoming less likely that they will redshirt this season. If Robinson pans out at EDGE (meaning he's just competent and is better than the other options on the team) then Missouri can buy itself more time to develop the other players and look for a more suitable option in 2024.

Downside

As it stands, Johnny Walker Jr., Joe Moore, Austin Firestone, Nyles Gaddy and Ben Staatmann will be joining Lang and Tounkara to make up the EDGE group. The downside -- and it's not really a downside it's more of apprehension -- is that there isn't a player who is a lock to start and the group is inexperienced. There's an idea of who the likely frontrunners are when Mizzou hosts South Dakota on Aug. 31 and one of those frontrunners is a defensive tackle. Mizzou hosted its second elite camp on June 10 and it had a couple of hundred high school prospects there, but there was one college player that Mizzou had its eyes on. Former West Virginia redshirt freshman Aric Burton.

Mizzou didn't offer Burton after the camp and probably won't but it is notable that in mid-June the team was still looking at potential pass rush options. This means Missouri is still in the market for someone they can feel can start (it's hard to find a starting-level EDGE at this point in the offseason) and or a player for depth. Missouri was 32nd in the FBS in run defense last season (allowing 125.5 yards per game) and tied for 27th in sacks with 35. These stats weren't and won't ever be solely based on one position but these are a couple of the primary statistical categories that are commonly associated with defensive ends. Mizzou's defensive ends were pretty good when it came to setting the edge and McGuire, Coleman and Jeffcoat combined for 13.5 sacks (38%) alone. The current EDGEs on the roster aren't bad, but there's not proof or at least high optimism that the group is good right now either. There are just a lot of unknowns about who can do what because as previously mentioned because this is an inexperienced group. Lang and Tounkara have never played a snap. Firestone redshirted in his lone season at Northwestern last season. Gaddy signed with Tennessee out of high school but didn't see the field in his lone season there in 2020. He went to Jackson State and helped lead them to back-to-back Celebration Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022 en route to nabbing all-conference honors but that's not the same as playing against Power 5 competition, so it's yet to be seen how well his production will translate. Like Gaddy, Straatman put up good numbers last season but that was at Missouri S&T which is much smaller than Jackson State, so yet again how will his play transition to this level of play? That's to be determined. Walker played in a career-high seven games in a limited role and had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a pair of sacks a season ago but it's unknown what he can do with a bigger workload. Moore, a former Arizona State Sun Devil, has the most experience with 17 games. He had 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 12 games last season. Lastly, Robinson is a good player but that's at defensive tackle. He's played just 111 snaps at defensive end in his collegiate career, according to PFF College. Also, has he shown that much ability to make the switch to full-time defensive end? Or is the defensive end situation so much of an issue for Missouri that it just wants to put its four best defensive linemen on the field? Probably a little of both right now as it stands. So, that's three different types of inexperience. Whether it be inexperience in playing college football, Power 5 football or playing the position at all.

Reality

The reality is Robinson and Walker are the frontrunners to start week one. Now, Mizzou could go into fall camp and someone emerges and Robinson can go back to his natural position, but barring that it appears he will be at EDGE to start the season. Gaddy and Moore appear to be the second unit at this moment and Lang and Tounkara will get chances to play. Where Firestone and Straatman fit in the rotation is questionable.