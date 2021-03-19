PowerMizzou - USA Mortgage presents What Just Happened? Vol. 105

Click here to hook up with former Mizzou Tiger Brandon Barnes for all your mortgage needs

Hailing from Sikeston, Missouri, former Mizzou football player Brandon Barnes is your home loan coach with USA Mortgage. Whether it’s purchasing your dream home or refinancing for a better rate, he’s got you covered. Click on the image above or right here to get the process started.

Every spring, I visit a cigar shop in downtown Columbia. I have no way to communicate to the owner what kind of cigar I would like … mostly because I don’t like any cigars. I’m not sure why I feel so compelled to force it with one of the few bad habits I haven’t acquired naturally, but I enjoy patronizing local business where the transactions are cash only and the totals are figured on a notepad. Then I spend a few days sneaking sniffs of my new treasure and planning a decadent evening when I can pour a glass of bourbon, put a record on the turntable and fire up the cigar. (I think my idea of the masculine good life was forged, reinforced and frozen in amber while rummaging through the old man’s poorly hidden stash of 1970s Playboys.) I have enjoyed up to five minutes of this activity before I start to obsess about why one side of the cigar is burning faster than the other, which creates a weird brown unburned ledge over a rapidly advancing gray ash. I get distracted and let the thing extinguish, relight it, clumsily try to flick the ash into a coffee mug with my unpracticed fingers and begin to dread the inevitable next morning with its reminder that the good life now tastes like an incinerated furry animal. I feel an enormous sense of relief to stub the stogie out and be done with this confusing compulsion for another year. I have a similar relationship with another spring ritual, the NCAA Tournament pool. There is the anticipation, the five minutes of enjoyment filling out the bracket and the beauty of the unblemished sheet full of possibilities. That rarely compares to the reality after Day 1 of the tournament. So much regret. On Day 2, I’m Walter Mondale on election night 1984, plotting ever more improbable paths to victory. On Day 3, I begin the process of letting go. By Day 349, I’m ready to go again. With the appropriate forewarning, here’s my guide to winning your NCAA Tournament pool.

THE WEST REGION

Let’s get right to the question on most of your minds: Will your Missouri Tigers win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2010? Oklahoma hasn’t beaten anyone other than lowly Iowa State since Valentine’s Day. MU has beaten teams that ultimately earned 1, 2 and 3 seeds, but that all seems long ago, probably because it was long ago. Who you think will lose this game boils down to which team you’ve watched the most, so I expect Missouri to build one last double-digit second-half lead before going on a five-minute scoring drought and losing when a halfcourt bank shot is waved off because it was launched just after the Tigers committed their 23rd charging foul of the game. Unless you’re a lunatic, you don’t have the winner of this game beating Gonzaga, so if it makes you feel better to pick the Tigers in the first round, you have my blessing. It will be the least of your bracket worries soon enough. The second-most important question on this board is when Kansas will lose. This isn’t much of a team by Kansas standards, but I will give it a pass until the Sweet 16, when it runs into Oregon. If you’re wondering what Oregon is doing in the Sweet 16, I’ve applied my personal rule that extending a coach’s contract during the season portends swift disaster. Iowa gave Fran McCaffery an extension Monday, which means a second-round loss to Oregon is inevitable if the Hawkeyes are fortunate enough to slip by Grand Canyon in the first round. I take no pleasure in saying this, as I hoped Luka Garza would get a sendoff like his doppelganger Anthony “Meat” Tuperello, who led Angel Beach High School to an unlikely state championship in “Porky’s Revenge.” Region winner: Gonzaga

THE EAST REGION

Last week at this time, I was ready to ride Michigan to the championship game, but then Isaiah Livers took a seat with a stress fracture, and I jumped all the way off the bandwagon. The pear-shaped bandit of the SEC, “Slick” Willy Wade, will lead his group of wildly talented and questionably acquired LSU Tigers to a second-round upset over the Wolverines. The Bayou Bengals’ fun will end at the hands of Florida State and its forever young 72-year-old coach, Leonard Hamilton, who will then be carded while attempting to buy a celebratory beer from room service at the team hotel. On the bottom of the bracket, Alabama will stay the course. I look at Nate Oats, and I see a man who has continued to wear a sports coat when his peers have used the pandemic as a handy excuse to dress like the whole season is the Myrtle Beach Invitational. That’s the sort of coach who isn’t going to let his team take a night off. Region winner: Alabama

THE SOUTH REGION

Faithful readers will know of my longstanding feud with Colgate, the darling of the NET rankings despite playing only three opponents — Army, Holy Cross and Boston — over and over throughout the regular season. You know, my offensive efficiency was pretty great when I was posting up Alex Schiffer at the Columbia Daily Tribune gym. The opponent does have some bearing on the productivity. If Colgate somehow pulls off a first-round upset there will be lots of jokes about Arkansans’ inexperience dealing with toothpaste, but I have full confidence the Hogs will send the Patriot League champions packing. It’s probably time to come to terms with the idea that athletic director Mack Rhoades is not sorry he left Missouri for Baylor. He is the significant other who dumped you for someone you believed to be even worse — and not many schools fit that bill in 2016. You kept checking his Facebook, hoping he had put on an alarming amount of weight and was now regularly posting videos from the driver’s seat of his truck that invariably started with “Here’s the deal” and devolved into aggressive statements about the personal freedoms he had no intention of giving up. But his new school is a consistent national power in men’s and women’s basketball, so he seems to be doing all right. Region winner: Baylor

THE MIDWEST REGION

A pool isn’t worth winning if you do so by picking nothing but 1 or 2 seeds in the Final Four. You have to zig where others zag. What better zigging than to have no teams from the best conference — the Big Ten — advance past the Elite Eight. If you’re ditching a great team, like Illinois, you have to invest in a team that has not been on its best behavior all season but has the talent to turn it on for a three-week span. That leads me to fourth-seeded Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have the best player in the nation in Cade Cunningham and have won eight of their last 10. Their coach, Mike Boynton, used to coach alongside Illinois’ Brad Underwood, so who better than Boynton to understand how to beat the mighty Illini? Region winner: Oklahoma State



THE FINAL FOUR