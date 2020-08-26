Join the team!
football
Video: Drinkwitz's daily camp address
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou
Publisher
@GabeDeArmond
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Eli Drinkwitz once again met with local media after Mizzou cleared the practice field. He talked about his team's COVID situation, the social justice issues of the day and even a little bit of football. Watch the press conference below.
