If one wanted to make the argument that Mizzou's linebacker unit is the best unit on the team heading into the 2023 season, it would be a sound argument. The Tigers retained their starting linebackers and have some players they're excited about using coming off of the bench in what could make for an exciting season for the second line of defense.

Upside

There are two pretty significant upsides. First, Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey's return to the starting lineup is huge. Hopper was the last defensive starter to announce whether he would be returning in 2023 or not, and fortunately for Mizzou, he decided to do one more season. At various points last season, Hopper looked like the best player on the team and with defensive end Isaiah McGuire off to the NFL, he enters 2023 with that title. In the first seven games, he recorded at least five tackles in each game, and 8.5 of his 13.5 tackles for loss on the season came during that period. In addition to the tackles for loss, he'd finish the season with 77 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections and an interception in 13 games. He's one of the likeliest Tigers to get selected to an all-conference team at the end of the season. Since Bailey started playing more toward the end of the 2021 season, the defense has just been better with him as the MIKE. He registered 57 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. With the Tigers' top five interior defensive linemen and safeties Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston returning in addition to Hopper and Bailey, Mizzou's defense up the middle looks promising. The other significant upside is the depth. Here are the other (scholarship) players that make up the rest of the linebacker room: Triston Newson, Chuck Hicks, Carmycah Glass, Dameon Wilson, Brayshawn Littlejohn and DJ Wesolak. The Tigers also have Xavier Simmons, but he suffered a non-contact injury in late November and missed all of spring ball. So, it's unclear when and if he returns this season. Along with Florida safety transfer Tre'Vez Johnson 一 Newson probably has the most buzz around his name as far as incoming transfers go.

Newson was named a first-team All-American at the JUCO level after recording over 100 tackles for Northeast Mississippi C.C. He was great in spring ball and had multiple interceptions during practices including in the spring football "game," where he returned an interception for a touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has been described as a "ballhawk" and looks like he is already the best coverage linebacker on the roster. Bailey and Hopper were okay in coverage last season, but pass coverage wouldn't be considered a strength for either one of them. Newson fills that need for a coverage linebacker and will get a lot of playing time on passing downs. Hicks missed all of last season due to injury but he's returned to the fold and was described as a "Swiss army knife" by linebackers coach D.J. Smith. Wilson actually started games versus Georgia and Florida last season when Bailey was out due to an arm injury. He did alright for himself in those outings and recorded seven tackles and a fumble recovery in those two games. Glass redshirted his freshman season last year, but there's some intrigue surrounding him and his development. At 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, he's long and rangy and can cover a lot of ground fast. Where he fits in the rotation is to be determined, but the Tigers will likely give him a chance to get some snaps to see what to make of his potential. Littlejohn is a three-star signee, but with how packed the three-deep is, it's unlikely that he will play a bunch in 2023. Wesolak has seen his position change a couple of times but at the moment the 6-foot-3, 236-pounder is listed with the linebackers. He was able to retain his redshirt despite playing in five games last season. The picture will be more clear about where Wesolak fits in the rotation when fall camp starts in August.

Downside

Having more quality players than spots available is always a good problem to have. Nonetheless, it's still a problem. Mizzou has its starters in place with Hopper and Bailey. Newson brings a "sixth-man" type of energy off of the bench with Hicks being another quality depth piece. The same can be said for Wilson, who played quality snaps and can fill in at a moment's notice. Glass and Littlejohn are both intriguing prospects with the former being more likely to get an opportunity for playing time this year which is something that will be hard to come by for the non-starters. According to PFF College, Hopper and Bailey finished in the top 10 in defensive snaps for the Tigers with the former logging 763 (second-most) and the latter racking up 581 (sixth-most). Wilson had the third-most snaps at the position with 167. Missouri has the depth, but realistically play not everyone is going to be able to play.

Reality

If Hopper and Bailey stay healthy and Newson is as advertised, then this will not only be one of the best position groups on the team but one of the best linebacker units in the league. Hicks, WIlson and Glass will see spot snaps and likely have more of a role on special teams if anything. We'll have to wait until fall camp to see what role, if any, Littlejohn is able to carve out for himself.