There's a lot to like about Missouri's safeties in 2023. It has veterans coming back to the starting lineup that it likes but there are also some veterans it got from the transfer portal that are expected to be fixtures in the rotation. Lastly, there are some younger players with loads of potential that the Tigers like that could possibly see the field early and often.

There are a lot of different things Mizzou has to be happy about when it comes to this group and it starts with its backline safeties Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston,. Carlies recorded 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, four pass deflections, three interceptions (tied for team-high) and a forced fumble. The Florida native worked hard to be a more complete safety last season after missing 16 tackles and having a PFF tackling grade of 50.2 in 2021. Last season, he cut down the number of missed tackles to 11 and had a tackling grade of 76.0. It wouldn't have been a surprise if Carlies decided to enter the NFL Draft, but he decided to come back for another year of seasoning. Understandably, the former wide receiver's ball skills have made him one of two Mizzou safeties that frequently have the ballhawk label associated with him. Joining Carlies on the backline is Charleston, who had a really solid first year in Columbia after transferring from Clemson. The hard-hitting safety racked up 53 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and an interception (returned for a touchdown). According to PFF College, Charleston had over 100 snaps in the box, over 200 snaps in the backline and over 330 in the slot meaning he's a utility player that defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker can deploy anywhere. The other safety who gained that ballhawk reputation last season was Daylan Carnell, who will be playing the STAR as a pseudo-safety/linebacker. Last season, he played roughly about 45% of the snaps at that spot behind Martez Manuel and will likely assume the starting role. He was the co-leader in interceptions with three alongside Carlies and returned one of them for a touchdown. In addition to that, he had 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections and a pair of fumble recoveries. His five takeaways led the Tigers in 2022. Missouri is expecting big things from the redshirt sophomore in the fall.



A couple of veteran transfers expected to be part of the rotation are former Florida Gator Tre'Vez Johnson and former Florida State Seminole Sidney Williams. Johnson has been described as potentially being "the steal of the portal." Missouri is excited about what he can do and it's likely that something similar to the 55-45% snap split that Manuel and Carnell had last season will be what Carnell and Johnson do this year. In 12 games a season ago, Johnson recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Williams, who is the cousin of starting cornerback Kris-Abrams Draine, is another utility-like player that Mizzou feels can be used similarly to how Charleston is. Last season, he recorded 12 tackles in 11 games. The Tigers' highest-rated signee from the 2023 recruiting class, Marvin Burks, has impressed this offseason and is in line to be in the two-deep.

Filling out the rest of the safety group (among those on scholarship) are Tyler Hibbler, Isaac Thompson and three-star signee Phillip Roche. Although, Roche is likely to redshirt. So, the safety position is in a good spot heading into the fall with a strong two-deep at all three spots.

Downside

A familiar theme for a lot of Mizzou's defensive positions is there are more players worthy of playing than there is playing time. Carlies, Charleston and Carnell are likely starting, and if Johnson starts in place of Carnell they'll still be splitting a good amount of reps to the point it won't matter all that much who starts. Part of the reason why Williams left Florida State is because its safety room was also in a similar situation that Mizzou is in now. He came to Missouri to get more playing time and he's likely going to get that. If Burks is impressing this much already in the offseason and he has a good fall camp that's another spot gone. How many reps he gets is to be determined even if he does have a good fall camp, but he may not have to burn a redshirt. For someone like Thompson, this is where it can get a bit dicey. Thompson was a four-star signee in 2022 and he may get passed up by the incoming transfers and Burks. Same thing for Hibbler who recorded a tackle in 12 games played last season. It doesn't mean they won't get playing time, but it seems like they may possibly be on the outside looking in.