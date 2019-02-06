Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 05:08:08 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
Video: Cuonzo Martin Post-Game
Rivals.com
Special to PowerMizzou
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
See what Cuonzo Martin had to say after Missouri's 72-60 loss to No. 1 Tennesseee on Tuesday night.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}