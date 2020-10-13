PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinkwitz talks Tigers, changing schedule

VIDEO: Drinkwitz talks Tigers, changing schedule
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri was supposed to be in the middle of preparation for Vanderbilt, but instead finds itself with an open week. Eli Drinkwitz talked to the media on Tuesday to discuss the win over LSU, the changing schedule and possible benefits to getting a week off.
See what the coach had to say below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get all our video and live streaming coverage this season.
Through midnight Wednesday, you can get a full year's premium subscription for just $12.
New users click here to take advantage of this offer.
Returning registered users click here to get started with us again for $1 a month.