In the last installment of this series, we discussed Missouri's defensive end position which probably has the most questions of any position on defense. The questions about who will start and how the rotation will look at defensive end are vastly different when you talk about the interior defensive linemen. Mizzou brought back its top five defensive tackles from a season ago, and it still has some promising prospects waiting in the weeds that may be able to break into the rotation.

Upside

Missouri pretty much couldn't have asked for a better outcome this offseason when it came to this position. Having its top five linemen return to what was a top-35 defense is something that doesn't happen often, especially in the transfer portal era. Darius Robinson headlines the group after deciding to come back for his last season of eligibility. He racked up 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 13 games a season ago and received invites to the Shrine Bowl, the NFL Combine and received a draft grade that placed him in between the third and fifth rounds. It's possible Robinson starts at EDGE in what would be a two-fold move. He would get the opportunity to diversify his repertoire and show NFL teams he can play on the outside while the Tigers can get a bit of a boost from using him in a position of need. If Robinson starts at EDGE, then it looks like at this moment he would be joined by Kristian Williams and Jayden Jernigan in the middle and Johnny Walker Jr. at the other defensive end spot. Also, a move in the starting lineup to defensive end wouldn't mean Robinson won't play meaningful snaps at defensive tackle. Williams recorded 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and a pass deflection in 13 games in his first season in Columbia. Coming off of the bench is the Southeastern Conference's highest-graded returning defensive tackle at 80.4, according to PFF College, Realus George. The former fullback is two spots above Robinson on the list and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he 25 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack in 2022. The Tigers like having George being their first defensive tackle off of the bench to help supplement the second unit. So, even if Jernigan was to start, it's likely his and George's snap counts are similar.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdoZXN0IGdyYWRlZCByZXR1cm5pbmcgU0VDIERlZmVuc2l2ZSBU YWNrbGVz8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU0RkOXhSZ3FHbSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NEZDl4UmdxR208L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZG IENvbGxlZ2UgKEBQRkZfQ29sbGVnZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfQ29sbGVnZS9zdGF0dXMvMTY2OTM1MzMxNTg2MjQ1MDE4 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jernigan started in a couple of games last season and played in 12 games recording 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection. In comparison to his 2021 season, Jernigan's numbers were down last season, but he had a good spring camp in March and are confident in what he can provide in the rotation. Josh Landry rounds out the Tigers' top five returning defensive tackles. The former Baylor Bear racked up 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in his debut season in Columbia. Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall are a couple of redshirt freshmen who can possibly force their way into the rotation. Both players are at least 6-foot-4 and more than 310 pounds, so they have the size but need the reps. Mizzou defensive tackle coach Al Davis said they'll play even if they remain lower on the depth charts due to all the returning vets. "Like I said, we play in a rotation," Davis said in an early March interview. "So, if you're a third-string guy in our defensive tackle room you're going to be a guy that gets in the game. A lot of times, if you're an offensive lineman and you're the third string you'll never see the field, but because we play in a rotation it allows us to be deeper and get more bodies out on the field." At the end of the day, they'll get snaps not only because of their development but because Mizzou knows they have to get used to playing. Robinson, Jernigan, George and Landry are all in their final year of eligibility. This group can be argued as the deepest position group on the team because they have quality depth all the way into their three-deep lineup.

Downside

Similar to the receivers, the biggest issue is everyone can't play. Five defensive tackles in the rotation is a healthy number for that position but can seven players really see quality snaps throughout a season (barring injuries)? The way defensive coordinator Blake Baker and Davis use defensive tackle in platoons makes it more plausible to happen than at a position like wide receiver, but there comes a point where the details matter more. The vision Drinkwitz has for the interior defensive linemen is to have bigger players in the lineup, so they can match up with the physical offensive lines and running backs this league has to offer. Having two promising redshirt freshmen sit the sidelines for another year seems unlikely. Obviously, Gracial and Marshall have to demonstrate they can play and they'll have to have good outings in fall camp to show why they not only deserve reps but possibly usurp some of the upperclassmen who are ahead of them.

Reality

Robinson and Williams have solidified their spots as the team's top defensive tackles and George's value off of the bench is the equivalent of having a good sixth man come off of the bench in basketball. Jernigan had a down year compared to his numbers in 2021 in his last season at Oklahoma State, but he's still a quality player and so is Landry. They'll be part of the rotation early on in the season, but they'll have to stave off the up-and-comers if they want to keep their roles in the rotation.

Whether Robinson moves to EDGE and or some of the pieces in the rotation move up or down the depth chart this will still be one of the Tigers' best positions.