Sterk’s comment was part of a press conference in which he noted the Missouri athletic department ran a deficit in fiscal year 2020 for the fourth straight year, in part because it bought out the contract of former football coach Barry Odom . The buyout came one year after Odom’s second contract extension, which immediately preceded a loss to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl.

About 2½ hours after Jim Sterk told reporters that it was time to talk to Cuonzo Martin about a contract extension , Missouri fell apart in the final minutes and lost to Ole Miss . It was the Tigers’ fourth defeat in their last five games. Martin has three years left on his current contract, but he recently was linked to the not-yet-vacant Miami job by a Twitter account called Coach Rumors, so his future at Mizzou is topical.

I’m also pretty sure that if an athletic director announces a coach’s contract extension, admits a contract extension is being discussed or even acknowledges the existence of contracts that humans could theoretically sign and that those contracts could include dates, then the coach in question will preside over a disturbing loss that causes the fanbase to question what the hell the coach is doing and what the hell the athletic director is thinking.

I’m also pretty sure that at the end of a season, a school and its fans will be worried they might lose their coach or worried they might have to keep him. This season, these aren’t mutually exclusive worries for Missouri and its fans.

I never know how much stock to put in this information. After all, I was under the impression Jordan Geist would be planting soybeans in Indiana hours after the buzzer sounded on his final college game, and yet the Das Team page of the MLP Academics Heidelberg webpage tells me he averaged 18.6 punkte last season.

When I tune in to a Missouri basketball game, I’m pretty sure I’ll be reminded that Parker Braun has a 42-inch vertical leap, Jeremiah Tilmon is a sweet kid (maybe even too nice!) and Dru Smith will be managing my money someday.

Extending the contracts of coaches several years in advance of their contracts expiring is the way the game is played in college athletics. That is good news for the small fraternity of Power Five football and basketball coaches. It’s also good news for the handful of agents who represent those coaches and leak the “news” of mutual interest between coaches and schools.

It isn’t the way the game has to be played, though, and doesn’t make much sense at Missouri at the moment.

I think Martin has done a good job here to this point. He took over the worst Power Five program in the nation and is on the verge of his second NCAA Tournament bid in four years. As of last spring, when USA Today compiled its most recent list of coaching salaries, Martin ranked seventh among SEC coaches. His team’s performance is on par with that this year.

Also, he’s a good role model for his players, has never done anything to draw the attention of the NCAA — perhaps to his own detriment on the recruiting trail — and hasn’t created any drama that would cause his athletic director to lose sleep. This arrangement is working well for both sides so far.

But here’s the problem. Martin’s two previous recruiting classes have produced Kobe Brown and … have I mentioned Kobe Brown? Unless Martin adds a few impact transfers this offseason, Brown could be on the Kevin Puryear career track, in which a solid young complementary player gets miscast as a star player, gets the star player treatment from opposing defenses and is less effective as an upperclassman than he was as an underclassman.

Martin has had some success on the transfer market, so he might pull this remodeling job off, but there is definitely cause for concern about what kind of team he’s going to field next year and the year after that. For Missouri fans, that’s the frustration with this late-season swoon. If this is as good as it gets for a while, memories of a middle-of-the-pack SEC finish will be about as satisfying as a Jimmy Dykes story about his car ride with Rick Majerus. (Unlike the car ride itself, there was no destination.)

So if I were in charge of an athletic department that has been losing money for four years, I would wait and see what next year brings before making a longer-term financial commitment to a coach who already has an extraordinarily secure contract that basically guarantees him two years of protection for every good season.

The argument for extending contracts at least four years into the future is it sends a message to recruits that the coach will remain for the duration of the recruits’ careers. It is also a public vote of confidence for the coach, for whatever that’s worth. (It’s worth about as much as Daymeon Fishback’s theory that Missouri is a better defensive team when Braun replaces Tilmon, which was said during a game in which Tilmon compiled 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals.)

The length of time left on the contract isn’t really the issue — it’s the language regarding the buyout. Odom was under contract through 2024, but he still got fired in 2019. Meanwhile, if the Tigers make the NCAA Tournament this year, it will trigger another clause in Martin’s contract that makes it impossible for Missouri to fire him without cause until May 1, 2022. Even then, it would cost the school $6 million to do so.

Martin’s current contract is already doing the work of an extension.

It's possible Martin would look elsewhere if he doesn’t get extended, especially if he’s worried that a lean year is approaching — I refer you to Frank Haith for precedent. And if Coach Rumors is really on to something, I wouldn’t fault anyone for choosing to be a millionaire in Miami instead of a millionaire in Missouri.

But it’s not like Missouri would have no hope of ever reaching these heights again if Martin were to leave. If you’re willing to pay $3 million a year, competent coaches will be interested. If you look around the SEC, they’re everywhere, except maybe Vanderbilt.

Again, I’m not wishing Martin away. I think he’s done well here, and it would be great if he keeps it going and stays until retirement. It just doesn’t seem that now is the time to invest more in a coach with an already sweet contract.

But what do I know about money? Maybe Dru Smith could help me with that.